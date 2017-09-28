Alcobra (ADHD) CEO David Baker on Arcturus Merger with Alcobra Conference Call - Transcript

Alcobra Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADHD)

Arcturus Merger with Alcobra Conference Call

September 28, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alcobra and Arcturus Therapeutics Merger Call. There is a slide presentation accompanying today's call, you can access this by going to the News and Events section of the Alcobra website at www.alcobra-pharma.com or by clicking on the link in the joint press release.

Michael Wood

Thank you, Cody and good morning. I would like to remind everyone that the speakers on the call today will be making forward-looking statements covered under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the structure, timing and completion of the proposed merger; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the combined company; the adequacy of the combined company’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and the timing thereof; the nature, strategy and focus of the combined company; the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the combined company; the entry into or modification or termination of collaborative arrangements; opportunities to develop therapeutics in multiple disease areas; the company's patent protection and freedom to operate the executive and board structure of the combined corporation; and expectations regarding voting by Alcobra and Arcturus shareholders. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in Alcobra's filings with the SEC, which are available on their Alcobra website.

We also direct your attention to certain additional risks specific to the proposed transaction that are described in further detail in yesterday’s press release announcing the transaction. Forward-looking statements represent the views of Alcobra and Arcturus only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views at any subsequent date. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

In addition, we'd like to remind you that this communication did not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Also like to note that in connection with the proposed merger, Alcobra will be filing a proxy statement with the SEC on Form 6-K. We encourage you to read it and the other relevant materials file by Alcobra with the SEC as these documents have or will have important information about the proposed transaction. You can obtain free copies of the documents that will be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction on the website maintained by SEC at sec.gov.

Joining me on today’s call this morning are Mr. David Baker, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Tomer Berkovitz, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer from Alcobra; and from the Arcturus’ team is Dr. Stuart Collinson, Executive Chair; Mr. Joseph Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Pad Chivukula, Chief Operating Office and Chief Scientific Officer of Arcturus.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Baker. David, please go ahead.

David Baker

Thanks, Michael. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our call. Yesterday, we issued a news release announcing that Alcobra and Arcturus Therapeutics have agreed to merge. So let's talk about the transaction and why we're extremely pleased and excited about this transformative event. I'll provide details about the structure and the terms of the transaction and then turn things over to Arcturus’ CEO, Joe Payne, who will provide an overview of Arcturus Therapeutics unique technology platform and pipeline products as well as upcoming milestones. Then we'll open the call to questions.

Over the last couple of years, Alcobra has explored numerous business development opportunities to create value for our shareholders. This involves the evaluation of many assets and companies primarily in the CNS space. More recently, we've also actively explored opportunities for transformative transactions. This past April, we engaged Ladenburg Thalmann as a financial advisor and in June we formed a special committee to explore and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

Today’s announcement is a result of a thoughtful and comprehensive strategic process in which more than 100 strategic alternatives were evaluated resulting in this proposed merger which has the enthusiastic support of the boards and management teams of both companies. Arcturus Therapeutics is a privately held bio-technology company with multiple development programs for the targeted delivery of RNA medicines to treat important and in many cases rare diseases with tremendous unmet clinical need.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which are outlined here on Slide number 3, Arcturus shareholders have agreed to exchange their shares of Arcturus for newly issued ordinary shows of Alcobra. On a pro forma basis, current Alcobra shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company. And current Arcturus shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company. In each case subject to certain adjustments based on the net cash of Alcobra and Arcturus prior to closing.

The exchange ratio, for the transactions based on a valuation of Alcobra of $46.7 million, which includes approximately $35 million in cash, expected to be held by Alcobra at the time of closing. The transaction has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 subject to the approval of shareholders of both companies and other customary conditions.

Upon closing the combined company will be known as Arcturus Therapeutics Limited and plans to change its ticker symbol on NASDAQ to ARCT. The combined company will be head-quartered in San Diego and its board of directors will be comprised of seven members including three numbers to be designated by Alcobra and four members to be designated by Arcturus.

This transaction represents an optimal path forward for both companies and we expect the transaction to advance important new potential therapies for patients and to create significant value for shareholders. For Alcobra shareholders this transaction will provide a significant stake in a promising new biotechnology company.

