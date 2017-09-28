Kinross Gold: A Strong Pick For This Gold Bull Market

KGC is extremely cheap on a relative basis, and the strong balance sheet, combined with the project pipeline, keeps me bullish on the shares.

There are a few reasons why I'm so bullish on Kinross Gold (KGC) at the moment. For one, this is still a company that produces 2.5-2.7 million ounces of gold per year, yet it trades at a significant discount to its peers such as Agnico Eagle (AEM). Kinross's gold output and operating cash flow are greater than AEM's, but it's half the price of AEM.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

As shown in the graph above, Kinross's net debt to EBIDTA is low compared to most of the other larger gold miners. The company had over $1 billion in cash and just $1.73 billion of debt at the end of Q2, giving Kinross a net debt position of just ~$675 million. It has also generated almost $1 billion of operating cash flow over the last 12 months. In other words, this is a financially strong company as debt is modest and cash flow is substantial.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

The only negative about Kinross is it is in somewhat of a transition stage, as several of its large mines such as Fort Knox (Alaska) and Kupol/Dvoinoye (Russia) only have a 2-3 year mine life remaining (~2020-2021). Chirano, located in Ghana, is a smaller operation, but it's also expected to only remain in production until 2020. In a few years, Kinross will lose about 1.1 million ounces of gold output from these operations. That is likely why the shares are being so heavily discounted. However, Kinross is bringing several new projects online that should not only replace all of this production, but it could result in lower cash costs as well for the company. Also, there is potential to extend the LOM's at Fort Knox and the operations in Russia.

Kupol has been the workhorse for Kinross over the years, as it's extremely high-grade and high-margin. Combined with the similar grade (albeit smaller) Dvoinoye mine, the region produced 750,000 ounces of gold in both 2015 and 2016.

Reserves are low at this operation, but oftentimes underground mines have a short mine life and ounces are continually replaced as these mines chase the veins in the system. It's much cheaper to drill near the current underground workings and find new reserves, than it is to drill from surface or further away from these vein structures.

There is significant exploration potential when it comes to the operations in Russia. The map below is a long section of the Kupol Vein looking west. There is a 1.8 km geochemical anomaly at the North Extension/Star section of the deposit that remains under explored. The 650 zone in the south is also open, as is Big Bend Deep.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

Kinross is discovering satellite deposits as well near Kupol. The company has extended the mine life a few times already at this operation. I'm keeping a close watch on any exploration news out of this region, because if Kinross finds several more years of similar grade reserves, then I will be pounding the table on this stock.

Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W Expansion Projects Are Now A Go

The main focus at the moment is on Tasiast, as it will be capable of replacing all of this production from Kupol (should additional reserves not be found). The Round Mountain Phase W expansion will also add significant ounces to Kinross' production profile.

The company just gave an update to the market last week on both of these projects - announcing it is moving forward with them.

Kinross is wrapping up construction of Phase One at Tasiast, which is expected to be completed in Q2 2018. It will result in production doubling to 400,000 ounces of gold per year with cash costs declining dramatically as well. Phase One is on schedule and on budget. Tasiast Phase Two will see output double again to 800,000 ounces of gold per year and costs will decline even further.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

In order to increase production to this level, Phase Two will require the installation of additional mill throughput of 18,000 t/d (Phase One capacity is 12,000 t/d) for a total combined capacity of 30,000 t/d.

Initial construction on Phase Two is expected to begin in early 2018, and then construction will ramp up later in the year after Phase One is online. Phase Two is expected to reach commercial production in Q3 2020.

