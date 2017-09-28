3 Fast Growing, High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect For Retirees

Of course, as with all MLPs, there are still some risks to be aware of.

But I've come across two MLP alternatives that I believe are just too good for low-risk income investors to pass up.

The world-class management team has proven itself capable of supporting a generous, secure, and steadily growing payout no matter what the economy, interest rates, or oil prices are doing.

Enterprise Products Partners is bluest of MLP blue chips, and a core position in many high-yield portfolios, including those of retirees; and for a good reason.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of my, and many income investors', favorite high-yield dividend growth stocks, and for good reason.

EPD has proven itself to be among the gold standards of the industry, with numerous competitive advantages that make it an excellent income choice for even the most risk-averse investor, such as those looking to live off dividends in retirement.

However, I'm always on the hunt for new, world-class income opportunities to bring to my readers, especially those that are getting close to (or in) retirement and may need higher-yielding stocks to ensure prosperity during their golden years.

Which is why I am so excited to present two MLPs. EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) and its GP, EQT GP Holdings (EQGP), both which I consider excellent low risk, high-yield, income opportunities; perfect for retirees or anyone else.

Better yet? Despite a historically frothy market, both are currently trading at fire sale prices and are far more undervalued than EPD.

Enterprise Products Partners: The Berkshire Hathaway Of Its Industry

Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

EPD is one of America's largest midstream MLPs, with a vast empire of pipelines, storage facilities, and processing centers servicing all of America's major shale oil & gas formations.

Enterprise is blessed with one of the best and most disciplined management teams in the industry, which has successfully invested $64 billion into organic growth projects and acquisitions on behalf of investors since its 1998 IPO.

More importantly, the MLP focuses almost exclusively on long-term contracted, fixed-fee projects, with about 85% of contracts stipulating a set EBITDA yield, thus maximizing cash flow predictability even during times of immense economic uncertainty and wild energy price volatility.

This has allowed Enterprise to become the old faithful of distribution growers, with 62 payout increases under its belt, including 52 consecutive quarterly hikes (13 years).

The key to impressive track record is three-fold. First, the nature of its contracts ensures highly predictable and recurring distributable cash flow or DCF. This is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution, a tax advantaged form of dividend.

Source Of Capital TTM Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained DCF 18.0% 0% Debt 35.3% 4.6% Equity 46.7% 12.9% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 7.6% DCF Yield On Invested Capital NA 9.3%

Sources: EPD Supplemental Financial Presentation, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

The second key factor is management's disciplined approach maintaining a strong coverage ratio (DCF/distributions) of around 1.2 to 1.4. This not only ensures a highly sustainable distribution even during the worst oil crash in over 50 years but also provides EPD with further capital to reinvest in its business ($381 million in YTD 2017).

That in turn results in less dilutionary secondary offerings to fund growth, as well as lower costs of capital. Also helping to keep the cost of capital down and the distribution growing is the fact that EPD is one of the few midstream MLPs without a general partner and the incentive distribution rights that go with it.

Meanwhile, EPD's long-term growth prospects remain strong courtesy of America's continued shale revolution, made possible even in an age of lower oil prices by the various technological improvements the industry has come up with to deal the with oil crash.



The falling cost of shale production has resulted in producers becoming massively profitable even at oil prices as low as $45.

This vastly improved profitability is why US oil production (and also gas production) is expected to continue growing strongly to new all time records in the coming decade.

That in turn should fuel demand for $700-900 billion in new midstream infrastructure over the next decade, providing even an industry giant like EPD plenty of opportunities to keep growing.

EQT Midstream And EQGP Holdings: Near Perfect Income Investments

Source: EQM Investor Presentation

EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings were created by EQT Corp. (EQT) to help it monetize its vast midstream assets (which have grown 600% since 2009), so it can raise growth capital to further expand its dominant position in America's booming Marcellus and Utica shale formations.

And, after the closing of its recent $8.2 billion acquisition of Rice Energy (RICE), EQT will become America's largest natural gas producer, meaning its need for EQM's infrastructure is only going to grow (by an additional 3,700 undeveloped wells). This is why EQT management is investing in new midstream infrastructure at a furious pace, with plans to increase its capacity by 34% in the next 30 months.

And, thanks partially to having America's largest gas producer as its sponsor (and its fantastic payout growth record), EQM enjoys some of the industry's lowest costs of capital.

Sources: Earnings Releases, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

This low WACC is even more impressive when matched with the highest profitability in the MLP industry.

Add to this the projected mega growth of Marcellus and Utica production over the next decade and EQM and EQGP expect to grow their distributions by 15% to 20%, and 30% to 40% annually for the foreseeable future.

Of course, there's more to a great MLP than just fast payout growth. You also need to make sure the distribution is secure, but fortunately, EQM and EQGP pass this test with flying colors.

Balance Sheet: Enterprise Is Great, EQT Is The Best

MLP Debt/Adjusted Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Enterprise Products Partners 4.21 5.4 43% 0.61 BBB+ EQT Midstream Partners 1.65 24.92 31% 0.84 BBB- EQT GP Holdings 1.66 24.8 31% 0.84 NR Industry Average 6.44 NA 63% 0.81 Junk

Sources: Morningstar, EPD Supplemental Presentation

The oil crisis and the liquidity trap that went with it taught all investors a valuable lesson about the importance of a strong balance sheet. Because too much debt can result in a payout cut for even sustainable distributions.

Source: EPD investor presentation

Fortunately, EPD has a great history of maintaining its leverage ratio (Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) well beneath the 4.5 level that most credit rating agencies want to see.

