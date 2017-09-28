How To Time The Facebook

Facebook (FB) is a really fascinating and exciting company for a trader. Trading at $480 billion market cap and with relatively small revenue, huge growth, and a lot of uncertainty. The uncertainty is the caveat of the volatility (so far it seems only upside volatility) and I believe a lot of tech heads are riding the wave and believe in the company and its long-term story. I will not question the story or fundamentals, that much, in this article.

One thing is puzzling. It looks like the company beats analysts expectation quarter after quarter with almost pristine consistency. I would usually start to question the credibility of these Facebook pundit expectations, or their prediction for any other company. It's a well known fact that they like to under-predict because it's very convenient. But in case of Facebook, it's ridiculous as much as political dramas over the past year. These predictions, however, bear some strength – they are seen everywhere and people anchor their view and their own predictions at them. What is being created right now seems to me as a long-term overpricing in Facebook – so-called “hot hand” fallacy. If you have seen The Big Short, Richard Thaler is explaining this stuff in the casino scene. If the Facebook has beaten the expectation all the time, we will just wave the hand and assume next quarter will be beaten again.

This made me curious to look at the FB fundamentals and relation to the prices. And whether am I right or not, if you like to play the FB earnings guess game and trade around the announcement you might find this handy.

Below is the starting point – quarterly data for EPS and revenues since the beginning of FB market quotation, their expectations and actual results. All but two expectations were exceeded.

Source: Financial Times

The first question that comes to a mind is if the data are usable. Should you buy FB after it exceeds expectations? Does the magnitude of exceeding have any effect on the stock price? How long to hold the stock, for the whole quarter? And wouldn’t holding an index such as Nasdaq (QQQ) be better? And many more which I will try to answer.

Let's start with how fast are the news absorbed by the markets.

Facebook releases the data after the market close. In the previous quarters, the announcement date is written in the table. As a first test, I was looking at the performance in each given quarter if I bought the FB stock at the close of the market – so shortly before the results are public – and held it for a bunch of x days. I chose 1, 5, 10, and 22 market day. The latter is simply a week, two weeks and a month. Below is the return I would realize in each quarter minus the return on the Nasdaq for the same period. This is important as I don`t care only how much I would gain, I care how much more than reference index would I gain. That’s because Nasdaq is at least diversified into some degree and I want to get my premium for holding risky FB.

The returns for different holding periods differ quite substantially. The least volatile is the red line – holding for one day only. I will go into more details on this later but so far there is no apparent or strong relationship between how large the surprise of either EPS or REV moves the price. There are periods where really large surprise doesn’t move the price by an inch. To present one fact – the holding for one day is the best action all the time, below is the cumulative return of these holdings (again the holding is a return on FB net Nasdaq).

From this graph, it is clear the 1-day holding has the best return. What is surprising though is that holding longer would actually be counterproductive – the longer the holding period the lower the return. I added three more cumulative portfolios that look at the magnitude of this effect. Two of them hold FB from the close of next market day after the announcement up till next day or up till 22nd day after the announcement. The Intra-day captures returns from the open to close of the market throughout the day following the announcement.

Clearly, the only market action that is worth having occurs only during one day, and I would have to own the stock during the announcement to participate in the action. Other than that, it is foolish to hold FB any longer because I would be better off holding the market – look at the two “Betw.” portfolios and the pattern is obvious in all quarters.

Going back to the perpetual positive surprise machine of Facebook, this one day action is probably a direct result of beating the expectations. Perhaps FB will keep doing that in the next quarters and it's pointless to guess what the results will be.

Now since we know what the beginning of trading quarter looks like, let's take a look at the other end– what is happening with the price as time moves towards the next announcement?

I chose to look at various trading periods ranging from 1 week up till 2 months prior to the next announcement and what gain would be realized during this time (again net Nasdaq).

Below graph is simply cumulative return.

The difference is huge. Most of the gains can be realized between 1 and 2 months prior to earnings announcement day. Holding for two months prior to announcement day each quarter would, in fact, give a similar gain than holding FB all the time, except I wouldn’t be exposed to the risk for one full month each quarter.

That one month can be used in various ways, I could choose to be out the market at all, or invest the money somewhere else to get a higher return. I chose to put it into Nasdaq, and below is a demonstration how would the portfolio perform over the time. The rule is simple: I would hold FB for 1 day from the close of market on the day of the announcement and sell at next close, buy a Nasdaq instead, and buy FB once again 2 months before next announcement.

The blue highlighted areas present holding Nasdaq.

The difference is quite large; I added also the difference in annualized Sharpe ratios between holding my portfolio and holding FB. Anyone could gain roughly 0.5 SR not holding Facebook for a month and getting roughly twice the cumulative return.

To wrap it up, it`s worthwhile to keep owning Facebook overnight when the earnings come out. Other than that it`s just waste of money and time and in general would be better to hold an index such as Nasdaq. This is most likely caused by the swift price discovery but also overreaction to the earnings, hence no good returns in following weeks. Then the price starts to boost again prior to next earnings as the spirits awaken and betting start. Good timing is getting into Facebook again roughly two months before the announcement date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.