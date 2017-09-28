OMNOVA Solutions' (OMN) CEO Anne Noonan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 28, 2017 11:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Anne Noonan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul DeSantis - Investor Relations

Analysts

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

David Huang - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Anne Noonan

Thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone. It’s a great pleasure to speak with you today. In a moment, I will provide an overview of important operational developments, progress on our strategic priorities and our outlook for the business.

But first, I’ll turn it over to Paul to make comments on forward-looking statements and to summarize our financial performance in the quarter.

Paul DeSantis

Here is a quick snapshot of some third quarter highlights. Adjusted EPS reached $0.25 per share driven by continued growth in specialties and margin improvement. This quarter's strong margins reflect both the catch-up in price from prior periods and our ongoing strategic focus on margin expansions to achieve our overall mid-teens segment margin target. Leverage improved to 3.3 times adjusted EBITDA as cash and earnings both increased.

Cash was $74.6 million of which $38.5 million was in the US. Working capital days improved again to 55.9 days from 59 days last year as a result of our working capital initiatives. We completed the China coated fabric sale in July. For that business, in the third quarter of 2017, we recorded a loss of $600,000 on sales of $900,000. For the third quarter of last year, we reported a loss of $1 million on sales of $5 million. For the full-year of 2017, we recorded a loss of $2.8 million on sales of $10.6 million. Last year, we reported a loss of $3.4 million on sales of $26.2 million. Thank you.

And I will now turn the call back over to Anne.

Anne Noonan

Thanks Paul. Good morning everyone. During the third quarter, we were pleased to see continued progress against our four overarching strategic priorities that are designed to transform OMNOVA to a premier global specialty solutions provider over the next few years. Let me remind you of our priorities. Number one is specialties growth.

Our second priority is to expand margins and increase cash generation in mature businesses. Our third priority is portfolio optimization to accelerate our specialization strategy, while also strengthening the portfolio. And finally our fourth priority is our One OMNOVA initiative designed to make OMNOVA a more agile, efficient lower cost organization. Let me highlight some key achievements versus these priorities.

With respect to specialties, we have significant growth in targeted key specialty markets, including Laminates & Films and non-wovens. The growth in Laminates & Films was driven by strong demand across the business with particular strength in kitchen and bath and RV. Nonwovens is benefiting from the 2016 launch of our new SoftWick brand targeted at the hygiene market, and also new market initiatives to diversify and grow infiltration and building materials.

Our oil and gas business has continued to rebound to 2017. However, for Q3 the business showed year-over-year volume declines when compared to a very strong Q3 of 2016, which was driven by a new customer. Overall, on a year-to-date basis oil and gas is performing above our expectations. A key driver of our specialty growth is our new product development process. We continue to see improvement in both the vitality of our specialty business and in the profitability of the new product portfolio.

During the quarter, we achieved a vitality index of approximately 25%. In addition, margins from new products increased over the prior period by 140 basis points and were accretive to the overall business. This will be the second year of product introductions resulting from our refined new product development process and transformed innovation pipeline. I want to highlight a few products we introduced during the quarter.

The latest new product catered on our unique hydrophobic polymer technology platform and marketed under the Omnapel trade name is designed for use in sealants for exterior applications. It provides superior performance and durability. Thanks to improved humidity, UV, and precipitation resistance. In coatings, as I mentioned last quarter, we are now selling Hydro PLIOLITE 211, our first waterborne intumescent coating, which was introduced earlier in the quarter at the European Coatings Show.

It provides superior water resistance, durability, and fire safety performance. In addition to new products, specialties growth was driven by an enhanced focus on key accounts and a revamps sales team that chose 50 million of annualized sales wins here today. While we have made progress on growing our specialties, we are in the early stages of our journey to consistently grow in all of our specialty markets at two times the underlying market growth rate.

Our investment and talent systems and processes combined with continued commitment to commercial and innovation excellence is the foundation upon which we look continue to drive our specialization strategy. Regarding the second priority, expanding margins and cash generation in our more mature businesses we saw margins recover as our indexed pricing and pricing initiatives caught up with the shortfalls from the second quarter. Margins and performance materials increased from 3.7% last quarter to 9.7% this quarter.

Year-to-date adjusted segment operating profit margins in performance materials are up 160 basis points year-over-year to 6.7% from 5.1% last year. These year-to-date margins better reflect the impact of the improvements we have made in the underlying business, as the effect of raw material volatility were normalized in the quarter.

While we are pleased with our progress to date, we will continue to focus on operational excellence footprint optimization, value pricing, and supply chain improvements to achieve our targeted low double-digit margins for this portfolio.