Arcturus has already received strong validation of its technology and approach through collaboration's with Takeda, Ultragenyx, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To-date, Arcturus has received over $40 million from its partners and has the potential to receive substantially greater amounts of funding through milestone payments based on how the partnered programs progress.

So, to tell you more about Arcturus, let me now introduce the President and CEO Joe Payne and turn the call over to him. Joe, please go ahead.

Joseph Payne

Hi David, thank you very much. I appreciate all of you joining this morning's call. It's good to be with you. At Arcturus Therapeutics we are very excited about the news we announced yesterday regarding our proposed merger with Alcobra. And I'm very pleased to have this opportunity to introduce Arcturus to Alcobra’s investors and to the broader investment community and to give you a better understanding of our technology, our pipeline and partnerships.

If you're following the slide deck on the webcast, we're now on Slide number 4. As a public company, Arcturus will be focused on rare and large patient population diseases with the resources to leverage our strong patent position in RNA medicine and advance our growing product pipeline on our own and in partnership with industry leaders.

We currently have seven programs four of which, are funded by pharmaceutical and strategic partners. And I’ll describe our most advanced projects for you in a moment. We anticipate that our cash position of approximately $40 million at closing will be sufficient to fund the combined company through multiple value creation milestones and into early clinical development. And maybe supplemented by more than $1.5 billion in potential future milestone payments from our partners, if our development programs achieve clinical and commercial success.

We believe we have the right management team to deliver on the promise of RNA therapeutics. On Slide 5, you see Pad Chivukula, Stuart Collinson, Mike Hodges and I and we bring long and diverse records of achievement in pharmaceutical discovery and development. We've worked at many of the world's most successful drug companies and together we have assembled a group with unique experience in all facets of RNA medicine from medicinal chemistry to biology to drug manufacturing and clinical development.

On Slide 6, we are very proud of the pipeline we are developing. Arcturus has seven drug development programs focused on both rare and large patient population diseases. Our lead program, which is called Lunar-OTC is our program to treat a rare enzyme deficiency called ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency using a novel messenger RNA molecule.

Lunar-RLD is our program for an undisclosed rare liver disorder. Lunar-HBV is our hepatitis-B program using short interfering RNA. Four of our pipeline programs are funded by pharmaceutical and strategic partners. We are working with Takeda on a treatment for NASH, collaborating with Ultragenyx on two undisclosed messenger RNA rare disease programs. And with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation developed an mRNA drug to treat CF. The four partnered programs listed here are to be externally funded by our collaborators.

Moving on to describe further our lead internal program LUNAR OTC, please go to Slide 7. OTC deficiency is a rare urea cycle disorder, its characterized by a dysfunctional or missing enzyme called ornithine transcarbamylase. It results in an inability to control the levels of ammonia produced during protein digestion. It's a difficult disease to manage, it requires constant monitoring and very restrictive diet. It can have devastating and often legal consequences for children born with this condition.

The dietary control can be especially difficult, eating the wrong food can produce pneumonia spike that requires hospitalization. And many patients have to undergo a liver transplant. There are no satisfactory pharmaceutical options today. And this is why we are excited about LUNAR OTC because LUNAR OTC is designed to treat the cause of the disease by promoting expression of the missing enzyme and restoring normal urea cycle activity, potentially reducing symptoms and possibly removing the need for transplant.

So where are we with our data? On the next slide, Slide 8, we've recently achieved preclinical proof-of-concept using the well established mouse model of this disease. We have summarized the results on the chart here, what we show is that delivery of LUNAR-formulated human OTC messenger RNA resulted in the production of the natural human OTC enzyme.

This was demonstrated by normalization of a key biomarker, which is ammonia level in the blood in this case. And we were able to achieve this positive result after a single dose of LUNAR OTC. If we can produce these data in patients, this would be a transformational approach to treating this disease. And our goal is to be in the clinic in 18 to 24 months.

Moving on to our LUNAR HPV program, many of you are probably familiar with the statistics around hepatitis B. There are 350 million people worldwide who have this disease and hundreds of thousands of them die each year. So the unmet medical need is significant. With the goal of sustained viral suppression, our approach is to use multiple RNA molecules co-formulated into one drug product to address all known HPV genotypes, rather than the current treatments which have limited effectiveness.

