Amazon's Live Sports Bet Has Potential

Amazon also is not betting on the NFL's success so much as it is hedging an unintentional bet on the NFL's failure.

Amazon’s (AMZN) first NFL game will be tonight, between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. Given the Bears competitive position this year, this showdown will not have quite the same fireworks and flare as years past, but it will still mark a substantial step in the evolution of Amazon Prime, the company’s increasingly ubiquitous membership club.

Altogether, I see the NFL deal as another tailwind for Amazon, and I expect it to be a good investment for the company.

The NFL Deal

Earlier this year, Amazon signed a $50 million deal with the NFL for streaming rights to 10 Thursday Night Football games on broadcast TV. These are, as I’m sure most already know, the same 10 games Twitter (TWTR) bought last season for only $10 million.

That means Amazon will not offer exclusive games, instead sharing them with CBS (CBS) and NBC (CMCSA) who will continue to broadcast the games on linear TV and even provide most of the ads Amazon will show in broadcast. Only the local ad slots, a small fraction of the whole, will be filled by Amazon in the streams.

Advertising Potential

Despite these limitations, there are substantial marketing opportunities in having the most popular TV product in history on your streaming service. Amazon executive Roy Price already was listing all the things he could sell Packers and Bears fans during their first game - sports equipment, team spirit items like hats and emblazoned sweaters, and more - before the season even opened.

But those marketing opportunities are not limited to in-game advertisements. Just knowing who the Packers and Bears fans are will make advertisements more effective across Amazon’s entire ecosystem, including on its flagship website and in its other mobile apps. When a Prime member tells Amazon they are a football fan, by tuning into the game, that isn’t information Amazon’s powerful recommendation algorithms will ever forget. They can incorporate it into every advertising impression they get on the customer, for years.

It already has been pointed out by many that Amazon’s advertising opportunity is further enhanced by the digital nature of its distribution. Amazon can target ads much more effectively than a standard TV distributor, which means that it can get a lot more advertising punch out of each slot. It can show Medicare ads to seniors while showing Netflix ads to Millennials, and it can show women makeup ads while showing men ads for beard trimmers.

Continuing To Differentiate From Netflix

Fellow contributor L&F Capital Management already called out another major impact of this deal: Amazon is doing something Netflix (NFLX) doesn’t. Netflix already said it doesn’t see a live sports push in its future, for now. I agree with this point, and full credit to L&F for this. Since L&F already fleshed this argument out I won’t belabor the point here, but I do want to offer one small tweak to L&F’s thesis.

L&F notes that Netflix and Amazon have been trading blows in the streaming wars for some time, and that's certainly true. I have been making similar observations. But Amazon did not move “in parallel” and wait until now to find something Netflix didn’t have to offer consumers. It’s had that for years, and recently lost it. This NFL deal is them trying to get it back, or more accurately get a replacement for it.

Whenever you are going to challenge a strong and still growing incumbent, it helps to have something to offer that they don’t. Since 2013, Amazon Prime Video was distinguished by its offering of a strong staple of downloadable titles in addition to streaming. I’ve noted before my belief that this was more significant than many give it credit for. But last November, Netflix finally jumped on the download bandwagon. And it had its best quarter ever after it did.

But it meant Amazon Prime was no longer so special. Since Amazon can’t stop Netflix from offering downloads - though I’ve said before it would have been interesting for Amazon to ask content providers what exclusive download rights on non-exclusive content would cost - it must find something new to tempt customers away from Netflix with. Live sports represent, as L&F Capital says, a possible new point of differentiation.

Amazon absolutely has found a new point of differentiation from Netflix. But Bezos always has understood that was important. This is a strong showing by Amazon that it will move relatively promptly to keep itself unique in the streaming marketplace and make Prime a strong value-add for video streamers, even as Netflix or anyone else moves in on old turf.

Amazon Keeps Thing Short And Sweet

Of course, the NFL itself is a little tarnished right now. Ratings have been hit hard the past few years, especially this year, and a broad variety of media stocks have suffered declines in past weeks as doubts grow about Pay-TV's future.

Amazon, however, is better positioned than most of the NFL’s partners to weather this storm, one way or the other. Unlike CBS and NBC, and AT&T’s (T) DirecTV and Disney’s (DIS) ESPN as well, Amazon is on a one-year contract. It has not committed to pay the NFL almost $9 billion a year for TV rights through 2022 regardless of the popularity of the product.

If the NFL has sustained some permanent damage from these protests, Amazon can simply reassess at the end of the year what it is willing to bid for next year’s rights.

Amazon Is Hedging, Not Betting

Amazon also is not so much betting on the NFL as it is hedging its bet against the NFL. Amazon Prime is along with Netflix one of the top two streaming video providers right now. But those services are most useful to those who do not have cable. I’ve noted before that there is the potential for these events to accelerate cord cutting, since as much as 10% of the pay-TV subscriber base subscribes solely to see the NFL.

Those people would probably replace their subscriptions with Prime and Netflix, assuming they don’t already have them. But by reverse implication, if Prime benefits when pay-TV does poorly, it suffers when Pay-TV does well. And since pay-TV and the NFL are so closely intertwined, a bet against pay-TV is essentially a bet against the NFL.

Now, with its new NFL deal, Amazon becomes at least somewhat more neutral on the NFL. If the NFL does well, Amazon will exploit its new NFL content to advertise to customers and sell Prime subscriptions. If the NFL does poorly, pay-TV will decline and steaming video will rise further, boosting Prime subscriptions by another route.

Amazon is more redressing an unintentional bearish bet on the NFL than it is actively banking on the NFL’s continued success.

Investment implications Elsewhere

Amazon's success will not necessarily come at the expense of those already occupying space with the NFL. CBS has a new competitor for eyeballs on Thursday night, but it also has a large book of drama and comedic content for consumers. AT&T's biggest commitment to the NFL is the Sunday Ticket, which this deal doesn't affect.

Disney and Comcast, which owns NBC, might be a little more vulnerable. Aside from Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football is the only one played primarily on cable. Anything which makes Thursday Night Football easier to access could conceivably reduce the appeal of expensive pay-TV bundles, which will hurt Comcast as the country's largest cable company and Disney as the largest recipient of subscriber fees from those cable providers.

Conclusion

Amazon's NFL deal represents an incremental but solid step forward for its Prime Video strategy. It offers a new platform for advertising and a new differentiation from Netflix without entangling the company too deeply in potential declines in the NFL or pay-TV. I remain bullish on Amazon.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.