Regarding our third priority, portfolio optimization, we sold the Chinese coated fabrics business to a local Chinese buyer at the end of July as anticipated and previewed during the second quarter earnings call. As you know, this business which focused on the Chinese automotive market has been a drag on profitability and cash flow, as we were unable to replace the loss of our largest customer in the face of decreased Chinese auto market demand.

Finally, our fourth priority, we have finish the implementation of the One OMNOVA support structure. This program eliminated unnecessary internal complexity through streamlined functions such as global organizations for sales, marketing, innovation, supply chain operations, and finance. One OMNOVA allows us to be much more agile in responding to market opportunities and growing profitability with our target customers in our target markets.

We are now realizing the results of these efforts, approximately 3 million in annualized savings. As a result of the traction, we are beginning to see in our underlying business both cash generation and adjusted EBITDA increased, resulting in an improvement in adjusted net leveraged from 3.7 times at the end of the second quarter this year to 3.3 times at the end of the third quarter. Although we are not yet delivering consistent specialties growth we were pleased to see some traction on growth and margin expansions delivered during the quarter.

Now let me switch gears and take a few minutes to address the question that comes up as I met with our shareholders and potential shareholders. What are our ongoing margins and margin targets? Our overall adjusted segment margin for the quarter was 13.5%, compared with 9.9% during the second quarter and 11% during the third quarter of last year.

On a year-to-date basis, our adjusted segment margins were 10.7% flat to last year, while consolidated adjusted EBIT was up 11% from 40.5 million to 45.1 million this year, reflecting growth in the business and cost control initiatives.

Higher raw material costs inflated the top line, resulting in the flat operating profit margin percentage year-to-date despite the growth in consolidated adjusted EBIT dollars. We are making progress on margin expansion towards our goal of blended segment margins in the mid-teens. To realize this goal, each reporting segment will employ different business models and the strategies to drive results.

For the specialties segment, the primary driver is to continue to profitably grow the top line. Fortunately, our market shares are low in our target markets, leaving us plenty of room to growth for our initiatives and not to be overly reliant on significant underlying market growth.

Successful new product introductions increased sales at our top customers and more investment in underdeveloped geographies are key to our success. This is where our commercial excellence efforts are focused.

As the big are getting bigger, we believe that creates an opportunity for us to win by bringing differentiated solutions to our customers for their small to medium-size volume opportunities. We are not winning these opportunities by competing on price. We win by tailoring differentiated solutions for our target customer’s growth opportunities. As we reach our goal of 70% of our sales to come from specialties, compared with just under 60% today that portfolio mix will help drive the entire business to higher margins.

After all, specialties are accounting for more than 70% of the overall margins now and as its share of sales grows it will disproportionately impact margins. In performance materials, the primary driver will be increasing margins and cash generation through selective innovation with key customers for higher margin opportunities, rigorously maintaining capacity utilization, at high levels, value pricing and managing our cost supporting the business.

To execute on our bottom line growth commitments, we will continue to optimize our capacity utilizations through footprint management and selective strategic alliances. Our internal strategic plans allow us to take advantage of our strong operational leverage as we drive towards these growth margin and cash flow targets over the next few years, with the understanding that success will have a powerful effect on the value of the company.

Lastly, I want to spend a minute discussing the hurricane effect on OMNOVA. As I said in the earnings release, our costs go out to the people hurt by the two-hurricanes. We were fortunate that both our Houston employee’s homes and our production facility were spared from the worst of the physical damages. Unfortunately the storm has caused significant disruptions in the oil and gas markets we serve, as well as in the broader chemical industry.

The number of companies that have announced force majeure is extensive. Even though facilities are now coming back on line, cost for raw materials and freights have spiked. We don't believe this is going to fundamentally damage OMNOVA’s business and in fact it’s quite likely that the company could benefit longer-term from reconstruction activities.

In addition to hurricane impacts, we have experienced start-up issues with new equipment at our Chinese antioxidants plant, which will have an unfavorable impact on our earnings in the fourth quarter. In the total, we are expecting a $2 million to $4 million profit impact from both the hurricane and our start-up challenges, of course in-line with our normal commercial practices we will pass costs on through price execution on our contractual pricing mechanisms.

However, it is important to note that it is too early to tell the ultimate effect on our business until the volatility from the hurricane ends and our plans starts back up by the end of October. In spite of these issues, we remain on track to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth for the full year.