Our proof-of-concept data in hep B are summarized on Slide 10. In three different preclinical models, we achieved two and up to three log in reduction of hepatitis B. And you can see the data from one of these models showing a clear reduction of the surface antigen in the chart on the right. A key advantage of our approach is that we believe we have the ability to provide comprehensive HPV coverage and target all known hepatitis B variants.

Now I'd like to transition to an overview of our internal technology platforms. So you understand our approach to RNA medicine. Our goal is to develop therapies that solve the problems associated with other RNA therapeutics including the delivery challenges associated with RNA, the limited potency, narrow therapeutic indices to produce a safe and effective RNA drug product it requires both a novel chemistry technology and a novel delivery technology.

We employ two technology platforms to overcome these problems. Our UNA chemistry incorporates improvements to the chemical structure of RNA. For example, silencing a mutated bad gene wheel and expressing a good gene wheel. UNA is synthetic, it's flexible and not recognized since it is man-made. So it extends the half life of the RNA molecule, UNA stands for unlocked nucleomonomer agent. Our LUNAR Delivery Technology delivers RNA to the cytoplasm using a PH-mediated destruction of the endosome followed by rapid biodegradation of the lipid inside the cell.

The biodegradable nature of this lipid excipient is a key differentiating factor of our technology and allows for high RNA doses in multiple administrations and potentially wide safety margins. LUNAR stands for lipid-enabled and unlocked nucleomonomer agent modified RNA. We believe this combination of RNA modification, encapsulation and delivery allows for effective targeting of clinically important cells and tissues including liver hepatocytes, liver stellate cells, myocytes and lung cells. And it’s applicable to multi types of RNAs; small, medium and large; single or double standard RNA. We have demonstrated the potential of this technology in mice and in primates.

Now going to Slide 12; this slide captures the features and benefits of UNA Chemistry which were supported by a substantial patent portfolio that gives us freedom to operate in this field. UNA can enable potent in longer duration of action relative to conventional RNA molecules all of which suffer from short half-life. By incorporating UNA into the RNA molecule we can expand its duration of action and potentially improve the safety profile of RNA by reducing off-target effects and reducing immunogenicity and undesired immune response.

On Slide 13, this shows the features and benefits of our proprietary delivery technology called LUNAR, which include potent delivery of RNA molecules where they need to be, biodegradability, its key feature which prevents drug accumulation after multiple injections and also potentially lowers manufacturing costs. This is not an expensive delivery system. We believe these benefits represent significant competitive advantages for us and present high barriers to entry for potential competitors.

The ability to control gene expression – on Slide 14; so the ability to control gene expression which is facilitated by RNA is one of the most exciting developments in modern medicine. We believe our technology makes RNA better and enables delivery of multiple RNA types in multiple RNA therapeutics. As a result, our platforms can enable several approaches to RNA therapy. We have the ability to knockdown overexpress genes by siRNA, we can up regulate proteins with mRNA, we can use microRNAs and module multiple genes at one-time, and we have the capabilities to advance the field of gene editing.

Going to Slide 15, there are a number of companies in the RNA space, but we are fundamentally different from them. This slide summarizes those differences and what distinguishes Arcturus from other companies. Most of which use what is known as GalNAc to deliver a single small RNA molecule to hepatocytes in liver. LUNAR is not GalNAc. Our technology is designed to deliver RNA to a wide variety of specific cells. Our LUNAR platform can deliver multiple sizes and mixtures of RNA to multiple cell types, some of which are listed here. These are a few of the key attributes of our technologies that have been validated by our partners.

Now shifting to Slide 16, I've touched on a number of advantages, but here's a summary in one slide. We have novel chemistry and delivery technology supported by substantial IP that gives us freedom to operate. Our delivery technology reaches a broad range of tissues and it's not limited to cell type or size of nucleic acid. Our therapeutics can be dosed repeatedly without undesired lipid accumulation while maintaining potency.

To-date our safety profile appears to be better than other nucleic acid delivery systems and amenable to different routes of administration, which is why other companies are interested in what we do. We believe our technologies can bear important potential advantages over current RNA therapeutics that will enable us to create significant long-term value for shareholders and treat orphan and high incidence diseases in a state and cost effective way.