The capex for Phase Two is expected to be $590 million, which is extremely modest considering that it will add 400,000 ounces of low cost production to Kinross' overall production profile. I also want to mention that capital costs are lower than the Pre-Feasibility estimate of $620 million. But that's not the only improvement, as average annual production in the first 5 years is expected to be 812,000 ounces, compared to the PFS estimated production of 777,000 ounces (although that was for the first 7 years). The lower upfront capital, and the fact that some production will be brought forward, is resulting in the IRR increasing to 24%. I also want to note that the capitalized stripping figures below are from 2016 to H1 2020. The amount of capitalized stripping remaining, from 2018 on, is expected to be $370 million.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

Breaking this production down a little further, the first 5 years is exceptional as Tasiast will not only be one of the largest gold mines in the world, but it will be one of the lowest cost. AISC for years 2020-2024 is expected to average just $655 per ounce. Production will decline and cash costs will increase in the second half of the mine life, however, there is ample opportunity for Kinross to push out this lower grade production to later years. Once it gets Phase Two up and running, it will be exploring even more aggressively. The odds are favorable that Kinross will be able to fill in 2025-2029 with higher grade mill feed. In other words, I wouldn't pay much attention to the second half of this mine plan, as I believe that Tasiast could be producing 600,000-800,000 ounces of gold during those years as well.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

At current gold prices, Tasiast Phase Two has an IRR of 28%. While the combined project has an after-tax NPV (5%) of $1.83 billion. This is a solid return, and the good news for shareholders is Kinross will be realizing much higher production and lower AISC at Tasiast as soon as next year.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

The other project is Round Mountain Phase W, which is essentially just a pit-wall pushback. If you blow up the photo below, you can better see the current open pit at the mine. If you look at the lower right portion of the pit, you will see some infrastructure (including the mill and other buildings). In order to open up this side of the pit, Kinross will need to move some of this existing infrastructure.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

This is a diagram of the current pit shell at Round Mountain as well as the plan for the pushback. Kinross will be mining this higher grade ore just outside of the current LOM pit boundary. To access to these ounces, Kinross will need to open up the pit shell more. Unfortunately, there is quite a bit of waste that needs to be mined in order for Kinross to extract these ounces. That's been the downside to this project.



(Source: Kinross Gold)

Assuming Kinross gets the permits, Phase W construction is expected to be completed in Q2 2019, with stripping expected to begin in early 2018.

I will admit that I'm underwhelmed with the return on this project. At $1,200 gold, the IRR is only 13% and the NPV (5%) is a paltry $135 million. It seems like a lot of heavy lifting and not much benefit will be realized. It's the stripping that hurts this project. But considering that it will result in gold production at Round Mountain averaging 341,000 ounces per year over the next 7 years, it's a project that must be built.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

A project like this is also relying on higher gold prices to make up for its short-comings. At current gold prices, the IRR improves to 17% and the NPV increases to $216 million. If gold increases to $1,400, then the economics start to perk up a bit.

(Source: Kinross Gold)

Combined, Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W will produce over 1.1 million ounces of gold per year by 2020 - at an AISC of around $730 per ounce. Not only will these two operations replace the potential lost production from Fort Knox, Kupol, and Chirano, but the AISC of these new ounces will be much lower as well.

These two projects are also fully funded, and Kinross should be able to maintain its strong balance sheet during these build-outs.

The Stock Has Far Outperformed

KGC has been acting weak since the news on Tasiast and Round Mountain was released, as I believe that investors were ultimately disappointed in Round Mountain. Tasiast, though, more than makes up for it.

Year to date, the stock has far outperformed the sector:

KGC data by YCharts

In fact, over the last 1, 2, and 3 years, KGC is showing much greater gains in those respective periods compared to the sector average.

Even though some mines could be shut down in a few years, it is still receiving a serious amount of cash flow from these operations. So, while it is technically transitioning to new mines, it isn't seeing declining cash flow. The new mines should also easily replace this lost OCF and FCF. It's likely that KGC doesn't skip a beat. That's why the shares are doing so well even during this "transition" period. And as I mentioned earlier, I'm keeping a close watch on any exploration results out of Kupol/Dvoinoye. The market is expecting Kinross to lose all production from this operation by 2020-2021. If Kinross makes another discovery, then it changes everything. As at that point, KGC would be looking at substantial production growth instead of just replacing lost ounces.

Either way, at current prices, KGC is extremely cheap on a relative basis - and the strong balance sheet combined with the project pipeline keeps me bullish on the shares.

