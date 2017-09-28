This Is How To Navigate Amazon

Much like its namesake, Amazon stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) is difficult, yet rewarding, to navigate. Over the past two decades, this well-known retail (not technology) company has risen over 48,455%. That’s not a typo. $1,000 invested in AMZN back in 1997 would be worth $484,558 today. That same $1000 invested in the S&P 500 would be worth $1,999 today. Making money in the stock market is easy, right? Wrong. As much as we’d like to think we’re rational individuals, we’re our own worst enemy. When involved with markets, we tend to respond to gains and losses emotionally. Loss aversion is a real and present danger to many portfolios. Here’s a visual of this common emotional experience.

Many market participants experience twice as much pain during drawdowns than the joy experienced during equivalent gains. So what would it have been like to hold on to Amazon since 1997? How bad would the pain have been? Take a look:

For a while now, AMZN has been making a series of higher highs and higher lows. This is normal behavior for uptrending stocks. This doesn’t mean Amazon doesn’t experience sideways consolidation from time-to-time. All of 2014 was an intermediate downtrend / consolidation prior to resuming its uptrend ways. Even then, we would’ve been able to recognize a price momentum change using a trendline dating back to 2012. And more recently, we saw AMZN break a price momentum trendline (green) back in August. This took place both on an absolute and relative (to SPY) basis. This was a clue to let someone else have AMZN. It doesn’t necessarily mean impending doom. A broken price momentum trendline just means the demand/supply dynamic has shifted. Back then, we tweeted (click here to follow real-time supply/demand analysis) AMZN would likely form a Head & Shoulders pattern:

Many people use patterns to confirm their biases rather than create if/then binary decision-making scenarios. For example, the Head & Shoulders pattern itself has gotten a bad reputation as a “Topping Pattern.” In reality, Head & Shoulder’s patterns are a compression in price as the disparity between buying urgency and selling urgency narrows. So here we are at the end of September talking about the Head & Shoulders pattern in AMZN. See the daily chart below:

Amazon has gone nowhere for five months. The battle between supply and demand has created a well-defined Head & Shoulders pattern. Is this a top? We have no idea. No one does. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. It could simply be a five-month consolidation. Afterall, consolidations tend to resolve in the direction of the primary trend. This could be a top. It could also be consolidation before heading higher. Our job is not be right or wrong. Our job is to be on the right side of the trade. Let’s a look a little closer to identify some important support levels.

Up close, we can see buyers have shown up before near the 935 price level. If they don’t show up at this level upon any retest of that price point, we have the evidence we need to make a decision and let someone else have AMZN. From an upside target perspective, Amazon will need to first clear the downtrend line (in green) and then sustain above the left shoulder highs near 1,011. If it can close above, and hold, those levels, it’s like a new series of higher highs and higher lows are upon us. Another possibility is price continues to be range bound between 935 and 1,000 through the end of the year (this would bring time symmetry to the right shoulder, matching the time duration of the left shoulder). Trade accordingly.

In conclusion, the game plan is simple. If Amazon closes below 935, we want nothing to do with it. Above that level, it makes sense to own one of the top three appreciating stocks of the past decade. Get yourself on the right side of the trade. We don’t need to experience capital crushing drawdowns. Trade at your own risk.

As always, you can get real-time updates and commentary about this development and many more opportunities here: @360Research

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article should be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell a security. You invest based on your own decisions. Everything in this post is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. I or my affiliates may hold positions in securities mentioned in this blog. Please see our Disclosure page for full disclaimer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Nothing in this article should be construed as investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell a security. You invest based on your own decisions. Everything in this post is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. I or my affiliates may hold positions in securities mentioned in this blog. Please see our Disclosure page for full disclaimer.