In summary, we remain committed to consistently driving increased shareholder value through our specialization strategy, underpinned by an agile, flexible, and cost-effective foundation to support our two business segments. We expect the changes we have made, the strong innovation and sales pipelines we have developed, operational excellence initiatives, and most importantly, the top quality team we have assembled to continue to drive profitable growth. Thank you.

Paul and I are ready to address any questions you might have.

Dan Rizzo

Hi guys, this is actually Dan Rizzo on for Laurence. How are you doing?

Anne Noonan

Hi Dan.

Dan Rizzo

The new product you mentioned for the waterborne coatings and the new sealant products, is that for a commercial construction, residential construction, or is it more broad-based, I mean what end market are we looking at there?

Anne Noonan

The waterborne product for intumescent is generally much more architectural coatings, it is where it is driven, so it would be more on the commercial side than the residential. So our products generally go into much more harsh conditions Dan and that’s how we formulate against the increased durability.

Dan Rizzo

Okay. And that goes for the other part as well, the sealant that you mentioned?

Anne Noonan

It’s exterior. It will be commercial primarily as well.

Dan Rizzo

With you net-debt-EBITDA going lower, as I recall, I think you said that the target is 2.5 times to 3 times, is that right for net-debt-to-EBITDA?

Paul DeSantis

Yes, our target is ultimately two times over the - as we try to evolve through there.

Dan Rizzo

As we get closer and closer, I mean, I don't know alternative uses for cash like M&A does that become more prevalent, is that something that’s becoming more prevalent now or just what the outlook is there?

Paul DeSantis

I mean Dan, so our - our uses of capital, you know number one use of capital for us is to invest in our facilities and plans and you know we are in sort of the $20 million to $25 million range on that. The next use that we have been doing has been to deliver and you have seen the leverage come down on a net basis down from 3.7 sequentially to 3.3, but we have used our cash from time to time to do is smaller bolt-on acquisitions like the small oil and gas when we did earlier in the year. So, if something presents itself that’s consistent with our strategy that we think we can use to create value we will certainly consider it.

Dan Rizzo

Okay, thank you guys.

David Huang

Hi, this is actually David Huang here for David. I guess first on Specialty Solutions can you just maybe talk a little bit more about the 1% volume growth, how much of the impact was from the stronger oil and gas comp last year and how should we think about the organic volume growth in Q4 and 2018 for both segments?

Anne Noonan

Well, as you know with respect to growing our Specialty Solutions, our target is consistent growth across all our segments, which is why we say our journey is just beginning in this regard. Oil and gas was, when we look at the impact on the quarter year-over-year did represent the largest impact on Q3 with that 1%, but we were pleased to see the growth in our laminates and nonwovens. And if you look at our other segments, it was kind of a mixed bag.

Our coatings, while we didn't see the volume in this quarter, we are seeing profit growth in coatings due to mixed impacts and little bit of geographic difference there also. So our European coatings business is very strong for example and we’re seeing more weakness in the Americas and some improvement in Asia. Our elastomers business, while it wasn't impacted in the quarter, has a positive volume growth. On a full-year basis, it has been strongly expected to continue to be. The sealant's area is a growing area for us and we are growing their through our new products.

So there is really a few other areas that we are addressing as we speak. I would say that our growth will continue, our ultimate growth is two times the underlying market. I would describe it as bumpy right now, we are not on that smooth line that we need to grow at two times across all segments, but you can expect us to get there over the next few years.

David Huang

Thanks. And on pricing, can you talked about your expectations on pricing dynamics for the next few quarters given some upward trend in butadiene prices recently?

Anne Noonan

Well we expect as usual, we’ve talked before about, I think this quarter is an example of where we did demonstrate that we have the ability to execute price and cover our shortfalls. As you know, a chunk of our business is on index pricing, so there will be some lag, and we will see some impact from that in the fourth quarter. With respect to our more specialties business, which is not index, which is about 20% of our butadiene purchase, we will go ahead and proactively do our price increases and execute on prices we have for the last couple of years.

David Huang

Thank you very much.

Anne Noonan

Okay. Well thank you for your questions. I would like to leave you with the following summary thoughts. We saw specialty growth in some of our key target markets and profit increases and performance materials this quarter and remain committed to making that a trend. We are serious about managing the portfolio as evidenced by our sale of the China Coated Fabrics business. And although Q4 is likely to be challenged we are confident that we have a robust organic growth strategy as we are beginning to show traction on both top and bottom line growth initiatives in the performance of the underlying business.

We intend to keep laser focused on execution with the goal of delivering sustained value to our shareholders. Thank you for taking time to participate in our third quarter earnings call. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter to review continued progress against our strategic objectives and driving the business to a premier global Specialty Solutions company. Thank you.

