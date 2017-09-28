Why The Bears Are Getting Burned

Stocks were higher across the board on Tuesday as a Republican tax reform plan gave investors a reason for optimism. Small caps showed relative strength as the Russell 2000 (RUT) advanced 1.9%. The NASDAQ 100 (NDX) gained 1.2%, outperforming both the S&P 500 (SPX, +0.41%) and the Dow (+0.25%).

Highlights of the plan include cutting the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, doubling the standard deduction, and reducing the number of tax brackets to three (or possibly four) from seven. Under the plan, the individual tax rates would be set at 12%, 25%, and 35%, with a fourth option for the highest earners.

The bears were burned by Wednesday’s trading action, especially in the small cap stocks. The following chart of the Russell 2000 (RUT), above, provides a good idea of just how much short covering the bears were faced with on Wednesday. The Russell chart featured here is one of the most important index charts right now for obvious reasons: the small cap index was a major laggard this summer and didn’t join the S&P 500 in breaking out to a new high earlier this month. Now that the RUT has blasted through its July peak, the small caps have gone from a lagging the market to leading it. small caps are popular with smaller investors, and when the small caps are outperforming it attracts fresh inflows of capital from investors who don’t want to miss out on the rallies.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

With both earnings momentum and price momentum firmly established to the upside the path of least resistance for equities has remained up, as discussed in our previous commentaries this summer. While there is an indication that the “smart money” OEX options traders have been hedging their bets lately, the majority of technical and fundamental indicators remain firmly bullish. When the leading indicators are rising, it doesn’t pay to fade the market’s main trend (which is up).

Speaking of leading indicators, there are three such indicators which every investor should keep a close watch on. Regardless of whether you consider yourself a fundamental or a technical trader, these three gauges of market health provide a quick summary of whether the market “tape” is strong or weak. Let’s briefly examine each one, which will give us a reading of the market’s current pulse.

One of the most basic and important indications of the stock market’s internal health is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, which is a measure of how many stocks are rising each day minus declining issues. Breadth as measured by the A-D line has been rising steadily and at a healthy rate in recent weeks, as the following chart attests. If the broad market were to undergo distribution (i.e. selling by informed participants), it would first show up in the A-D line. With the A-D line in a decisively rising trend, market breadth is assumed to be healthy with no discernible selling pressure.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Another gauge of market health is NYSE cumulative volume. This indicator is derived by taking the difference between each day’s total advancing and declining volume. When stock prices are rising, NYSE volume should confirm the advance by trending higher. As long as volume moves in the same direction as price, market rallies are considered to be healthy. When volume fails to confirm a rally, it suggests the rallies could be “bull traps.” The stock market’s latest series of rallies have been confirmed by volume, as can be seen in the following chart exhibit. This is another feather in the bulls’ caps.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The final and most important of the three indicators which reflect positively on the stock market’s internal health is the cumulative new highs-new lows indicator. This is a daily measure of how many NYSE shares are making new 52-week highs minus new 52-week lows. This is one of the most important measures of the incremental demand for equities, and this indicator tends to point to the stock market’s overall path of least resistance. A rising new highs-lows indicator is a sign that the major averages have a built-in upward bias. A rising new highs-new lows indicator also makes it far more likely that positive news will be met with fresh buying, resulting in higher stock prices.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The main component of a healthy cumulative highs-lows trend is that the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week highs should significantly outnumber new lows. More importantly, the new lows should remain below 40 on a daily basis, which confirms that internal selling pressure isn’t an issue. To date, the new 52-week lows have remained well under 40 on a daily basis for the last few weeks.

The upshot of the three indicators discussed here is that the equity market remains strong and healthy. As long as all three indicators are rising, there is no mandate for being bearish on the stock market’s intermediate-term prospects. As we enter the historically bullish fourth quarter, the health of the three leading indicators mentioned above will take on added significance. The message they are sending now is that the market’s established upward trend should remain intact in Q4, which favors a continued bullish posture for market participants.

