PulteGroup: Earnings Growth And Share Buybacks - A Powerful Combination

The housing market will remain strong over the next year, driven by supply shortages and pent-up demand from first time home buyers.

Investment Thesis - Buy PulteGroup (PHM) - as Pulte reaches a fair market multiple, the stock will rise above $32/share over the next 6 months - 23% above the current price of $26.53

Business Overview

Pulte is a U.S. based homebuilder with an $8.2 B market cap. The company was founded in 1956. Its brands include Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, Di Vosta Homes, John Wieland Homes, and Neighborhoods. Below is the revenue split by region from the 2017 Q2 10-Q.

Strong Housing Market Will Drive Growth

According to CoreLogic's September housing market report, housing prices are projected to increase by 5% between July 2016 and July 2017. CoreLogic is predicting that rising demand and tight supply will continue to drive home prices up for the remainder of the year. See excerpt below.

According to Genworth Financial, first-time home buyers will continue to drive growth in the housing market. There is a large pent-up demand from buyers who have delayed purchasing homes since the financial crisis. They estimate that there are 3 million buyers who have delayed purchasing their first home. Millennials coming into the market are another source of demand. See excerpt from the Genworth report below.

Cash Flow and Share Buybacks Provide a Safety Net

Free cash flow from operations has grown by 46% over the last six quarters (see chart below). Key drivers were revenue growth (34%) and margin expansion as adjusted net income grew by 45% (not counting land write offs). Due to the seasonality of the business, the comparison is made on a trailing-12-month basis. Free cash flow yield on a TTM basis is 9.2% ($733M FCF/$7,900 market cap). Note that free cash flow from operations = net income + depreciation + one time adjustments (e.g. land write offs) - capex.

Pulte has repurchased and retired 11% of its share count since 2015. It has an additional $600MM remaining on its share purchase authorization …~7.5% of current outstanding shares.

Key Risks to Watch - Hurricanes and Affordability

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused significant damage in two of Pulte's key markets - Texas (15% of revenues) and Florida (18% of revenues). This will drive up labor costs in the short term due to high demand for repairs. However, in the long term, this should increase demand for new homes to replace some of the homes that were destroyed.

According to CoreLogic's September housing market report, housing affordability has declined with 34% of cities having overvalued housing prices. This is offset by a shortage of supply in many markets, but investors need to continue to monitor this risk - looking or signs that average sales prices and margins are declining.

Earnings growth and share buybacks give Pulte a higher projected EPS growth rate than its competitors. Pulte has a higher EPS growth rate than its closest peers - Lennar Corporation (LEN) and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI). Pulte is over 20% for both 2018 and 2019 while Lennar and D.R. Horton are at 13% to 14% for 2018 and 8% to 11% for 2019. Pulte deserves to trade at a premium to both of these stocks - at a forward multiple of 12 (vs. current 9.7 multiple). Pulte also has a higher growth rate than NVR, Inc. (NVR) which trades at a forward PE of 18. However, NVR has a much lower debt level and an industry leading ROE.

As investors recognize Pulte's superior growth profile over the next six months, the stock will rise above $32/share - 23% above the current price of $26.53.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.