That explains why it, along with Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), are tied for the highest credit rating in the industry and continued to have plentiful access to cheap debt even when oil crashed to its January 2016 low of $26 per barrel (from a high of $107 in mid-2014).

Then again, EQM and EQGP have far lower leverage ratios, which combined with their astronomical interest coverage ratios, means even stronger balance sheets, and likely credit increases in the future (as they grow and diversify their asset base).

And given that EQM and EQGP, thanks to sponsorship by EQT, already can borrow at an average interest rate of just 2.5% (nearly as cheaply as the US Treasury), investors should have no worries about rising interest rates cutting off their growth potential.

Not when the DCF yield on invested capital is nearly 20%, creating the largest net DCF spread (DCF YOIC - WACC) in the industry.

Payout Profile: Enterprise Will Likely Beat The Market, EQT Could Double Or Triple It

MLP Yield TTM Coverage Ratio 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Enterprise Products Partners 6.4% 1.24 4% to 5% 10.4% to 11.4% EQT Midstream Partners 5.0% 1.4 13.0% 18.0% EQT GP Holdings 2.9% 3.11 20.1% 23.0% S&P 500 1.9% 2.53 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Supplemental Presentations, FactSet Research, Fast Graphs, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Ultimately, owning MLPs is all about the payout profile, which consists of three parts: the yield, the distribution safety (coverage and balance sheet), and the long-term growth potential.

EPD offers the slightly higher yield at the moment, and its rock solid payout security and all but assured moderate growth rate means that it's likely to continue to generate market beating total returns (which is why it's on my buy list).

However, EQM and EQGP stand apart from EPD, and nearly all other MLPs, thanks to their massive growth potential, but also some of the industry's best coverage ratios, secured by long-term contracts with EQT that are 91% fixed, take, or pay (no commodity risk).

This means that not just does EQT offer generous yields now, but those distributions are bomb proof, and combined with exceptionally fast growth potential could allow them to generate two to three times the market's historical 9.1% CAGR total return (since 1871) over the next decade.

Valuation: Enterprise Is A Solid Buy, EQT Is A Steal

While quality midstream MLPs like EPD, EQM, and EQGP have DCF that has almost no exposure to commodity risk, nonetheless since the oil crash began their unit prices have closely tracked that of crude.

Which is why, two of these three MLPs have badly underperformed the broader market in the past year.

EPD Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, that creates strong buying opportunities because their yields are now trading at substantial discounts to their historical norms.

MLP Yield Historical Yield Enterprise Products Partners 6.4% 5.7% EQT Midstream Partners 5.0% 2.8% EQT GP Holdings 2.9% 2.0%

Sources: Fast Graphs, Gurufocus

Of course, all profits are made in the future, which is why my favorite valuation metric is a discounted dividend model.

MLP Forward Distribution Projected 10 Year Payout Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety Enterprise Products Partners $1.68 4.5% $27.38 3.8% 5% EQT Midstream Partners $3.74 13.0% $113.78 7.1% 35% EQT GP Holdings $0.84 20.1% $44.99 13.9% 36%

Sources: Gurufocus

By using a 9.0% discount rate (the post expense ratio historical return on an S&P 500 ETF), which I consider the opportunity cost of money, and assuming the above distribution growth rates for the next decade, (with 4% terminal growth rate for 20 years after that), we can determine the net present value of each future MLP's distributions.

When we do, we find that all are undervalued, but EPD is trading close to fair value. However, EQM and EQGP are actually trading at fire sale prices, courtesy of its far stronger longer-term growth prospects.

Risks To Consider

While I am incredibly bullish on midstream MLPs like EPD, EQM, and EQGP, nonetheless, there are some risks to keep in mind.

First of all, we need to remember that the world is in the final stages of the oil & gas age. This means that we will almost certainly see a peaking of oil & gas demand in the coming decades, and with it, demand for midstream infrastructure.

For example, electric vehicles, while, today, a small portion of the global vehicles fleet, their adoption rate is growing quickly.

That's only going to accelerate in the future as nations start banning gas & diesel vehicles as numerous nations and states are now considering:

This means that MLP investors can't adopt a true "buy and hold forever" mentality, but rather be prepared to sell in 20 to 30 years; hopefully, at the peak of the final industry cycle. This is why I assumed a 30-year scenario in my discounted dividend model.

Next, there's the standard industry risks of unexpected weather events (such as Hurricane Harvey slamming Texas), or the threat of litigation that can stymie new project completion, as both Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) are now facing.

Finally, we can't forget that, because the MLP business model is one in which the majority of DCF is paid out in distributions and growth capital is mainly raised from external investors (debt and equity markets), ultimately, all MLPs growth potential is at risk from fickle investor sentiment.

Thus, a market crash could lower their unit prices to a level that makes maximizing their growth potential harder.

Bottom Line: Owning All 3 Is A Solid Idea, But Buy EQM and EQGP First At These Prices

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Enterprise Products Partners isn't a world class income growth investment, because it most assuredly is. In fact, it's on my EDDGE 3.0 portfolio buy list. That's because EPD has more than proven itself a low risk high-yield dream stock and will likely continue to enrich income investors for decades to come.

That being said, EQT's MLPs are truly a wonder to behold. Their generous, rock solid payouts (even safer than EPD's), and sensational distribution growth rates that are likely to continue for the next decade and beyond, (backed by a very long growth runway), make them must own stocks for any diversified dividend growth portfolio.

This is why I plan to buy EQM and EQGP before Enterprise and recommend you consider doing the same.

