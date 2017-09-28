Sell These 3 Overloved Dividend Stocks Now

It pays to consider that recessions and bear markets are normal and that the stocks of companies with weakening fundamentals get hit hardest.

During a bull market, it is easy to fall in love with a bluechip stock that is going up in price.

I generally get beaten up when I suggest selling stocks that a lot of people own and like. However, it is precisely that people like certain stocks, an emotional response, that I point out the deficiencies of continuing to own those stocks. For those willing to truly take a forward-looking approach to their investments, rather than backwards looking, these quick analysis are for you.

With the age of and slowly weakening nature of the current long-lived bull market, I believe people would be well served to dig deeply into the future prospects of the companies they own via stock holdings. If a recession comes in the next three years, which I consider a near certainty, companies that are fighting secular trends or government policies, need easy money to thrive or have weakening fundamentals are going to get particularly hard hit in the next inevitable and nearing a bear market.

The following three companies are all popular blue chip stocks that have some challenges going forward and are priced for perfection. Each should be sold in my opinion, or at least profits taken on, with considerations to individual tax circumstances.

Sell Chevron

While I am very bullish on oil in the intermediate term, I am not bullish on Chevron Corp (CVX). Chevron's problems range from legal to having billions in a likely to be stranded assets. Yes, Chevron's past has been prolific but its future does not look bright.

I will start with the wildcard here. Chevron faces mounting legal problems. Not only do they owe Ecuador billions that they have been appealing and shirking for years, but they face the growing tide of environmental liabilities. While people can take a black and white approach to what Chevron currently is on the hook for, the reality is that the matters are becoming grey. At some point, there is a very real reason to believe that Chevron could face the types of legal liabilities that BP (BP) did after the Gulf of Mexico Mancado spill.

As for the likelihood of having billions more in stranded assets, people need to realize that much of Chevron's reported assets are very expensive to develop and long-term in nature. In the changing world of energy, which I discussed on Cheddar TV here, I want faster and cheaper to develop assets from the oil companies I own - I focused on two specific companies here.

Chevron has, of course, already written down billions in assets recently, including Canadian oil sands and deepwater assets. The write-offs will continue as the ability to finance expensive oil projects is rarely feasible anymore as more people come to understand that we are, in fact, at the beginning of the end of the oil age.

In an interesting piece by a young investor "My Road to Half a Million," the author asked, "Is Chevron About To Cut Its Dividend?" It's a good question. The author provided some decent charts worth looking at that should make you think, along with the asset quality and legal issues, that Chevron could, in fact, cut its dividend eventually. He correctly surmised, in my opinion, that Chevron is now just a run of the mill oil company with nothing special going on.

While I think it's more likely Chevron flattens to penny increases on their dividend and continues to contract the size of the company, they could, in fact, cut their dividend if oil prices stay low (which I doubt will happen). The bottom line on Chevron should be replaced within the oil holdings portion of your portfolio. From a relative standpoint, there are plenty of oil companies that will perform better. It's probably even better to buy the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) versus holding Chevron. I discussed that fund in XLE And XOP: Comparing 2 Popular SPDR Oil Stock ETFs.

Sell Pfizer

I am proposing my sell recommendation on Pfizer (PFE) in the middle to hopefully avoid some ridicule. Let me also throw in that Pfizer is a good and an important company. However, it is facing some monumental headwinds to continued growth and earnings expansion.

The first challenge for Pfizer is well-known patent expiration. Losing Lipitor has been a drag and the upcoming list of expiration will be. Lyrica is about to lose its basic patent protections in 2018 and 2020.

Viagra, a massive seller, lost its basic patent protection in 2012 and 2013 and is about to lose its "method-of-treatment" protections in 2020. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) can launch its copycat soon. Anybody who follows it will already know that identical pills can be purchased through Canada for a far cheaper rate with a prescription and through India without. The Viagra gravy train is about to come to a full halt.

Filling the pipeline is Pfizer's main challenge over time. It takes massive capital to keep generating billion plus dollar wonder drugs. There is no guarantee it can keep churning out hugely profitable drugs. In fact, I would bet against it for two reasons.

The first is that despite the globally aging population, more and more people, from the baby boomers and younger, are seeking ways to become healthier. While that is clearly being met with middling success, the rush to pills mentality of previous generations at least seems to be dissipating a bit. I could be wrong on that, but I think it is worth watching and certainly is the reason for concern with Pfizer.

The next reason I am concerned about Pfizer is regulatory in nature. The Congress people are genuinely worried about the costs of taking care of the baby boomers in their older years. We have all heard the rhetoric about the pharmaceutical companies gouging - I believe to a large extent they have, at least in the U.S. In coming years, one way or the other, the screws are going to get put to the pharma industry and for the big players, that is going to be a major drag.

Pfizer is currently near the top of a long-term trading range. While I don't see it plummeting below $20 per share again, a price in the $20s seems to make sense to me in the next year or two. My advice, sell Pfizer and buy a basket of biotech stocks with less to lose and more to gain.

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) is the company that brought the mass market global positioning. Today, the company is trying to find ways to make money despite cell phones largely cannibalizing their original market.

Garmin competes in several good markets today, including fitness, automotive, marine and air positioning. The problem is that they are just a competitor, not a leader. In fitness, they compete with Fitbit Inc (FIT) and Apple (AAPL), two pretty strong competitors. In cameras, they are going head to head with GoPro (GPRO) and Sony (SNE). Fitbit and GoPro have both seen their stocks get crushed, that's a fear I have for Garmin.

Garmin has very little in the way of revenue growth or earnings growth. Their margins are under pressure. What seems to be saving Garmin is that they pay a good dividend. But, as I've talked about in these viral articles, 3 Supposedly Safe Dividend Stocks To Dump Now and 4 Steps To Better Dividend Growth Investing, companies with little to no revenue or earnings growth do not have the strongest future outlooks for their dividends.

My concerns are echoed by the market as Garmin is one of the most heavily shorted dividend paying stock out there. I think the fact it has been shorted has helped keep the stock from falling as shorts are periodically forced to cover. The short interest has come down this year and that makes me believe who are left are relatively strong shorts.

From a technical standpoint, Garmin is mediocre. It has diminishing price momentum and is overbought - not a good combination. The circled area is where I think Garmin could be headed in the next year or two. The double bottom from a couple years ago in the $32 price range also seems possible.

The bottom line is that Garmin is just a competitor in a crowded space now and offers nothing dynamic. I think the only thing that saves the company from a stock price decline is a buyout and I don't know why anybody would do that given the company isn't a technology leader. Sell Garmin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.