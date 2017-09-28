BlackBerry: The Devil Is In The Details

Moreover, not only was the beat one-off, but BlackBerry even guided down on its free cash flow guidance.

However, the devil is in the details. The beat was all due to one-off effects.

This Is BlackBerry! I chose this illustration because it was obvious the market was not going to care about the details.

Today, BlackBerry (BBRY) reported Q2 FY2018 earnings. A great party ensued, since BlackBerry had for once come through for its investors. Supposedly, BlackBerry delivered a massive $0.05 beat on non-GAAP EPS and an even more impressive $29 million beat on revenues (more impressive, since revenue expectations were for just $220 million).

It is at this point, though, that I have something to say regarding this earnings release. And what I have to say is “the devil is in the details." And indeed, there’s a lot of devil there, in this particular release – so for an earnings article, this is going to be a rather long one. Let’s start.

First, The Beat Was Down To One-Off Effects

You read it right. The beat was based on two non-recurring events. These were:

A $9 million non-recurring addition to SAF revenues.

And a large, un-quantified but non-recurring, IP licensing deal. Licensing and IP revenues grew $24 million in the quarter.

If you’ll notice, just these two issues already add to a potential $33 million. The revenue beat was for $29 million, so that’s that. Moreover, these non-recurring revenues are both extremely high margin. As a result, arguably non-GAAP EPS gained $0.054 from them, which is the entire non-GAAP EPS beat.

Let’s look at these two issues in a bit more detail, lest you not believe my words.

SAF Revenues

BlackBerry had $38 million in SAF revenues during Q1 FY2018. It guided for these to drop 25%, which would have taken them $9.5 million lower. However, these revenues actually fell only $1 million.

Thing is, during the earnings conference call BlackBerry removed all doubt regarding the missing $9 million drop. Here it is (bold is mine):

Total SAF revenue for the second quarter was $37 million, representing a 15% of revenue. SAF revenue was down 2% quarter-over-quarter. The sequential decline in SAF was lower in prior quarters due to an increase in collections of approximately $9 million related to overdue balances for cash basis customers. We continue to model a normalized sequential decline in SAF revenue of roughly 25% next quarter. Therefore, we are modeling SAF of around $20 million for Q3.

There you have it, a $9 million one-off collection of overdue balances. This was pure revenue and pure profit. It also was a pure one-off. BlackBerry didn’t see it fit to exclude its effect from the published non-GAAP EPS, of course. But fact is, it’s one-off, and next quarter the sequential drop will be a full $17 million because of it.

Licensing and IP Revenues

Licensing and IP revenues were also a large surprise. These revenues increased $24 million quarter-on-quarter.

However, again, this jump was one-off. Here’s the relevant passage from the earnings conference call:

Daniel Chan And on the IP side, is that recurring or are those one-time license costs or license program? John Chen It’s a little bit mixture of – it’s not recurring I say. It’s usually strong where the model that we like to go to see is a upfront payment with some back end royalty. Daniel Chan Okay. John Chen So it would not be just recurring like you think about every year or something.

As a result, next quarter their effect will be gone, along with their contribution to EPS as well.

Second, If The Beat Was One-Off, What About The Rest?

Naturally, if both the revenues and EPS were inflated by one-off effects, the rest wasn’t all that impressive. And indeed, here’s how the two other relevant business lines did:

Enterprise Software And Services

In non-GAAP terms, Enterprise Software And Services was up 1% quarter-on-quarter. It was also flat year-on-year on those same terms.

Now, BlackBerry is fond of saying that a lot of this flatness comes from acquired deferred revenue being amortized. Thing is, during Q1 FY2018 BlackBerry recognized $9 million of such adjustments, and during Q2 FY2018 it recognized $11 million. That is, the adjustments grew quarter-on-quarter. Indeed, if not for this adjustment growth Enterprise Software And Services would have shrank sequentially and year-on-year.

It’s quite amazing that when reading BlackBerry's earnings PR or conference call, all talk is about growth. Yet when checking the numbers and adjustments, the growth isn’t there.

BlackBerry Technology Solutions

BlackBerry Technology Solutions, where QNX and Radar reside, paints a similar story:

Flat revenues year-on-year, slightly up quarter-on-quarter.

It’s quite evident that there’s little to no growth to be had, within these broadly defined segments.

Of course, BlackBerry will always argue for nice-sounding growth numbers in sub-sub-segments. But remember, the whole of BlackBerry, spread over 5 different segments, is just a ~$220 million/quarter company (removing the one-off effects from this quarter). If you divide things even further down from 5 different segments, you’re talking about tiny, tiny businesses.

Third, BlackBerry Actually Guided Down For The Year

This is going to be surprising, since BlackBerry had such an extraordinary quarter. Did it really guide down? Let’s see.

On Revenues

On revenues, BlackBerry previously agreed with the market expectations, at $919 million for FY2018. Now, it moved its expected range to $920-$950 million for the year.

It looks like a guide up, doesn’t it? But then remember, the quarter had $9 million in non-recurring SAF revenues plus likely $24 million in non-recurring IP revenues. This added ~$33 million in revenues to the quarter, and thus to the year. Yet the midpoint moved only $15 million. See what BlackBerry did there? It slightly guided down on revenues for the rest of the year.

On Free Cash Flow

The revenue guidance for the rest of the year, though, is the least relevant issue. You see, it turns out that BlackBerry also guided down on free cash flow.

How come, you ask? Isn’t BlackBerry still guiding for positive free cash flow for the year? The funny thing is, BlackBerry is indeed still guiding for positive free cash flow during FY2018. But remember, the devil is in the details.

This is how BlackBerry guided during Q1 FY2018:

We also expect to … generate positive free cash flow for the full year, excluding the benefit of the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) arbitration award.

Now here is how BlackBerry guided during Q2 FY2018 (bold is mine):

Positive free cash flow for the full year, before taking into account the net impact of the benefit of the Qualcomm arbitration award and costs related to restructuring and transition from the hardware business.

See what BlackBerry did there? It’s excluding more stuff right now. And indeed, in Q2 FY2018 alone this exclusion already meant it added back $22 million to its free cash flow promises.

What does this mean? It means that BlackBerry no longer expects to be free cash flow positive without the exclusion of these cash costs.

Conclusion

There are several conclusions to be drawn from BlackBerry’s Q2 FY2018 earnings report:

The earnings report was optically very good, seemingly presenting a large EPS and revenue beat.

very good, seemingly presenting a large EPS and revenue beat. However, in truth the entire revenue and EPS beat came because of one-off, non-recurring, events . These were non-recurring SAF revenues and non-recurring IP Licensing.

. These were non-recurring SAF revenues and non-recurring IP Licensing. When excluding these one-off events, BlackBerry’s remaining business remains stagnated and BlackBerry continues to be unprofitable (in GAAP terms, but also in real terms since BlackBerry is always charging off recurring cash costs).

and BlackBerry continues to be unprofitable (in GAAP terms, but also in real terms since BlackBerry is always charging off recurring cash costs). Additionally, BlackBerry guided down for the free cash flow it expects during FY2018. BlackBerry no longer expects to be free cash flow positive excluding the Qualcomm award. Instead, it now needs to exclude more cash costs to still claim positive free cash flow.

All in all, the thesis remains the same. BlackBerry represents a business which is trading at an extreme valuation premium, even though its remaining business is stagnated or not growing much. The remaining business also isn’t really profitable or even, as we’re increasingly seeing, free cash flow positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.