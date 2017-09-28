BlackBerry And The 2 Paths Ahead

BlackBerry (BBRY) bulls are in ecstasy this Thursday.

The stock was up in the mid-teen levels intraday after the Canadian tech company delivered a fiscal 2Q18 all-around beat, with $249 million in revenues beating consensus by a sizable $29 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 also exceeded expectations, by five cents. This has been BlackBerry's eighth sequential earnings beat going back to December 2015 - although the stock has traded largely sideways over this two-year period.

Credit: BerryFlow

Coming off a very low base, following the company's long and deep transition from a hardware to a software model, most of BlackBerry's comps look solid. Revenues have shown positive sequential growth for the first time since fiscal 3Q16. Non-GAAP EPS is well on track to finally end the fiscal year in the black. FCF has improved greatly in the YOY comparison, and so has BlackBerry's net cash position of $1.7 billion now vs. $1.1 billion this time last year (including long-term investments).

But this is where I start to lose friends among BlackBerry shareholders. A closer look into what has driven the superior results this quarter reveals that not much momentum came from perhaps the most important of the company's segments: enterprise S&S (software and services) and tech solutions (a division that includes QNX and Radar). Instead, most of the tailwinds came from licensing (up +250% YOY), a part of BlackBerry's business that, in my view, speaks much less to the company's ability to grow into a large, profitable and reinvented technology company (see graph below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Under licensing, the fourth of BlackBerry's four key growth engines, the company makes its brand and intellectual assets available for the marketing of smartphones, device software and IP. The better performance this quarter seems to have come from revenue recognized on three specific IP licenses with Ford, Blue and Timex, which I estimate to be both high margin and non-recurring -- not business events that are likely to carry momentum forward. Had licensing come in flat sequentially this quarter, total company revenues of $214 million would have missed consensus, and probably so would have EPS.

The potentially better news came from the guidance for the full fiscal year. This is not to say that I am very impressed with estimated sales of $935 million at the mid-point of the range, which is questionably better than consensus $920 million due to the always confusing non-GAAP adjustments. But I welcome the fact that CEO John Chen and his crew have been able to finally provide specific top-line guidance, after being very vague about what the investment community could expect of the company this year. If the executive team has purposely placed revenue projections an inch above consensus in order to provide better visibility while leaving the door open for a top-line beat at the end of fiscal 2018, we might see positive stock price reaction over the next couple of quarters.

Still a speculative play, in my view

Although one can certainly find signs of improvement and sustain optimism about the future of the company, I continue to believe that BBRY is an "option-like investment vehicle best suited for the risk-loving speculator." I see BlackBerry taking two possible paths going forward:

One in which the autonomous driving (QNX) and IoT (Radar) deals continue to be signed, and momentum in device management and security picks up to a point where BlackBerry is able to produce the $0.50 or so in annual EPS within the next 3-5 years that would justify the current stock price;

tThe other in which BlackBerry shrinks enough to become a profitable, niche tech player (the company seems to be in the early stages of this process), but that fails to gain necessary scale to compete in the big leagues and justify the current $6.5 billion equity valuation.

At this moment, even though I see the company in better footing than it was a few quarters ago, I cannot assess with confidence whether BlackBerry will be able to successfully walk down the first path. In the meantime, valuations are back on the rise, lifting the bar that a profitable investment in BBRY needs to overcome (see graph below, with red dots representing my forward EV/EBITDA and EV/sales estimate, following today's stock price run).

Source: DM Martins Research, using graph from YCharts

Because of the uncertainties described above, and not necessarily because of a bearish stance on the company, I continue to stay away from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.