These 3 Core Holdings Are More Than 17% Off Of Their 52-Week Highs

With 20 years until my wife and I will need to access our March to Freedom fund for retirement expenses, I would like to find stocks that are attractively valued. I don't mind overpaying for a quality company, but if we can acquire shares of companies that have been beaten up, we will gladly do so. We are now in the 8th year of the current bull market and investors might be feeling like there are few bargains available to them. For this article, I wanted to identify stocks that I consider to be Core Holdings that were trading at an attractive valuation and were also at least 15% off their 52-week high.

Altria (MO)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 4.10% 48 8.30% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $80 $60.50 $59 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.1 17.6 Under $69

Altria is the manufacture of Marlboro cigarettes, the number one tobacco brand in the United States. After the spinoff Philip Morris (PM) in 2008, the company now only sells its tobacco products in the United States. The company announced Q2 earnings at the end of July. Earnings per share missed by a penny and revenue beat by 50 million. The $5.07 billion in revenue was up almost 4% year over year. Even though fewer and fewer people decide to start smoking, Altria still managed to post solid numbers. EPS grew almost 5% in the quarter and 3.3% in the first half of this year. Income from smokeless tobacco products grew almost 10%, while the company's cigar business grew volume 13.1%. Altria's e-vapor product line of MarkTen now controls about 13% of the retail market, making it the second bestselling e-vapor brand.

In a bit of bad news, California recently added a $2 per pack tax on cigarettes, causing a 4.5% decline industry wide in heated tobacco. Altria's volume was down 5%. Even with this tax having a big impact on the number of cigarettes sold, the company reaffirmed guidance for EPS growth between 7.5%-9.5% for this year. In addition, Altria announced it added another billion dollars to its share buyback, which has $335 million left on its current repurchase program.

Altria is the largest position in my wife and I's "March to Freedom" fund. It is a position we plan to never sell. Why is that? Because of its market dominance as well as the dividend history. Speaking of which…

Altria is one of the investing world's greatest dividend paying stocks. If you bought $1,000 worth of shares in 1970, it would be worth almost $650,000 today. On top of that, the company has been raising dividends for the past 48 years. The average dividend raise for the past 5 years is 8.30%. Announced at the end of August, the most recent raise brought the dividend up another 8.2%. The company's dividend increases have been in a fairly tight range since 2010, with each raise coming in between 7.70%-9.20% per year. Those are pretty appealing increases considering that for much of this time the dividend yield was in the mid to high 4% range. The current yield is above 4%.

The stock of Altria is more than 17% off of its 52-week high of $77.79. Since the start of the year, the stock is down 4.75%. It should be noted that all tobacco companies had severe share price declines after the FDA announced it would be looking into regulating nicotine. To me, even with this threat of the FDA looming over the industry, this seems like too much of a drop in share price for a quality company. Let's examine the stock's valuation to see if it is worthy of purchase.

Looking at F.A.S.T. Graphs, you can see that the company's current price to earnings multiple is 20.1. The average PE over the past 5-years is 17.6. At this level, Altria is 12.44% overvalued. CFRA has a 1-year price target of $80, this would represent upside potential of 24.20% based on the 9/27/2017 closing price of $64.41. CFRA's fair value is $61.80, meaning shares are 4% overvalued. Morningstar see fair value as being $59 a share. By this measure, shares are 8.40% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be just about fairly valued. With almost 5 decades of dividend growth and a leader in its sector, I would be happy to pay a premium for Altria. Any price under $69 and I would be a buyer of this stock.

This is the first time in a while that I don't consider Altria to be wildly overvalued. It is our largest position, so I am not in a hurry to add to the name. If you are looking to initiate a position in Altria, now might be a good time.

Realty Income (O)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 4.43% 24 6.60% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $62 $55.80 $52 F.A.S.T Graphs Current AFFO F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg AFFO Price Target 19.4 18.6 Under $60

Realty Income released their second quarter earnings at the end of July. Adjusted Funds From Operation, of AFFO, were up more than 15% year over year. Rents from same stores was up 0.4% from the same quarter last year. During the quarter, the company purchased 73 new properties and added a half billion dollars to its acquisition guidance. The company also raised its 2017 AFFO guidance from $3.00-3.06 a share to $3.03-$3.07 per share.

Many investors know Realty Income as the "Monthly Dividend Company" because it has paid a dividend every month since 1994. Overall, for the last 566 consecutive months, Realty Income has offered shareholders a steady and rising dividend (more on that in a second). The company currently owns more than 5,000 properties with a current occupancy rate of 98.5%. The lowest occupancy rate in the company's public history came in 2009 and came in at a rate of just under 97%. The company was able to maintain its tenants during one of the worst financial crisis. That type of strength is one that I want to own. At a terrible time for the economy, Realty Income proved its worth. This is why the company is one of our Core Holdings.

