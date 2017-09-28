Time To Buy Twilio: Gauging The Amazon Threat

While the Amazon threat can't be ignored, the market reaction is disproportionate to its probable fundamental effects.

After falling ~8% on the date that the news broke, Twilio recovered almost entirely on the next day.

Twilio stock has whipsawed this week on news that Amazon AWS is launching a two-way texting feature called Amazon Global SMS that would compete with Twilio's flagship product.

What a crazy week for Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). After news broke that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would be rolling out Amazon Global SMS, Twilio stock dropped like a hammer, and then recovered almost just as quickly. Amazon Global SMS, a new feature in its broader Pinpoint user-engagement service, would compete directly against Twilio Programmable SMS, which offers essentially the same functionality: it allows developers to build text messaging capabilities into their consumer-facing applications.

Interestingly, Twilio's own CEO Jeff Lawson lauded Amazon's move, releasing the following statement via Twitter:

Figure 1. Twilio CEO's response to AWS news Some investors, taking Lawson's tweet to mean that Twilio has strengthened its existing relationship with AWS Pinpoint rather than gained a new rival, sent the stock into a relief rally. One comment on Lawson's tweet wondered aloud whether AWS Global SMS is a white-labeled version of Twilio. Others remain cautious, seeing Amazon as a long-term rival no matter what the nature of the current partnership is. Beyond Lawson's tweet, the company has not yet released an official clarification on the status of the AWS partnership.

A slew of Wall Street analysts - including William Blair and MUFG - have released notes after the AWS news to reiterate their bullish stances on Twilio and offer their opinion that AWS is more likely a partner than a rival.

This article will examine the AWS news from the competitive standpoint. Amazon's entry into the space certainly can't be ignored - but it's not as drastic as investors initially took it to be. Twilio shares remain vastly undervalued and any near-term volatility opens up a terrific window to enter a long position into one of software's most promising new names.

The nature of the threat is different with AWS than with retail

Here's the first reason to not be overly concerned with AWS Pinpoint's entry into the SMS space:

Amazon is the universal bogeyman that is seemingly encroaching on every company's doorstep - but the nature of the threat that AWS Global SMS poses to Twilio is vastly different to the threat that Amazon Marketplace poses to the retail industry and Amazon-Whole Foods poses to the grocery industry.

Apparel and grocery items are, for the most part, homogeneous items. The branded box of cereal you can purchase from Amazon Pantry (or, for that matter, Whole Foods) is exactly the same as the box of cereal you can purchase from your neighborhood market. The stock market was right to sell off grocery stocks on the wake of Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods - when Amazon slashed grocery prices across the board after the acquisition closed, it sent customers away from Kroger's (NYSE: KR) and directly into Whole Foods' arms.

When it's as easy as driving across the street to buy a cheaper gallon of milk at Whole Foods, it's simple to understand why customers switch so fluidly.

The same cannot be said for IT products, especially for a PaaS service like Twilio SMS. Switching from Twilio SMS to AWS Global SMS would require costly developer time to re-jigger the existing app infrastructure. AWS can't simply convert hundreds of IT customers overnight the way Whole Foods can convert thousands of grocery shoppers instantaneously. Infrastructure and platform software products are notoriously sticky for good reason - they're difficult to rip out, and developers think twice before spending time reconfiguring their existing setup if it's already working.

Additionally, there's the brand to consider. Twilio is widely considered as the leader in communications Platform-as-a-Service. While AWS is an IaaS powerhouse, its individual services may not necessarily rank number one - it will take time for AWS Global SMS to build up a reputation and start winning enough deals for Twilio to really notice.

Pricing: AWS isn't even that much cheaper

The classic Amazon ploy: sell it cheaper than your nearest competitor. In the case of two-way texting, however, Amazon doesn't undercut Twilio by that much. See a comparison of Twilio's SMS rates versus AWS below (noting these prices are before customized high-volume discounts for mega-users):

Figure 2. Twilio Programmable SMS pricing Figure 3. AWS Global SMS, outbound pricing Figure 4. AWS Global SMS, inbound pricing From the above we can see that AWS costs exactly the same for inbound SMS as Twilio. For outbound SMS, AWS is only 14% cheaper - probably barely enough to make a dent in most enterprise budgets.

