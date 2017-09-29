A Look At Verizon's Recent Dividend Hike

If you're long Verizon (VZ), you are probably looking for dividends. After all, with a yield nearly 5%, this is one of the top income plays in the market. However, Verizon also provides a modest amount of dividend growth as well. How safe is the current dividend and what kind of returns could an investor expect from this telecom giant?

A look at the dividend increase

On September 7, 2017, Verizon announced a 2.2% increase to its quarterly dividend. The new dividend is now $0.59 per share, up 1.25 cents from the previous level of $0.4775 per share. On an annualized basis, Verizon’s new dividend is up 5 cents, from $2.31 per share to $2.36 per share.

While a 2.2% increase is on the small side, it is inline with what many investors were expecting. Verizon’s last five dividend increases have been more or less in the 2-3% range:



2016: 1.25 cents, or 2.2%, to $0.5775

2015: 1.5 cents, or 2.7%, to $0.565

2014: 2 cents, or 3.7%, to $0.55

2013: 1.5 cents, or 2.9%, $0.53

2012: 1.5 cents, or 3%, to $0.515

Furthermore, this increase initially pushed Verizon’s dividend yield above the crucial 5% level income investors desire. The stock had not typically traded around that level over the past five years. The share price has since rallied, putting the yield at around 4.75%.

A look at Verizon’s dividend safety

As a stock widely held for income, Verizon’s dividend is a top priority for its management. Given its business model, Verizon generates a ton of cash, much of which is sent back to shareholders via the dividend.

Verizon’s dividend is well backed by both operating cash flow and EPS. The TTM payout ratio is ~59% of earnings and ~50% of CFO. However, the payout ratio using free cash flow has surged to 180%.

This is alarming but likely only short-term in nature. It is largely as a result of Verizon spending large amount on pension contributions and acquisitions. Prior to 2015 the payout ratio typically was around ~50% of free cash flow. This rose to above 75% after the Verizon’s $130 billion acquisition of Vodafone's 45% interest in Verizon Wireless.

Furthermore, keep in mind that Verizon is looking to aggressively cut costs and has set a target to remove $10 billion of "hard cash" expenses by 2020. In theory, Verizon would be able to more or less totally fund its dividend just through these savings:

We're implanting a very rigorous process around zero-base budgeting," he added. "$10 billion in cash out of the business — opex and capex over the next four years — is a target we believe we can deliver.

Verizon’s total return is worth a look

As a low growth income stock you would expect Verizon to lag behind the broader markets in terms of total return. However, this is not the case. Verizon has performed inline with the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. Indeed, it was actually beating them for the most recent dip in the share. This is due to Verizon’s 4-5% dividend yield plus 2-3% dividend growth more or less matching the market’s 7.5% annual return.

Where Verizon truly shines is if an investor chose to reinvest dividends instead of spending them -- Verizon has basically matched or beaten the S&P 500 over 10 years even with the recent underperformance.



Another benefit of reinvesting dividends is the rising yield on cost. With the DRIP the yield on the initial investment increases to around 10% versus 6.1% without. (The math here is that the DRIP would have increased the amount of shares held by ~65%). This essentially locks in a 10% yearly return before factoring in the share price action.

Forward dividend outlook

While Verizon's past performance is solid, what does the future hold in terms of returns? For starters, due to the near 5% dividend, Verizon is likely to offer pretty consistent returns. Though, there is not much growth here, outside of reinvesting dividends as noted above. Keep in mind that with Verizon you are trading most of the growth away for high current income.

Analysts are estimating Verizon EPS to grow to from 1-3% in 2018-2019. Dividend growth should also mirror EPS growth, so more or less a 6-7% return per year.

Furthermore, even through cash flow is slated to increase due to aggressive cost cutting, do not expect Verizon to dramatically increase cash flows devoted to dividends or share buybacks. The company is has been spending large amounts in recent years using mostly debt. Long-term debt has risen from $50 billion in 2012 to nearly $120 billion today. This debt will need to be paid down.

Conclusion

Overall, Verizon remains one of the better blue-chip income stocks in the market. A good opportunity to buy Verizon is at the 5% yield market, a level where it has typically bounced back from. This is around $47 per share, a level it has hit multiple times this year.

Author's note: If you liked this article, please consider following me. It really helps a lot and will allow you to get more of my work even faster. Thank you.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decision.



Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.