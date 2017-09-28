Follow-Up: American Outdoor Brands After Q1 2018

In the past few months, I have painted a bear case for American Outdoor Brands Co. (NYSE: AOBC) in a series of articles, doing my best to back up my opinion with fundamental analysis. Feel free to visit my page to check out those articles. The drop in stock price has been no surprise, and after management reported first quarter results I wanted to re-visit my thesis and the metrics involved to see if there is any hint of a turnaround. Specifically, I again calculated days sales in inventory, accounts receivable, and accruals as a component of earnings to track the trend. The following graphs show the findings:

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Accounts Receivable 55711 69959 72919 108444 92720 - % change sequential -3.6% 25.57% 4.23% 48.72% -14.5% - AR as a % of rev. 26.92% 29.96% 31.23% 47.32 71.86% Days Sales Inventory 66.99 78.21 87.09 86.82 166.28 Accrual Ratio .015 .023 -.01 .025 .05

There is nothing here to suggest that things are about to get better at AOBC. Accounts receivable as a percentage of inventory went up severely (again), to nearly unbelievable levels. Accounts receivable is within spitting distance of sales for the same period. With financial troubles abounding at many outdoor retailers, this extension of free credit is more than concerning. The bottom line continues to consist of accruals rather than actual dollars. Beyond the accrual ratio, earnings quality is indicated as low by the sloan ratio which landed at 35.91% (TTM). This is a 444 basis point increase from what the sloan ratio was for the TTM ending the prior quarter (for the sloan ratio, anything outside of 25% means earnings are likely to consist mostly of accruals).

The Beneish M-score, which is a gauge for accounting manipulation, also got worse this quarter. For this metric, any value greater than (moving towards positive) -2.22 indicates manipulation. This quarters TTM M-score was -1.37, and last quarters TTM M-score was -1.54. Again, things getting worse, not better. Days sales inventory exploded too. Lots of products are still on the shelves. Horrible inventory issues have already taken a severe toll on margins as promotions were resorted to in an attempt to unload the build up. In my article titled "Inventory Troubles At American Outdoor Brands Co.," dated July 30, 2017, I laid out a hypothetical example of what could happen to margins as items are heavily rebated in order to work through existing inventory:

...inventory keeps getting older and management is forced to discount those products or offer free stuff along with a purchase to try and get rid of them. For example, if you buy a qualifying M&P product from July 1 through Sept. 30, you get a bagful of free ammo and gear worth $180. This will obviously hurt profit margins. An older offer included a mail in rebate of $75 off the M&P Shield. The suggested retail on the shield is $449. At a gross margin of 41.5% (2017's gross margin), this would mean that the product cost $262 to make, a profit of $187. With the $75 rebate the profit goes down to $112 and the gross margin contracts to 30%.

As it turns out, my example was not very hypothetical. As per the conference call on Sept.7: "Total company gross margin for the quarter was 31.5%, compared to 42.3% in the prior year.''

They cited "heavy promotional costs," among other things, as reason for this sharp decline. I bring this up not to tout myself a prophet. I bring it up to show that investors had ample warning about the coming problems, and anyone could have made the same calculation I did. It was all spelled out in the financial statements and in the companies advertising activities. Conducting due diligence and then acting on the information allowed people to avoid substantial losses. For those who did not do their due diligence or who ignored the information are sitting on a horrible destruction of capital.

While it's not possible to predict every stock price movement all the time, paying attention to warning signs and red flags will always improve returns. Regarding the topic of paying attention to "forecasts," as it were, I wrote an article about it just a few weeks ago. Please read "Lessons From Hurricane Season" for that information as it gives big picture insights on how I personally have improved my returns over time.

More Inventory?

In the last conference call, management spoke of several new product introductions to debut later this year and into next, and the corresponding build up in inventory. Their hope is that they will be able to sell these new items without promotions, thereby improving margins.

First, new products are key to driving demand in the consumer market and we have several meaningful new product launches in the coming months, beginning in the fall and continuing into the new year we will bring to market an exciting volume and array of new products, spanning handguns and long guns, which we believe will truly excite our consumers. ...and with the introduction that we are making with several new products we think that there will be minimal promotional activity required on our part to convert those consumers to buying those products. ...we intend to build inventory to support the new product launches...

How much inventory are they going to build up before they realize that firearm demand just isn't there? Are write-offs in the future? Furthermore, and on a related note, as one analyst mentioned in the question and answer session, there is strong possibility of cannibalization of existing products.

"To what extent -- there might have been some cannibalization, obviously, there's probably some, but I wonder if you could just give a little more color on that, James?" While management sidestepped the question, this danger is real, especially in light of how much old products are still in inventory and have been for a long time. Where will the demand be for existing products when new, presumably better, products are hitting sales floors?

Shop 'till you drop

I have mentioned repeatedly in my coverage of AOBC how concerned I am of their never-ending shopping spree. Serial acquisitions are often a sign that a company can not grow their core business so they try and mask the slow down in growth with acquisitions in order to prop up numbers. But that can only work for so long. Eventually, you run out of money to spend. This topic was mentioned recently in a PRO article where Seeking Alpha had a conversation with an investment analyst:

SA: What signs do you look for to tell you when the music will stop for a failed growth through acquisitions strategy, as this can go on longer than anyone expects? CR: That's a good question. I'm not looking for the music to stop because I don't care if it stops, I just need it to pause. Companies make acquisitions for many different reasons, some good some bad. When a company is acquiring for growth, it's usually pretty obvious. Prior to acquisition, the company is generally seeing declining growth. The acquisitions will be substantial in size and similar in nature to the existing business. These are warning signs that the original business is in trouble. Integrating new companies into existing operations takes a lot of time and effort from management. On the surface, the financials will temporarily improve, but underneath, there is turmoil. More acquisitions usually means even more turmoil and less growth at the core. The more the company tries to paper over the problems with the core business, the worse the situation becomes. What I look for is a company that has made acquisitions for growth and then paused. Something interesting happens a year after an acquisition. The company begins lapping up against growth from the acquisition a year earlier. If the core has continued to decline over the course of the year, then it's a natural drag on the growth of the company that will begin to show in financials after a year.

On this topic, AOBC has not paused in their shopping spree. Here is a list of all their acquisitions since 2014:

Deep River Plastics

Battenfield Technologies

Crimson Trace

Taylor Brands

Ultimate Survival Technologies

Bubba Blade

Gemini Technologies

Investors have hardly had a chance to see how each acquisition is doing and it's effect on the business at large. With acquisition upon acquisition upon acquisition, the numbers become so convoluted that due diligence becomes harder and harder. Where is the pause that will allow us to gauge whether or not managements goal of becoming ''the leading provider of outdoor products and accessories for the rugged outdoor enthusiast'' is actually working?

How cheap is too cheap?

All that said, I do believe that most companies are a buy if the stock price goes low enough. And I do like the long term potential prospects of the company once the myriad headwinds have blown over (and if things settle down). The question I would ask is are we at that point with AOBC? I can't say I have the answer. It is my opinion that there will be pain for at least one more quarter, though I do not know how bad it will be.

I did buy a handful of shares around $14 (I always leave room for being wrong), but I am keeping my position minuscule until I see a turnaround in the metrics mentioned above. Granted, I might have missed out on some of the upside by the time some positive signs flash, but I have bloodied my hands before on a falling knife. I won't be fooled twice. Thanks for reading and happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.