PepsiCo: A Unique Chance To Buy

PepsiCo (PEP) has had a bit of a difficult time in the past couple of months sustaining its 2017 rally. The stock is up a bunch this year and has outperformed its peer group by a wide margin, owed to its terrific food business that is more than offsetting a beverage business that continues to lag. Heading into the earnings report that is due out next week, I think the stock looks ripe for a bounce as analysts have become more bearish for the wrong reasons and due to a favorable setup on the chart.

Perhaps the biggest reason I'm bullish right this second is because of the chart above; there's all kinds of evidence that PEP is due for a bounce here. First, the stock has pulled well off of its high set a couple of months ago, more than working off an overbought condition that occurred the first time it made a run at $118. Second, that pullback has taken the stock right to the rising 200DMA, which is something that has persisted for years at this point. Even when PEP has tested it, the stock bounces and goes higher; there's no reason to think this time will be different. In fact, I view this as a unique buying opportunity given downside risk should be minimal, at least in the short term.

Third, the momentum indicators are all at oversold levels, meaning the bulls are due to make an appearance just any time. Usually, bulls need some sort of catalyst to step in and buy and there are two on the horizon; the collision course with the 200DMA and the earnings report itself. Either one of those events (or both) could be the catalyst PEP needs to get moving higher again and the stage is certainly set for such a relief rally.

With the stock falling into the earnings report, the odds increase that anything but a really terrible report will cause a relief rally. We all know that when a stock rips into an earnings report, the odds of a pullback increase. When a stock sells off, the opposite is true. PEP has moved down pretty decidedly in the past few weeks and that makes me think the odds are good for a relief rally at a minimum. And if the report is a good one, another run at $118 could easily be in the cards.

At 21 times this year's earnings, PEP isn't cheap but it is pretty fairly priced against its competitors. In addition, it is expected to grow EPS in the high single digits for the foreseeable future, something which I find reasonable to believe given moderate revenue growth, some margin expansion and the buyback. In other words, the valuation is no hindrance on the way higher here as PEP hasn't rallied nearly enough for the price of the stock to be an obstacle to further gains.

Analysts are looking for $1.43 in Q3 and those estimates haven't budged since the Q2 report came out. And while I've sounded pretty bullish so far, owning PEP isn't without risk. The US beverage business has been dreadful this year and the only reason PEP isn't $100 is because the snack business has been crushing it out there. The Q3 report will give us another read on both the beverage business' weakness and the snack business' strength. If the snack business just carries on but we also get an improvement in actual results and/or the outlook for the beverage business, $118 shouldn't be a problem at all. Investors are scared of the beverage business so that is what will be in focus this time around, as it was in the first two quarters of the year.

Last week, DPS warned that the natural disasters that have befallen North America and the Caribbean would impact its supply chain and thus, its profit for the quarter. PEP fell in sympathy on the news but if that is the only issue PEP has in Q3, which would be outstanding. Anything related to natural disasters is necessarily temporary so I find a selloff related to something that is relatively minor given PEP's global footprint to be imprudent.

PEP's sales performance will largely determine what happens with margins but that's an area I always keep a close watch on. PEP needs margin expansion over the long term in order to maintain its EPS growth rate because its buyback and revenue are insufficient to do so. Analysts have built in margin expansion and I think that's the right move, but if for some reason PEP deviates from that path, the stock could get punished.

There are no sure bets in any market but right now, the stars seem to be aligning for a bullish reaction to the PEP report next week. The stock has pulled back into what should be good support, the momentum indicators are showing as oversold and the analyst community has come out with some gloomy notes lately. PEP looks like something I want to be long heading into the report because the odds look good for a relief rally at a minimum and if the report is favorable, a run at new highs. Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.