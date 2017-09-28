These Emperors Have No Clothes: 3 Dividend Kings To Avoid

Cincinnati Financial, American States Water, and SJW Group appear overvalued, and have low dividend yields.

But not all Dividend Kings should be bought at any price. Investors should consider valuation.

By Bob Ciura

It’s hard to argue with the dividend growth credentials of the Dividend Kings. These are stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 years in a row. There are currently just 22 Dividend Kings. You can see all 22 Dividend Kings here.

Considering there are several thousand stocks trading on the major exchanges, it is clear how rare it is to be a Dividend King. But just being on a list like the Dividend Kings does not automatically make a stock a good investment.

Any stock can become overvalued, even those with long histories of dividend increases. If a company has a high price-to-earnings ratio but does not generate the earnings growth necessary to justify its valuation, future returns are likely to disappoint.

Right now, Cincinnati Financial (CINF), American States Water (AWR), and SJW Group (SJW) are all Dividend Kings, with more than 50 years of dividend growth under their belts. But they all seem to be significantly overvalued right now. Investors interested in these stocks should wait for a better price.

Business Overview

Cincinnati Financial was formed in 1950. Today, it is among the top 25 property and casualty insurance companies in the U.S. based on premiums written. It offers business, home, and auto insurance. It also offers other insurance and financial products, including life and disability insurance, annuities, and property and casualty insurance.

The company’s long history of steady dividend growth can be attributed to its unique business strategy. It focuses on agency relationships, and works to strengthen customer relationships with an in-person approach.

American States Water and SJW are both water utilities. American States Water provides water service to approximately 260,000 people and electricity to another 24,000 customers in California.

Source: August 2017 Investor Presentation, page 6

SJW Group operates as a holding company with multiple subsidiaries. San Jose Water Company was formed in 1866. It is a water utility with both regulated and non-regulated operations. It provides water to approximately 1 million people in California.

Another subsidiary is SJW Land Company, which owns commercial buildings and undeveloped land. SJWTX Inc. provides water service to a population of approximately 36,000 in Texas. Lastly, SJW’s Texas Water Alliance Limited subsidiary is developing a water supply project in Texas.

Growth Prospects

Growth potential is modest for all three of these Dividend Kings. Cincinnati Financial has a positive growth outlook, due primarily to rising interest rates, which will help its investment income. Still, rates are already on the rise, and net investment income rose just 2% in the trailing 12 months through the second quarter.

Source: 2017 Investor Handout, page 13

In 2016, Cincinnati Financial increased total revenue by 6%, but higher costs drove earnings per share down by 7% for the year. In addition, the recent floods in multiple customer regions for Cincinnati Financial could adversely impact its growth over the remainder of 2017.

For American States Water and SJW, their growth is limited because they operate in a low-growth industry. After all, water utilities are still utilities.

American States Water’s earnings per share increased 37% last quarter, but a big portion of the increase was due to a one-time gain on the sale of an asset. Excluding the gain, earnings per share increased 8.9%, which is still a strong growth rate for a utility.

SJW has posted strong growth in recent periods. In 2016, revenue increased 11%, due to new customers and rate increases. To start 2017, SJW grew revenue by 13% in the first quarter and 17% in the second quarter. Earnings per share are up 10% over the first half of 2017.

Plus, rate increases have a limit. SJW’s rate increase in 2017 was 3.8%, down from 8.6% in 2016.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 10

Over 90% of SJW’s revenue from the two water utilities is regulated. While regulated utilities are allowed to increase rates each year, they are not allowed to pass through exorbitant increases.

Water is a basic necessity, which gives water utilities steady demand. Earnings growth in recent quarters has been fueled by customer additions, but new customer growth will slow over time. As a result, long-term growth potential will likely be in the mid-single digits, which may not be enough to justify their current valuations.

Valuation & Dividends

Given their modest growth outlooks, all three stocks appear to be overvalued. The valuation multiples for the three stocks are as follows:

Cincinnati Financial: Price-to-earnings ratio of 22

American States Water: Price-to-earnings ratio of 26

SJW Group: Price-to-earnings ratio of 21

Price-to-earnings ratios above 20 are fairly unattractive valuations for these stocks. Their earnings growth does not seem to warrant these valuation multiples.

As previously mentioned, all three stocks have raised their dividends for at least the past 50 years. They are all members of the exclusive list of Dividend Kings. Cincinnati Financial is also on the list of Dividend Aristocrats since it is in the S&P 500 Index. Dividend Aristocrats have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

However, in addition to being overvalued, all three stocks have fairly low dividend yields. Cincinnati Financial, American States Water, and SJW have dividend yields of 2.6%, 2.1%, and 1.5%, respectively.

Based on their high valuations and low dividend yields, the risk-reward proposition is not favorable right now.

Final Thoughts

The Dividend Kings are a great source of dividend growth stocks, but not all of them should be bought indiscriminately. Slow-growth businesses trading at high valuations can set up investors for weak future returns.

Cincinnati Financial, American States Water, and SJW have dividend yields at or below 2.6%. As a result, income investors looking for undervalued stocks with above-average dividend yields should avoid these three Dividend Kings.

Cincinnati Financial appears to be an overvalued Dividend Aristocrat. Our exclusive service Undervalued Aristocrats provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.