Dow Dog Gains Led By Apple, GE, And Disney Per Broker September Estimates

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Dogs of the Dow showed 29.93% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small Dogs again powered the September Dow.

30 Dow Dogs represent nine of eleven Morningstar Sectors. The Dow Tracks Utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker target-estimated gains ranged 8.5%-15.61% topped by AAPL 9/22/17.

"The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration."

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Projected 8.5% To 15.61% Net Gains For Ten Dow Dogs To 2018

Two of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 20% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades in YCharts for August 2018 showed:

Apple (AAPL) was projected to net $156.11, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

General Electric (GE) was projected to net $152.50, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% over the market as a whole.

Walt Disney (DIS) was projected to net $130.717, based on a median target estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) was projected to net $124.49 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

United Technologies (UTX) was projected to net $117.29, based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Nike (NKE) was projected to net $103.59, based on a target price estimate from thirty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

DowDuPont (DWDP) was projected to net $89.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) netted $87.80 based on a target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) was projected to net $87.11, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was projected to net $85.01, based on target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 11.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

September Dow 30 Index Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 3.02% To 4.73% Per IndexArb & Range 2.93% To 4.73% Per YCharts

Top ten Dow dogs as of 9/22/17 by IndexArb-estimated yields represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Verizon Communications (VZ) [1] was the lone communication services sector representative in the top ten.

Second place was occupied by the first of three technology representatives in the top ten, International Business Machines, (IBM) [2]. The other Tech stocks placed seventh, and ninth, Cisco Systems (CSCO) [7], and Intel (INTC) [9].

Third top IndexArb Dow dog by yield was a lone industrials firm, General Electric (GE) [3]. One of two energy sector firms, placed fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [4]. The other energy sector representative placed sixth, Chevron (CVX) [6].

Next, fifth place was occupied by the lone healthcare firm in the top ten, Pfizer (PFE) [5]. Finally two consumer defensive representatives took eighth and tenth places, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [8], and Procter & Gamble (PG) [10] to complete the top ten September Dow IndexArb-estimated dogs by yield.

Dow Dogs Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs below show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 9/22/2017. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. Of the Dow 30 Index, only GE and Cisco currently meet that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (22): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 64% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 36% of the combined totals per YCharts and by the IndexArb estimate.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for September 22, 2017 was $27.01 per YCharts or $26.44 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) 8.24% To 15.95% Upsides To August, 2018; (33) Downside From Lowest Dog Was -2.31%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (34) A 5.06% Median Target Price Upside and (35) 6.71% Net Gain From 30 Dow Upside Dogs Come September 2018

Dow stocks were graphed above to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 22, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.65% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.54% in the coming year. Notice, price over dividend in the coming year forecasts a continuing Dow oversold condition for the these top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 29.33% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Index Stocks To September 2018

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 9/22/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors constituting the index.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (36) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs To Deliver 8.68% Vs. (37) 6.71% Net Gains by All Ten Come September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.33% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced Dow top yield dog, General Electric (GE), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.25%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top yield dogs for September 22 were: General Electric (GE); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Pfizer (PFE); Intel (INTC); Coca-Cola (KO), with prices ranging from $24.87 to $45.49.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for September 22 were: Verizon Communications (VZ); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Procter & Gamble (PG); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM), whose prices ranged from $49.90 to $145.13.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

