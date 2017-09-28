Overall macro fiscal flows are strong at over 4% but are decelerating as compared to 2016. Still plenty of momentum upwards for asset prices such as stocks, bonds, and land.

Positive macro fiscal flows add to the stock of wealth in the private sector and negative ones take it away.

Argentina’s current account drained USD 5.95 billion out of the economy in the second quarter of 2017.

Argentina has just released its credit current account data for August 2017. The purpose of this report is to place this new data in our fiscal flows national balance of accounts model to see what impact this data has on macro-fiscal flows and investment markets going forward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Argentina.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

And similarly:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on these formulae.

Each sector will be examined in turn starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

In 2016 credit creation added 2.7% to GDP and had a growth rate of 19.7%.

So far 2017 is tracking to produce the same stellar performance as 2016.

The stock of private debt is low by world standards as the chart below shows.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

No risk of a debt bubble here, or aggregate demand absorbed by debt servicing principal and interest. Argentina has much scope for private debt growth.

This is important in this neoliberal economic age. Following the policies put forward by neoliberal institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, and rating agencies private credit creation is the preferred method of new money creation together with a current account surplus. Governments are to take a back seat.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

This is the new data we have and can add to our model. Argentina is a land that can produce a current account surplus and so add to income flows in the private sector. At present, though the trend is negative in that the current account is negative and worsening with the release of each new data set.

2017 is tracking, at best, the same as for 2017. This latest data confirms the downward bias in the current account.

Argentina knows how to grow a current account surplus as it documented in the quote below, good times are only a policy move away, a claim that applies to all countries, especially those with abundant resources.

"Recall that when Argentina defaulted in 2001 it was threatened with all sorts of sanctions including never getting access to global financial markets again. But the break in the exchange rate peg meant, among other things, that its fiscal policy was no longer held hostage to the quantity of US dollars the government could accumulate; and its domestic interest rate came under control of its central bank. As part of the resolution of the 2001 crisis, the government realised it had to adopt a domestically-oriented growth strategy. One of the first policy initiatives taken by newly elected President Kirchner was a massive job creation program that guaranteed employment for poor heads of households. Within four months, the Plan Jefes y Jefas de Hogar (Head of Households Plan) had created jobs for 2 million participants, which was around 13 per cent of the labour force. This not only helped to quell social unrest by providing income to Argentina's poorest families, but it also put the economy on the road to recovery. Conservative estimates of the multiplier effect of the increased spending by Jefes workers are that it added a boost of more than 2.5 per cent of GDP. In addition, the program provided needed services and new public infrastructure that encouraged additional private sector spending. Without the flexibility provided by a sovereign, floating currency, the government would not have been able to promise such a job guarantee. Argentina demonstrated something that the world's financial masters didn't want anyone to know about. The lesson was that a country with huge foreign debt obligations can successfully default and enjoy renewed fortune almost immediately based on domestic employment growth strategies and more inclusive welfare policies without an IMF austerity program being needed. The clear lesson is that sovereign governments are not necessarily at the hostage of global financial markets. A strong recovery path can be defined, which directly benefits the population and insulates the most disadvantaged workers from the devastation that recession brings. The nominal depreciation that followed the default created a major change in the fortunes of the traded-goods sector of the economy. Argentinean exports became much cheaper in world markets and demand for them grew rapidly at the same time as spending on imports fell because of the rise in prices in the newly restored local currency. The growth in China also helped Argentina via soya bean exports, which helped stabilise the currency. In general, agriculture boomed. The tourism industry also grew rapidly as a result of the currency depreciation. The Government sought to take advantage of the massive shift in the terms of trade by providing incentives for import substitution to stimulate local employment and relieve the cost pressure on local citizens. Before long, the peso started appreciating again. But by then, the domestic economy was on a solid growth footing with strong social welfare spending to maintain domestic demand supported by a booming export sector. In the mid-2000s the Government actually had to take measures to stop the peso appreciating further given the size of its trade surplus. The central bank acquired huge stockpiles of foreign reserves (US dollars mainly) by selling pesos in the foreign exchange market. The exchange rate stabilised at the higher value. The claims by the scaremongers that nobody would want the Argentinean peso once it depreciated were proven to be false. It is clear that people still wanted to buy the Argentinean currency on foreign exchange markets even with the massive default. By 2007, international buyers of the depreciating currency were many. The evidence failed to support any of the predictions from those who vehemently opposed the restoration of Argentina currency sovereignty, the default and the float."

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector with deficit spending. Sadly the trend is for less spending which is a negative for the private sector.

Argentina is a monetary currency sovereign and thus the provider of the unit of account, deficit spending costs it nothing and the public sector deficit is the private sector surplus and also that of the external sector.

General unemployment in Argentina is 8.7%; capacity utilization is 65% which means that 35% of productive plant and capital are idle. The inflation rate is a shocking 23.1%.

The private sector has no use for the unemployed land, labor and capital and the government, therefore, needs to tax less or spend more to bring these idle resources into usage.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sector flow framework of analysis and used it to successfully forecast the last few recessions.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all adding to the private sector income flow and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 2.9% -2.6 % 4.6 % 4.9% Now 2.9% -3% 4.5% 4.4%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The table above shows the macro-fiscal flows are reasonably strong and stable. The government and private sector credit creation are doing the heavy lifting.

Argentina can produce a current account surplus, and one can expect this to happen again though it looks some way off at present. Then there will be a third source of macro-fiscal flow income.

I last looked at Argentina in this article in March of 2017 and recommended it as a buy. Since that time the ETF has risen 14% and paid a tiny 0.25% dividend as the chart below shows.

Argentina is still going strong and is still a buy with more to offer. One can invest in Argentina via these ETFs:

(ARGT) Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (AGT) iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.