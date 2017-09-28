How Safe Is Compass Minerals' Dividend?

The dividend payout ratio currently sits at 79.1% and has never crossed over 100% in the past decade but cash flows tell a more mixed story.

With the high 4.6% dividend yield of Compass Minerals International (CMP) being one of the main attributes that attracts investors to the company, it would be prudent to take a look at how sustainable and well covered it is. Over the past decade, dividends per share have increased from $1.28 in 2007 to $2.83 for the trailing-twelve-month period. This yields an impressive compound average growth rate around 8.3%. Unfortunately, earnings-per-share growth, while more volatile, looks to have not kept pace as can be seen in the graph below.

Source data from Morningstar

Over the past 10 years, dividends as a percent of earnings have edged up to sit at 79.1% for the trailing-twelve-month period. The recent 5 year average of 56.5% (2011 - 2016) is decently above the 10 year average of 46.7% (2007 - 2016) signaling that EPS growth has not kept up with dividend growth. While the payout ratio has inched up over the decade, dividends paid have never exceeded earnings from the company. However dividends are not simply paid out of earnings, and to get a better picture of the story, one also needs analyze cash flows.

Source data from Morningstar

What do the Cash Flows say?

Sustainable dividends need to be financed with cash flows from operations (CFO) after first allowing for the business to make necessary capital expenditures (MUTF:CAPEX) that will keep the business sustainable and competitive. Compass Minerals had done a decent job of keeping dividends and CapEx below CFO in the early part of the decade (2007 -2011) however, the most recent five years show more of a concerning picture. From 2012 - 2016, dividends and CapEx averaged 46% and 91% respectively with total cash outflows breaching 100% of CFO in 2012, 2015, and 2016.

Source data from Morningstar

It is hard to get an idea of what is maintenance CapEx and what is growth CapEx. The company is currently taking on a few large capital expenditure projects and management had this to say in the 2016 annual report:

"We are in the process of a shaft relining project, implementing continuous mining at our Goderich, Canada, mine and expanding our SOP processing plant at our Great Salt Lake facility in Ogden, Utah, which will require us to make significant capital expenditures in 2017. Significant capital expenditures are required to maintain our existing facilities and the capital required to maintain these facilities can fluctuate significantly."

Acquisitions Further Straining Liquidity

As can be seen in the above graph, Compass Minerals has also been spending cash on acquisitions in recent years as they as looking to diversify and grow into the plant nutrition industry. I am always wary of acquisitions as a lot can be what Peter Lynch has coined as “diworsification,” which is when a business expands for the sake of revenue growth and diversification only to reduce returns for the overall invested capital of the business. Acquisitions and growth CapEx can be great but highly profitable and moated businesses should be able to finance such activities using only cash generated from operations.

While Compass Minerals has not been diluting shareholders as they pursued acquisitions over the past few years, they have been inching up their use of financial leverage in the business. Financial leverage has increased from 2.5x in 2014 to 3.3x in the most recent quarter. Alongside this, interest coverage at the company has declined significantly from 15.5x in 2014 to 3.9x in the most recent quarter. While interest is still adequately covered around 4x, investors are probably wanting to see some stabilization and debt repayment with further acquisitions being put on the back burner for now.

Source data from Morningstar

Conclusion

While the dividend payout ratio currently sits at 79.1% and has never crossed over 100% in the past decade, cash flows tell a more mixed picture. The company has been spending money aggressively in the past 5 years on acquisitions and what investors would hope are growth CapEx and not just the necessary sustainable CapEx. Interest coverage is low and debt has been rising in recent years. While the dividend does not need to be cut, it is a concern for investors to keep their eye on.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the follow button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CMP with an average cost base of $75.46