Now Slide 17 shows our key accomplishments we have made in validating our platforms. On the upper left you can see we successfully deliver RNA to multiple cell types. On the upper right we show the half-life of our UNA modified messenger RNA is an order of magnitude greater than conventional messenger RNA. We believe this will ultimately result in longer duration of action than other companies have been able to achieve. In primates we have shown proof of concept by delivering RNA which resulted in the production of active protein and this is shown in the chart on the lower left. And on the bottom right you can see that we are able to deliver RNA medicine safely at very high doses and in multiple animal species.

Now beyond the programs we’ve described, we also believe in the potential of our technologies. Slide 18 illustrates the significant number of previously undruggable therapeutic proteins that can be built and delivered successfully with our approach. Each of these can be introduced in the transient, not permanent manner to provide controllable RNA therapeutics in the status possible way to give doctors flexibility and dosing and treating their patients. Most of all we believe this can create significant new opportunities to develop therapeutics in multiple disease areas.

So to conclude, we have a summary slide on Slide 19. Arcturus is an RNA medicines company. We're based in San Diego. We have a pipeline that we're excited about that is focused on important unmet medical needs in both rare and large patient population diseases. We have strong composition of matter IP which covers the two key components of our technology namely are UNA, Oligomer chemistry and our LUNAR delivery technology.

We have a diverse pipeline. Our internal and four externally funded programs reflect the significant potential of our technology and we indeed look forward to advancing our programs in the months and years ahead. Our technology has been validated by the deals we have signed with pharmaceutical and strategic partners. We have a very experienced management team. And finally, we now have a strong – we will now have a strong balance sheet. We're projecting that we will have $40 million cash at the close of this merger transaction. And this is expected to fund us through multiple value creation milestones and into early clinical development for our lead program.

The final slide is a picture of our team. I'm very proud of the talented and committed team supporting Arcturus. This is true enterprise value in my opinion. We have great opportunity through this merger to further validate our technology advance our pipeline and develop new treatments for serious genetic diseases. We have made great progress since Arcturus was founded in 2013 and we are confident that we will continue to create value for shareholders and patients over the next several years as we advance our programs into clinical testing.

And that concludes our prepared remarks. We sincerely thank you for your time. It is appreciated. And now we'd like to open the call to your questions.

Mike King

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Joe, congrats. It sounds like had a lot of competition, I know there are a lot of high quality private companies out there. So particularly to you. Couple of quick ones, first, can you just talk about UNA versus LNA. Because listeners may realize that Centaurus was working with locked nucleic acid. And I'm just wondering if you could talk a little bit about the differences between LNA and UNA and some of the attributes of UNA that you feel are favorable.

Joseph Payne

Sure, Mike. It's good to hear from you. I'll start and then I can shift sometime over to Pad and he can filling anything on this. UNA is unlocked technology and what that means is traditional or conventional nucleic acids have a ribose ring, which provide rigidity to the nucleic acid. Our UNA technology does not have a ribose ring which means its open, its flexible. And that flexibility provides some features and benefits associated with it. So in contrast to LNA that’s a locked nucleic acid, which not only retains the ribose ring, but has additional rigidity included in that technology. The advantages of the UNA simply – that it is synthetic, it’s flexible. It doesn’t invoke in immune response. And Pad perhaps you can add to that.

Pad Chivukula

Sure. Thanks, Joe. Our UNA technology, the key attributes I would say is that UNA can be used in an exRNA context, whereas LNA typically is used for antisense applications. We feel that’s clear advantage. And then by incorporating, our UNA technology in the seed region of an antisense molecule, we can reduce off targeted that. And that’s one of the key challenges when to start to drug these sort of molecules.

Mike King

Great. That’s very helpful. And then couple of question has to do with the terms of the agreement itself. Typically, the reverse mergers whether they’ve been done of late is there is some investor group that typically co-invest alongside, there’s a private placement of some magnitude that is coincident with the merger. I’m just wondering if that was considered and – either considered and decline or not a factored all. Maybe you just talk a little bit about that.

