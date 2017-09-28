3 Satellite Operators Offering Dividend Yields Above 5%

The industry doesn’t have impressive growth prospects, making income one of the most attractive features of some players like SES that offers a yield of 7.3%.

Satellite operators offer very high-dividend yields, but these companies seem to be overlooked by income investors. The industry doesn't have high growth prospects and companies use a large part of their cash flow generation to distribute dividends to shareholders, especially in Europe where some players have dividend yields above 5%.

Sector Overview

In Europe, the satellite telecommunication industry is by far the most important space sector, representing more than 60% of the total satellite activities in the region. The end-user industries include global shipping, oil & gas, basic industries and media companies. The satellite industry provides mainly two distinct types of services, namely fixed satellite services and mobile satellite services.

The vast majority of revenues are generated from fixed satellite services, like delivering video and data communications primarily for media, telecoms, government and corporate users. Revenues are spread across the world, but Europe and North America are the two largest regions accounting for about half of total revenue.

The satellite industry is quite concentrated given that the four global large players account for about 66% of total industry revenue, namely SES (OTCPK:SGBAF), Intelsat (I), Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) and Telesat. Other regional players have a weight of one third on revenues. The industry is protected by very high barriers to entry, meaning that new competitors are very unlikely to enter the market. The largest players have a high exposure to direct-to-home video broadcasting, which represents 60-70% of revenue at SES and Eutelsat, being the most important use of satellites.

SES and Intelsat are the two leading players, each one with a share of close to 20% of total revenues, and the industry is expected to become even more concentrated because large-scale operators continue to push for global market share. Regional players are showing healthier revenue growth in the past few years, which may motivate some M&A activity as the big four players may acquire smaller players and consolidating even more the satellite market. Additionally, smaller players are more focused on other services, such as data network services, being attractive for the big players to diversify their operations.

A key client industry is media broadcasting and a large part of satellites' use is indeed to broadcast television. This industry is facing structural pressures from the OTT disruption, as I've analyzed in my previous article. The rise of OTT players is putting pressure on TV broadcasters and ultimately in the satellite industry pricing power. The European operators are the most exposed to TV broadcasting (SES and Eutelsat), while on the other hand Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASY) don't have meaningful exposure to TV.

Traditional satellites remain the most economic mode of broadcasting linear programming to a large number of users, but the pay-TV industry has been affected by the loss of video subscribers, especially in North America and to some extent in Europe.

In North America, video-subscriber losses have been very high in the past few quarters, with Pay-TV operators losing more than 700,000 video subscribers in the second quarter of this year. In Europe, Netflix (NFLX) and other streaming services are rapidly expanding and the trend of Pay-TV subscriber losses is also expected in the coming years. This means that TV broadcasting is definitively no longer a growth business, but both distribution modes (OTT and linear TV) should coexist in the future.

Despite these challenges, EBITDA margins have been relatively stable at very high levels over the past few years, between 70-75% for SES and Eutelsat and lower for Inmarsat at about 50-55%. Satellite operators are not standing still in the face of these headwinds and are pushing for new end markets, in particular the highly promising in-flight connectivity. This should support top-line growth and profitability going forward, even though strong growth is not expected in the foreseeable future. Another supporting factor is that t he expected revenue decline in video broadcasting should be offset to some extent by growth in Data revenue, leading to some top-line growth in the satellite industry in the next few years.

Given this industry backdrop, satellite operators aren't growth companies, but their good profitability levels and cash flow generation lead to very attractive dividend yields. The European players offer high-dividend yields, making them especially attractive to income investors.

Income Picks

SES offers global satellite broadband communications services, being the operator with higher exposure to TV broadcasting. SES extended its industry leading position in 2016 with the acquisition of its smaller competitor O3b. It is based in Luxembourg and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, with a market capitalization of about $10 billion.

Over the past few years, the company has been able to report modest top-line growth, but SES has an ambitious strategy of intensive capex, expecting to launch 13 satellites in the coming years. The company's approach is to address specific markets/geographies with tailor-made capacity, with dedicated solutions for anchor customers, like government solutions or aviation.

This should be a strong support for revenue growth in the coming years, despite the negative momentum on TV broadcasting. Its profitability has been very stable reporting an EBITDA margin near 70%, something that is expected to remain unchanged in the next few years.

Regarding its dividend, SES has a very good history delivering a growing dividend over the past decade. Its last annual dividend was €1.34 ($1.60) per share, offering at its current share price a dividend yield of about 7.30%. This is a very attractive yield and seems to be sustainable, given that its dividend payout ratio was 61% in 2016. This is an acceptable ratio and gives some room to grow its dividend. Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, SES should deliver a growing dividend in the next three years, at about 3% per year.

Eutelsat offers television, video and radio broadcasting, corporate networks and mobile communications services. It has some three dozen satellites and another seven are expected to be launched in the short-term. It is based in France and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, with a market capitalization of about $6.7 billion.

The company's top-line performance has been weaker than SES, taking into account that in the last fiscal year it has dropped by 3.3%. Eutelsat has a conservative strategy of cash flow preservation, cost cutting and low capex plans. This may put some pressure on its top-line growth in the next few years, betting that pricing conditions may improve in the future and at that time will have capacity to invest more significantly. On the other hand, its profitability has been very stable, reporting an EBITDA margin of around 75% over the past three years.

Regarding its dividend, Eutelsat also has a very good history delivering a growing dividend over the past few years. Its last annual dividend (payable next November) was set at €1.21 ($1.44) per share, representing a dividend yield of about 5% at its current share price. Its dividend payout ratio is about 80%, a level that is relatively high and doesn't allow for much dividend growth. Indeed, its dividend is expected to increase at about 2% annually over the next three years, which is not particularly impressive.

Inmarsat is based in the U.K. and operates a global communications satellite system. The company's satellites provide voice and high-speed data services on a global basis. It doesn't have exposure to video broadcasting and Inmarsat's key client base is global shipping, representing about 50% of sales. It has a market capitalization of about $3.8 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

Inmarsat's financial performance has been relatively good in the past few years, delivering top-line growth and higher profitability, given that its EBITDA margin increased to 60% in the past fiscal year compared to about 50% a couple of years ago. The shipping industry remains stuck in recession and the company is investing in new growth opportunities, namely in Aviation through in-flight connectivity. This is a source of margin pressure in the short-term, but if Aviation delivers in the future what the company expects, it may be a good revenue growth source in the long-term.

Regarding its dividend, like its peers Inmarsat has a long history of dividend increases. Its last dividend was $0.54 per share (the company declares dividends in US dollar), representing an increase of 5.9% from the previous year. It offers a dividend yield of 6.6%, at its current share price. However, its dividend payout ratio was close to 100% in the past year, showing that its dividend may not be sustainable in the long-term. Its dividend is expected to continue to grow in the next few years, but this may be at risk if earnings don't go up as well.

Conclusion

The satellite operators industry is not among the most followed industries by income investors, but offers some attractive high-dividend yielders. SES is the best option given that it has a very high-dividend yield and it seems to be sustainable. Eutelsat and Inmarsat are riskier investments due to higher dividend payout ratios, but may also be interesting for diversification within a broad income portfolio.

