Early Predictions: ISM Will Soar

There we are, this is the final article for the month of September regarding 'my' regional manufacturing surveys summary. After you have read this article, you will have some indication of where the US economy is headed and how important sub-indicators are performing.

What Am I Looking At?

First of all, it is important to explain why the numbers you are about to see matter. We are going to look at leading regional manufacturing numbers. I made an average of the following FED regions: Empire State, Philadelphia, Richmond, Kansas City, and Dallas. Together, they give us a reliable outlook of the US economy. Mainly because these indicators are leading. And on top of that, they are published before the official ISM number. This means that we can predict the direction and strength of the ISM index.

Yes, The ISM Index Will Increase Further

Regional composite numbers soared from 18.2 in August to 21.1 in September. This means that the ISM index is likely to soar above the 59 mark.

It also means that the growth acceleration trend that started a few weeks before the election of 2016 is not finished yet. And this is supported by...

... Blowout Shipments (& New Orders)

I have to admit, I double checked my spreadsheets to see if I made an error. Luckily I didn't. The jump to 25.7 in September is real. This means that shipments sentiment has reached the highest level since the early 2000s.

It also means that we can expect some interesting coincident numbers like official non-defense shipments and earnings from transportation giants like Union Pacific (UNP) and peers.

Add to that the fact that new orders are also gaining speed again. New orders came in at 20.6 in September which indicates another strong print after soaring to 19.5 points in August. Even though we are not at record levels, it is more than safe to say that new orders are rock solid.

Employment just added another 1.9 points in September to end the month at an average of 13.3 points. This is more or less one of the highest points since 2009 and an indicator that a tight job market is going to get even tighter. It seems that the most late-cycle signs we are getting from the official NFP numbers are present because of the low employment rate in times of record growth. At a certain point, you get lower year-on-year employment growth because 'everybody' is already employed.

If I only were allowed to use 2 graphs to fundamentally support by investment decisions, I would use the first graph of this article (composite average) and the one below. Future capex is one of the best indicators to spot business trends. That's why it is a good signs that we are seeing another higher print in September. This indicates that growth is still rock solid without the imminent risk of a slow-down. Just look at the most recent 2014-2016 decline to see what growth slowing and a growth peak look like.

There are two things you have to remember. The first one is that the official ISM index is likely going to be higher in September. I am looking at the 59-59.5 range.

The other thing is that the US economy is rock solid. All important indicators are supporting this. This also means that we should expect higher coincident numbers like industrial production and durable goods orders.