Joseph Payne

Sure. If I can restate your question, right. Will you implying that there could be a concurrence financing with the merger. Is that what you’re asking, Mike.

Mike King

Correct.

Jonathan Rubin

Well, with the combined cash from Alcobra and Arcturus, the company is well capitalized to execute on our internal programs. And fund the company to multiple value creation milestones and into clinical testing. So there's no contingency or any contingent financing associated with this merger.

Mike King

No, I'm not talking about it’s contingent financing, Joe. I’m talking about a just a coincident financing that goes along with you, usually the company that's got the public listing has some amount of cash, but investors come in and top up as part of that agreement. And you guys – I will just say, our unconventional in that regard, but maybe there's a good reason for it.

Stuart Collinson

Hey, Mike, it’s Stuart Collinson here if you will.Look, I mean, we’re in a good shape here…

Mike King

Hi, Stuart.

Stuart Collinson

Good to hear Joe from you. We've got combined cash from the two companies, which really play as well to execute on the internal programs. And get this company through several value creation milestones into clinical testing. So the really in the need taken on any additional capital at the moment, but it's a great question.

Mike King

Okay, fair enough. Thanks for taking my questions.

Stuart Collinson

Sure, pleasure.

David Solomon

All right. This is David Solomon in for Michael Higgins at Roth. Congrats on the news. I have just a question regarding the delivery to target origins. I was wondering, if you could elaborate a little bit more on how the nanoparticle go to the specific organ that they're trying to treat. As well as it – I know for the mRNA they would like to be in the cytoplasm, but are there any of these assets that are designed to go into the nucleic. Thank you.

Joseph Payne

Yes. This is Joe. You are right. The LUNAR technology can be adjusted to be selective – it’s a select that we deliver to different cell types. So without being too wordy here I’ll try to be brief. But we can target LUNAR how to face through an ApoE mediated LDL receptor uptake mechanism. If we want to target the LUNAR towards stellate cells where there is a lot of fibrotic disease targets in those cells. We use proprietary formulation and where in and we modify the surface charge of the particle. So that it shifts the bio-distribution away from hepatocytes and more uptake the stellate cells.

For targeting extra hepatic tissue LUNAR is amenable to multiple routes of administration, IV/IM and nebulization, which allows for the specific production or in addition of desire proteins outside of the liver, you can imagine a nebulized formulation as an example. Any further detail there, did I address your question?

David Solomon

That was very helpful regarding organ or location within the body. I’m just wondering with some of the other assets that aren’t mRNA related. Are they designed to go into the nucleic?

Joseph Payne

Pad can answer that question.

Pad Chivukula

Sure. No, the majority of the work that we’ve done internally is with release of the cargo in the cytoplasm. But we believe because of high efficiency of our escape mechanism some part of the drug can essentially release the nucleic.

David Solomon

Great. Thank you. Just one more quick question on the milestones. So you said 18 to 24 months before the clinic. Just wondering if we could have any color on the timing and amount of any preclinical milestone that could happen between now and then?

Joseph Payne

That’s a great question. We definitely have multiple relationships. We have steady flow of milestones associated with those pharma partners. Unfortunately, I can’t provide detail specific with respect to the timing to those milestones. But we definitely anticipate those in the months and years ahead prior to our first program getting into the clinic.

David Solomon

Thank you, I understand. Congrats again.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thanks for taking my questions. I’m just kind of curious. How should we think about the balance for you guys between keeping programs in-house versus forming some of these bigger pharma partnerships?

Joseph Payne

Yes. Our existing partnerships expand the reach of our technology and high incidence diseases and novel cell types, while helping us advance our knowledge, our underlying technology platforms and helping to fund our internal rare disease pipeline, which will be the primary driver of future shareholder value. I guess what I’m saying here is, we look to partner our high patient population diseases with a large pharma partners and retain our rare disease programs internally.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay. And I think that plays into my next question a little bit as well. I was just curious about the rationale for selecting OTC as the lead indication for your in-house program?