Let's say you're a fairly large developer with $100,000 in annual spend on Twilio, and $80,000 of that spend is on outbound messages (after all, you probably text your customers more than they text you). By switching to AWS, you would save 14% of $80,000 - or $11,200 per year.

This cost is peanuts to any sizable company, especially when considering the amount of engineering time it would take to unlink the communication features from Twilio and set them up on AWS - not to mention any potential customer disruptions from unforeseen bugs.

AWS offers plenty of features that haven't put rivals out of business

Amazon's release of AWS Global SMS isn't the first time it has released a service that encroaches on another software firm's turf. Let's consider a few examples:

Amazon DynamoDB offers a cloud-based NoSQL database. Despite competition from Amazon, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is still considered the leader in NoSQL databases, is growing at ~50% y/y, and has just filed to go public

Amazon Quicksight offers business intelligence and data analysis tools. Despite being markedly cheaper ($12/user/mo) versus Tableau (NYSE: DATA) at $35/user/mo, the latter is still thriving and has superlative reviews on G2Crowd that praise the visual intuitiveness of its dashboarding capabilities

Amazon Chime offers online video conferencing services. Despite Chime's existence, it's still dwarfed by fan-favorite Slack (a $5 billion unicorn), longtime videochat player Skype (owned by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)). Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), another office-collaboration software company, also just released Atlassian Stride to positive customer reviews

Amazon Workdocs, a file-sharing and document collaboration service, is almost unheard of compared to rivals Box (NASDAQ: BOX), Dropbox, and Google Drive (NASDAQ: GOOG

You get the point. Just like the retail side of the house, Amazon AWS sells just about everything. But just because Amazon's in the market doesn't mean other players can't remain best-of-breed. In fact, what AWS offers in most cases is limited to a simple pricing advantage.

But IT buyers don't react to price differentials the way grocery shoppers react to coupons. Most enterprise buyers have large budgets to spend (it's not their money, anyway) and they'll stick to what they're comfortable with. Perhaps most pertinent of all, they'll stick with what they already have - because it's a pain to migrate to something else.

Twilio Valuation Update

Given the selling pressure that Twilio has faced after its Q2 earnings rally, Twilio remains one of the best value stocks in enterprise software. See below a comparison of Twilio versus other recent IPO names:

Figure 5: TWLO trading comps Note on methodology: forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on September 27.

Twilio trades more than a turn below its closest peers. Note that Twilio's growth profile (near 50% revenue growth) and relatively slim operating margin of -15% gives it a fundamental edge over its peers. In addition, it generated positive OCF last fiscal year, and while $10.1 million isn't anywhere close enough for the stock to start having a basis for cash flow valuation, it's certainly a lot better than the majority of its heavy cash-burning peers.

The valuation disconnect is puzzling. We can attribute the valuation discount to two recent events that have pressured the stock: the partial break from Uber (announced in May), which Twilio has already proven in Q2 is not essential to top-line growth, and the most recent AWS news, which as covered in this article is not as daunting as investors may think.

At current levels, Twilio is a fantastic long for investors willing to muscle their way past near-term distractions and focus on the bigger picture: Twilio's dominance in a fast-growing niche, providing critical infrastructure to the applications that litter our modern world and are used daily.

Key Takeaways

Twilio's next major catalyst is its Q3 earnings announcement, expected to occur in the first week of November. Recall that Twilio saw accelerating revenue growth last quarter and smashed analyst expectations. Despite its massive 10% beat over consensus, Twilio barely raised its guidance, leaving plenty of room for upside.

The near-term chaos caused by Amazon will subside. This article treated Amazon as if it were a full-on competitor, and we don't certainly know this to be the case yet. After all, Jeff Lawson's tweet hinted that Twilio might be responsible for at least a portion of AWS Global SMS. And even if AWS was a competitor, we have plenty of examples of other cloud companies who have succeeded in the face of competition from AWS. Twilio isn't Kroger - what it provides is extremely differentiated and difficult to substitute away from.

The market tends to have a tendency for self-correcting, and Twilio's valuation multiple relative to slower-growing peers will likely soon see a correction to the upside. For Twilio, even a multiple as high as 8x forward revenues ($40, or 35% upside to today's price) isn't too far a stretch given Twilio's growth premium. Stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.