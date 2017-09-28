A Powerful Rally Is Likely In Energy Stocks Over The Next Few Months

Oil & gas investors have been clobbered over the past couple of years as they patiently try to wait out the depressed price of crude oil and see some benefit from the rising price of natural gas, fighting the headwinds of a rising Canadian dollar versus the greenback and the shortage of pipeline capacity. It has not been an easy road and many have thrown in the towel.

As is often the case, capitulation by investors presages a sharp recovery and in my view that recovery is now underway and likely to gain steam.

It is worth a peek at the last 30 days stock prices of a few selected oil & gas producers operating largely in Canada. On average, the stocks have collectively risen over 15% in the past 30 days led by a virtual doubling of the stock price of Pengrowth (PGH).

Source: Data from Yahoo.com finance

The recovery in oil & gas is likely to gather steam after a prolonged period in which capital expenditures by producers have been constrained while worldwide demand continues to grow. The International Energy Agency projects accelerating demand.

Backwardation in oil prices has contributed to withdrawals of oil from storage in recent weeks and in my view global inventories will continue to fall throughout the winter months. China's Oil Demand Is Growing At More Than Double Last Year's Pace

Noted analyst Eric Nuttal believes the elements are in place for a powerful rally in oil stocks.

I agree with that sentiment. I am long all of the names listed above excepting Tourmailine (which is primarily a natural gas producer) and suggest that most portfolios should increase their weighting in the energy sector. A monthly gain of 15% may be impressive, but in my opinion it is dwarfed by the potential for much larger gains over the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE, ERF, BIREF, PGH, OBE, PEYUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.