Joseph Payne

Yes, absolutely. OTC was a great target for many, many reasons. It has a very clear biomarker, which allows us the ability to accelerate the clinical path for this program. So we don’t have as many years in the clinic, so that we can reach commercialization more quickly. We also like that it’s maximizes the value or showcase our technologies in the best like, like we can effectively messenger RNA to hepatocytes. And so it’s fit within – fits well with that, with our technology. Is there anything that I…

Operator

Wangzhi Li

Hey, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the merger. Maybe two question about Joe and Pad. The first question is, maybe could you elaborate little bit more on the differentiation of your delivery and RNA chemistry technology versus the other messenger RNA company like Moderna and others?

Joseph Payne

With respected to differentiating our delivery technology.

Wangzhi Li

Both the differentiate deliver technology and the messenger RNA, the UNA technology, right. I know, you already mentioned some of the features of the high lever, maybe little even more on the technical perspective, why you make your technology, you kind of comment as more and big RNAs and different data that have issued? Just maybe if you could be more technical perspective in terms of how are you – how your technology differentiates from Moderna and the others?

Joseph Payne

Sure. I will start with respect to the delivery. Yes, with respect to the delivery technology, the LUNAR technology is non-carbon based it doesn't have a glycerol based core. It has biodegradable lipid chains, ionizable head groups with an optimized PKA. We've engineered pH sensitivity into this technology and biodegradability, biocompatibility. But all of these features look to together combined provide a wider therapeutic index, in preclinical studies versus competing technologies. So I guess what I'm saying is together the features translate our delivery technology into wider therapeutic index. And that's a key differentiator.

With respect to the chemistry, we're building an IP estate around composition of matter around the messenger RNA molecule. We own a comprehensive suite of UNA patents for therapeutic and the agent use in the application of that UNA. It can be valuable to the mRNA construct. And there's additional composition of matter that can be built or our composition of matter IP that we're building.

Wangzhi Li

Thank you for that. And maybe the second question is follow-up on the previous question, the rationale through all you guys lead there indication for messenger RNA therapy. On the other hand, I think that to other companies, it goes to marketing like use of messenger RNA as a vaccine. That’s looks little be more low hand flood for the messenger RNA therapy erode. So what was your thought on that and are you have plans to get into that base? Or you using your efforts on the rare disease phase first?

Joseph Payne

Is your question are we intending to enable the vaccines space as well. Or you asking…

Wangzhi Li

No. I think just the oration there to prioritize your ADAIR program kind of commit the replaced in their mitochondrial proteins like OTC. We see the vaccine maybe just one doze right. Is it more liquid – maybe more fluid for making your RNA therapy? There maybe you have read the more rationale maybe competence to study big program that, it will be a more challenged disease?

Joseph Payne

Sure. Yes, that definitely vaccines are lower hanging fruit, but there are also less commercially attractive. Our internal programs are focused on the approaching replacement. And where we believe these injectables will have more commercial value.

Wangzhi Li

Okay. Got you. Thanks.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. This is Mitchell on for Ram. I've a couple questions. My first is what developmental and financial advantages will Alcobra bring to Arcturus as a result of a merger? And then the second one is what will happen to ADAIR and MDX assets? Thanks.

Joseph Payne

Hey, David would you like to address those?

David Baker

Yes. Let me take the second question first and then we can come back to the first one. So as you might imagine, developing small molecule CNS after several lines from patients previous of pre-treated compounds of naturally lined with the development of RNA therapeutics. We’ve been working for sometime to monetize the cell in ADAIR, any collaboration with [indiscernible] intent to spin out that to an investor group. That will provide funding to continue developing ADAIR and providing ownership interest to current Alcobra investors, so they can benefit from the investment that asset. In case of MDX were not to discussions with parties who are interested in acquiring MDX and will continue those discussions seeking to reach an agreement to sell MDX. Hopefully that addresses the question on the ADAIR and MDX assets, but if not let me know. And so he will go back to the first question just for feedback.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. The first question was what developmental and financial advantages will Alcobra brings to Arcturus platform as a result of a merger?

Joseph Payne

David, I can take the first question of that, but I guess the cost of this is we believe that the combined $40 million of cash at the close of this transaction will fund us through our value creation milestones and get us into the clinic with our lead program and that’s approximate.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Great. Thank you guys.

Operator

David Baker

I just like to say thank you to everybody for participating and joining us on the call. We’re indeed very excited about this merger. And we look forward to seeing each of you and meeting with you in person going forward.

