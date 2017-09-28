5 Reasons Why Domino's Is A Better Investment Option Than Papa John's

Based on revenue/earnings growth, financial metrics, dividend growth, current valuation, and margins, I believe that Domino's is the better long term investment option.

Overview

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Papa John's International (PZZA) are both dividend paying stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for the last five years. In this article, I am going to demonstrate why I believe Domino's is the better long term investment option at the moment by comparing it to Papa John's in terms of valuation, returns, and various financial metrics.

Growth

Revenue Growth

Domino's has seen more revenue and earnings growth over the last one year, three year, and five year periods.

Revenue Growth (1 Year) Revenue Growth (3 Year) Revenue Growth (5 Year) Domino's 10.21% 37.63% 60.86% Papa John's 3.27% 11.89% 36.25%

Earnings Growth

The same is true in terms of earnings growth.

Earnings Growth (1 Year) Earnings Growth (3 Year) Earnings Growth (5 Year) Domino's 26.10% 78.89% 178.0% Papa John's 16.06% 73.05% 130.3%

Returns

Domino's has higher returns in terms of Assets, Invested Capital, and Net Operating Assets. Not only are the returns higher for Domino's, but they are nearly doubled across the board compared to Papa John's.

Return on Assets

Return on Invested Capital

Return on Net Operating Assets

In addition, Domino's also has a higher asset utilization rate when compared to Papa John's, although the difference isn't all that much (3.70x vs 3.44x).

Margins

In terms of profit margin and operating margin, Domino's is once again the winner. Domino's has a profit margin (trailing twelve months) of 9.40%, while Papa John's has a profit margin of 6.07%. Domino's operating margin of 18.21% is nearly twice as high as Papa John's 9.49%. I feel like the stronger margins and returns of Domino's help show that it is performing at a more efficient level in terms of being able to weather any short-term market struggles.

Dividends

Both stocks have low dividend yields, but Papa John's does have the advantage. It currently has a 1.23% yield, while Domino's has a 0.95% yield. However, Domino's has the advantage in terms of dividend growth.

Domino's most recent dividend increase this year was 21.1%, while Papa John's most recent increase was 12.5%.

Valuation

Papa John's initially looks like the more attractively priced stock when looking at PE ratios of the two companies.

However, when factoring in the earnings growth of the two companies, the valuation of Domino's appears more fairly valued. Its PEG ratio is 1.11x and Papa John's PEG ratio currently sits at 1.23x. Like most stocks in the current market environment, these are both valued high when compared to historical averages, but in terms of comparison between the two, they both seem to be fairly valued.

Conclusion

Both Domino's and Papa John's are fundamentally sound companies and I believe that both will deliver strong long term results to investors as they have done previously. I just feel that Domino's is currently positioned to deliver stronger returns as it has consistently done in the past.

The recent results of each company displays that this trend of Domino's outperforming Papa John's is likely to continue. While both companies beat revenue and earnings estimates, Domino's had the more impressive quarterly results. Domino's had a 14.8% increase in revenue and growth of earnings per share from $0.98 to $1.32, while Papa John's had a 4.8% increase in revenue and growth of earnings per share from $0.69 to $0.77 compared to the same period last year.

Domino's does have a high PE ratio, but with its track record of growth, I'm not too concerned about it in terms of still seeing long term results. Investors wanting short term gains may want to look elsewhere, but long term investors I believe are still better off with Domino's compared to Papa Johns. In addition to the items I've already discussed, I feel like Domino's is doing more in terms of initiating growth drivers whether it is through its self-driving delivery car tests with Ford, its large international expansion, or its strong focus on digital sales. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.