Realty Income has been raising dividends for the past 24 years. One more year of dividend growth and the company will be a Dividend Champion, which is rarefied air and not every company is able to boast about this achievement. The average raise over the past 5 years is 6.6%. The company often raises the dividend several times a year and this year has been no different. Already this year Realty Income has given investors 5 raises in 2017 alone.

So far in 2017, shares of Realty Income are relatively flat, but the stock is 17.11% off of its 52-week high of $69.14. We purchased our latest round of shares on 3/21/2017 at $60.02. Shares currently sit below this level, so let's examine the valuation of the stock to see if it qualifies for purchase.

F.A.S.T. Graphs places Realty Income's current AFFO multiple at 19.4 and its 5-year AFFO at 18.6, making shares of the company a little more than 4% overvalued. CFRA places a one-year price target of $62 on the stock, offering investors 8.18% upside potential from the 9/27/2017 closing price of $57.31. CFRA puts fair value at $55.80, meaning shares are trading at a 2.63% premium to their fair value. Morningstar is slightly less bullish, saying fair value is $52 per share. By Morningstar's calculation, shares are currently 9.27% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares of Realty Income to be less than% overvalued. With the company's dividend history being what it is and the fact that I consider it a core holding, I'm willing to overpay to acquire more shares. We last purchased shares of Realty Income on 3/21/2017 at $60.02. At this point, we have a full position in the company, but any price under $60 and you can count me as a buyer of Realty Income.

General Mills (GIS)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 3.74% 14 9.70% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $59 $51.22 $58 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 16.8 18.2 Under $62

General Mills first quarter results were released on 9/20/2017 and the stock did not react well to the poor earnings report. The company missed earnings per share consensus by 5 cents and revenue was down 3.6% year over year. Organic growth dropped 4%, as United States, Asia and South America portions of the company all had lower volume. On the conference call, management cited particular weakness in North America. Here, organic sales were down 5%. Yogurt saw "significant declines" and cereal sales were down 7%. Gross margins fell 2%. Operating profit fell 16%, as product costs were higher. General Mills also spent 6% more on advertising this quarter than they did in Q1 2016. Europe and Australia were better as the organic sales were up 2%. Management cited ice cream and snacks as a key driver in these markets, with smaller packaging ice cream gaining popularity with customers. In China, General Mills is expanding their Yoplait yogurt business to additional cities. None of these gains were able to offset the losses in other places. No way around it was a rough quarter for General Mills. The company is trying to streamline their operations and generate $700 million in cost savings. These savings can then be reinvested back into research and development of new products. On release of the report, the stock dropped more than 7.5% in a single trading session. Ouch.

This news aside, let's examine the company's dividend. General Mills has only raised dividends for the last 14 consecutive years, but did you know that the company has been paying dividends for almost 120 years? That is almost 12 decades of uninterrupted dividends to shareholders. That covers a couple of World Wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and a whole host of turbulent economic times. And yet, the company continues to pump out those dividends. To me, that is a definition of a Core Holding. General Mills might have some tough times ahead in the short term, but I'm willing to invest in a company that has shown the kind of dedication to paying shareholders. The average raise over the past 5-years has been is just shy of 10%. The most recent raise of around 2% is a far cry from this level. It was a disappointing raise to say the least, but as I just said, the company has proven itself in the long term.

The stock of General Mills is down almost 19% from its 52-week high of $64.48 and has lost more than 15% since the start of the year. In all honesty, the stock has been one of our worst performers this year. Let's see what the stock's valuation is right now.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the PE ratio is 16.8 and the 5-year average PE is 18.2. By this measure, the stock is 8.33% undervalued. CFRA sees a 12-month price target of $59, which means the stock is 12.53% undervalued from the 9/27/2017 closing price of $52.43. I should note that CFRA lowered their price target to $59 from $66 after earnings were released. CFRA gives a fair value at $51.22, which would have shares at 2.3% overvalued. Morningstar sees fair value at $58, offering upside potential of more than 10%. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 7.30% undervalued.

Given the history of the company's commitment to their dividend, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value of General Mills stock. Any price under $62 and I would be a buyer. Yes, there are some challenges for the company in the short term, but General Mills dividend track record is very impressive. At a 3.74% yield, investors are being paid to wait for a turnaround. Note: we purchase $50 a month of GIS stock through shareowneronline.com. This is not an endorsement of this service, just offering a full disclosure.

Conclusion

Altria, Realty Income and General Mills are all trading within what I consider their fair value to be. All three stocks are also 17% or more off of their 52-week high. Considering I view all of them as Core Holdings, I think this could be the perfect time to add to these names. What are your thoughts on these stocks? Which would you choose and why? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, O ,GIS, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.