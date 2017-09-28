The Snowflake Economy And The Bull Market

Background

The genesis of this article started as a comment that became too long/off-topic to an interesting SA article I read by Bogumil Baranowski, titled "The Most Unusual Bull Market" (link here).

Baranowski provides a good read and an informative historical overview and perspective on commentary related to the supposed "bull market" since the 2008 crisis. I understand (I think) what Baranowski means when he states that this has been the "the least exciting bull market"; however, in the alternative contrary sense, I think the situation is becoming quite exciting - perhaps like watching a gambler double down or a gambler letting a bet ride at the roulette wheel - as the stakes rise higher and higher. In this case the gambler is the Fed persisting with failed easy-money monetary policies. Even in the face overwhelming evidence of failure and unintended consequences, the Fed is doubling down and continuing to use flawed reasoning and theories to justify more of the same type of monetary policies in order to maintain and control the extant planned statist economy. A planned economy that now hopelessly relies on and is becoming even more dependent on ever increasing debt and debasement of fiat currencies.

Since the 2008 mortgage backed securities crisis, it has "been the most boring bull market" - that is for value investors - because value investors typically get their serotonin rush from correctly identifying winners from loser. Value investors expend resources to hunt down, find and research potential promising investment opportunities that are based on sound value propositions and productive consumption - that hopefully will provide a ROI (return on investment). Value investors in the past were rewarded for being right. In the current snowflake statist planned economy everyone is a winner (/NOT). Many have assumed therefore that there is no need anymore for wasting resources on fundamental analysis or a need for value investors. As long as current economic orthodoxy prevails at the Fed, all that is need right now is to buy index ETFs and have faith in the omniscient power of the Fed.

The reason that the so called "bull market" has been the most questioned ever in recent times is that it has NOT been really a "market" at all (at least at the macro level). The Fed has simply told the financial markets what is or is not acceptable regarding pricing of money, bonds, stocks, real estate ... under the rubric of emergency economic stimulus (even though the putative emergency ended a long time ago). Monetary "stimulus" policies have been rationalized by the Fed via a Keynesian "pump-priming" theory or a "wealth effect" theory - that if explained accurately - a child would understand as ridiculous.

The Fed has run outrageous repeated failed monetary experiments since 2008 that are unconstitutional. First, the Fed has NOT been delegated any explicit authority to run such experiments by any act of Congress. Second, even assuming the Fed has been delegated authority by Congress (which it has NOT) to execute long-term ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) and QE (quantitative easing) experiments - whereby said experiments result in the general permanent expropriation and redistribution of wealth from savers to spenders - such delegation nevertheless is per se unconstitutional. These Fed monetary experiments are per se unconstitutional because Congress does NOT have the power under the U.S. Constitution to delegate such authority to a governmental agency, much less a non-governmental agency such as the Fed.

The Fed money-printing and buying of financial assets is essentially "taxing and spending" - a power that CANNOT be delegated by Congress. This Constitutional limitation on the governmental power to tax and spend is seminal to the founding of these United States of America. Fed printing of money is actually a form of taxing the public (by debasing the currency) and Fed buying of financial assets is spending of money (value) gained by taxing the public via debasing the USD. Such Fed action since 2008 is unequivocally and entirely "ultra vires" (that is outside the law). The professed economic reasoning (grossly flawed rationale) provided by the Fed for these monetary experiments is completely irrelevant - unless "we the people" have already abdicated our rights to enforcement of Constitutional law that protected us from age old overreaching by an abusive sovereign authority - and otherwise by inaction constructively assumed/accepted that we are now operating under a new form of government - not based on the Constitution. But I digress.

In a normal free market economy, a value driver (among others) is from investors identifying/signaling promising investment opportunities based on fundamentals and allocating (risking) capital. Capital that ultimately comes from savings. Investor capital is theoretically selectively allocated hopefully to the best entrepreneurs that are creating technology and business plans related to productive consumption of scarce resources so as to produce goods and services of greater and greater value (in the case of the winners) - aka "capitalism". Unfortunately, that is not what we have now.

The activity now at the macro level is more about front-running misguided Fed monetary policy, allocating printed/debased easy-money to unproductive consumption and building more and larger dependent zombie "too-big-to-fail" negative value propositions that can be leveraged politically to obtain increased protection, concessions, legal waivers from prosecution, and bail-outs (welfare) from a concomitantly expanding co-dependent sovereign authority that has the power to tax and spend (by force) to maintain the current statist crony-corporatism welfare status quo. And, otherwise facilitate conditions where a higher and higher percentage of the diminishing fake gains can be privatized to a privileged few, and socialize the mounting costs and losses to the public.

The jig will be up sooner than later when this current form of socialism runs out of other people's money to spend - unless we see perhaps the system of control morph (even worse) into a type of corporate-statist communism that is permitted to develop a Soviet style era Gosplan - that will enable the much longer-term maintenance and/or growth (via police state control and financial repression) of a proletarian debt-slave working class, an unproductive consuming dependent underclass and a more privileged elite class of financial plumbing/government bureaucrat professionals, and a corresponding fist-fed captive consumer market for corporate-statist products and services.

