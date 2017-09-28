Axovant Sciences: Multiple Catalysts Coming In The Near Term

Based on prior data from Arena Pharmaceuticals, I'd venture to say that nelotanserin has a better-than-average chance of making an impact on the treatment of REM Behavior Disorder in patients with LBD.

Despite the pessimism, I believe that intepirdine has a decent shot at showing activity in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies.

Shares have plummeted, and many on Wall Street have been quick to write the company off.

Shares of Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) have fallen by over 70% in the past five days and are down over 40% year to date.

First, let's go straight to the bad news. On September 26th, it was announced that lead drug candidate intepirdine flunked the pivotal MINDSET study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease who were receiving background donepezil therapy. The trial missed both co-primary endpoints of showing improvement in cognition by the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale or improvement in measures of activities of daily living utilizing the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily living scale.

It appears that the haircut was well-deserved. However, where do we go from here?

While many would say that a disappointing result from the MINDSET study was expected (easy to call after the fact), the fact that the drug failed so spectacularly should raise more than a few eyebrows. However, one man's trash is often another's treasure, and as our focus is on near-term runners, let's look under the hood to see what we have left to work with.

At a share price of around $7, the stock's market capitalization is just under $700 million. The company reported a cash position of $297.9 million as of June 30th while net cash used in operating activities amounted to $47.9 million.

There are a few upcoming near-term catalysts that could turn shares around:

Top-line results from the HEADWAY-DLB phase 2b study of intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies are expected in the fourth quarter. CEO David Hung pointed out in his recent presentation at the Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Brokers Conference that there are over 1.4 million people with Lewy with no approved drugs to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) in the United States and Europe. Keep in mind that the study drug is being tested at an even higher dose (70 mg) than in the MINDSET study, where it engages the 5HT2A receptor much better (responsible for psychosis and other associated symptoms).

Figure 2: HEADWAY DLB study design (Source: Barclays Presentation)

Top-line results from a mid-stage study assessing the effects of intepirdine on gait and balance in patients with Alzheimer's disease, DLB and Parkinson's disease dementia are due in the fourth quarter.

Top-line results from a mid-stage study utilizing nelotanserin for the treatment of patients with LBD who experience frequent visual hallucinations are due in the fourth quarter, as well as from another phase 2 trial utilizing nelotanserin for the treatment of REM Behavior Disorder in patients with LBD are expected in the first quarter of next year.

Figure 3: Potential best-in-class 5HT2A inverse agonist (Source: Barclays Presentation)

Keep in mind that nelotanserin is a very selective and potent 5HT2A antagonist with possible advantages over currently approved drugs and first generation 2A agonists. In a sleep study run by Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA), the drug showed a very significant improvement in the reduction of arousals from sleep (p< 0.0001).

Figure 4: Robust reductions in arousals and awakenings (Source: Barclays Presentation)

This is proof that it has a decent shot in showing positive results for REM behavior sleep disorder associated with DLB, which will likely be taken into account by the momentum crowd and institutional investors in a potential run-up to results. Earlier in the year the company reported results on the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) of an eight-point benefit on patients who received the drug - again, this is far from the shell of a company that many are making Axovant out to be post MINDSET results.

Lastly, the David Hung advantage should be considered. I am very far from the hero worship that many heap on him, but I still believe a man is best judged by his track record (in this case at Medivation). His past shows us that he is capable of moving forward and focusing on assets that can create value for the company, as well as potentially in-licensing promising new clinical candidates without overpaying. This represents another potential catalyst that shouldn't be overlooked.

Axovant Sciences is a Buy

I am not much for bottom calling, but its $2.50/share or so of cash in addition to a pipeline that is far from dead leads me to believe that shares are a buy at present levels. I will be adding the stock to the ROTY Contenders List.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could purchase a pilot position in the very near term. I would wait for significant strength and high volume buying to add to such a position- keep in mind that it is all about forming and trading your own plan.

Prior to data in the fourth quarter, I suggest taking partial profits due to the risk involved here (25% to 75% of one's position) while readers who are more conservative should take full profits. In the event that no gain is realized, there is no problem in simply moving on to the next ROTY idea as they won't all act as we expect.

The main risk at this point is the possibility of disappointing data in any of the studies to read out in the fourth quarter (and in early 2018). Going into next year taking into account the current cash position and cash burn, dilution in the medium term is quite likely. Other risks include the possibility of setbacks with ongoing and planned studies, as well as the potential to overpay for in-licensing a new asset that may or may not pan out.

