Understanding Apple: The Triple-A Advantage

The investor owes it to himself or herself to understand why this gives such a strong competitive edge.

On September 12, Apple (AAPL) announced the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, and the more radical iPhone X.

Obviously, all three models differ in both size and key features, but there is one interesting thing that they all have in common, the A11 Bionic processor. While many marvel at the iPhone X with its new OLED screen and groundbreaking Face ID security unlocking system, the A11 is arguably the most revolutionary part of the package.

The problem is, most investors do not understand this.

Because the subject is technical, many investors do not understand how Apple’s A-series processors truly differentiate the iPhone from its competitors.

Yet this is something that an investor really ought to understand, since, as we all know, positive differentiation is key to the ability to maintain sales and high margins. If your product is viewed as the same or inferior to others, then you will have to compete on price. And – as we Apple investors know and cherish – Apple does not do that.

Sure, benchmarks and processor architecture may not be as fascinating to you as they are to me, but think of this:

– if you had a new phone with super features but the performance was slow as molasses in January, would you be happy?

Apple has just introduced a bunch of new features in its new lineup, and take it from me, most of these are extraordinarily compute hungry.

It is a technological achievement of the highest order that Apple has created a compute system that can handle these tasks seamlessly and smoothly.

Look at this video of the new animojis. The expressions are generated in real time from those of the user. This is not a Star Trek future simulation. This is real, now. And on a hand held device. The iPhone X camera reads the face of the user, extracts muscle movements and generates the animoji effects instantaneously. This is possible only because of Apple’s extraordinary A11 chip. My guess is that Face ID would also be slower – perhaps even impossible – without the processor magic. So, as I have done before with earlier chips, let me give you a view of why we technophiles love the A11. (For those of you who are unfamiliar with hardware terms, I have a primer here.)

First off…

If there is one thing that you take away from this post (as an investor) let it be this:

For Apple, silicon development is an intrinsic part of the iPhone creation process. “It’s not just something you drop in or build around,” said Phil Schiller - Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing (Source: mashable)

The processor is not simply the thing that makes it work, it is an integral part of Apple’s product, and designed with as much care and dedication as are the more visible parts and the software. According to the interview noted above, engineers begin designing three years ahead of release. Thus, the revolutionary features of the A11 were conceived and planned beginning in 2014. Long before the public was thinking of facial identification.

Why is it all important?

This is a good question. If you look at the historical trajectory of PC sales, you will see a long arc. It began with the expense and novelty of personal computers limiting sales. They began also as very slow. Yet every two years (more or less) the processor speed doubled, and prices came down. Still, they were pretty much limited to businesses and perhaps gamers and a few aficionados.

Then the internet arrived, and the computer suddenly gained real relevance in the household. Digital photography and video also took off and these drove demand. They also pushed the need for faster processors. If all you wanted to do was word processing and email, you could be happy with a 1998 computer. It is today’s graphic requirements that drove the never ending need to upgrade every few years. Yes, more complicated spreadsheets and other business tools did as well, but the graphics processing was the main gas hog.

Some years ago that changed. Processors have gotten so fast that unless you are a high end photo or video shop, or other industrial designer (CAD, Architecture, etc.) you have no real need nor benefit form upgrading to the latest machines. Consequently, PC sales have slumped.

Now we are at a similar place with the smartphone. We have reached a point where we can comfortably do all that we needed to do with last year’s phone. New enhancements are fine and dandy, but a compelling need to upgrade is not there as it was five or even four years ago. Lately, the most compelling advancements have been in cameras, and how many smartphone owners care that much? (In iPhones the Touch ID of the 5s was a very serious enhancement, but that was now four cycles ago.)

Then along came AR. Suddenly, processing power is in demand once again. The requirements of AR are large. The device must look at the outside, real-world scene and interpret it. Then it must generate the appropriate virtual objects, then size these objects correctly, and finally show the correct view for the ever changing angle of the viewer. It is expected to do this without stutters or stalls.

Artificial Intelligence is another processor hog. This is used in facial recognition, voice recognition, text prediction, and a slew of other activities, many not yet conceived.

This is why processing power on the smartphone is so important today.

If you want a user experience that is responsive, then you must provide the horsepower to deliver it. And this is why the investor should care about the A11.

Novel features of the A11

The A11 is not really “a processor.” We refer to it such as a shorthand. Really, it is a System on a Chip – or SoC. What this means is that it consists of a complex system, including many functional parts, all made and interconnected on one piece of silicon (or perhaps on a few pieces stacked and packaged together).

Typically, for a smartphone, the basic functional parts would be:

CPU (Central Processing Unit) GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) Some local memory (faster memory is on chip) Various controllers for memory access, etc.

To this, we could add:

5. Apple’s innovative motion controller

6. Secure enclave

And new to the A11,

7. Neural Engine – an AI processor

We will discuss the three main processing units here, as this is where Apple drives the complexity of new tasks.

CPU

The CPU is the central brain of the computer and not only does typical program computations, but controls the overall flow of the display and manages the programs that are running.

The problem with the traditional CPU was that it could only do one thing at a time. A stream of instructions would be interpreted like railway cars on a track, one at a time. Different lines of cars might come in from a side branch, but only one car (one program command) could be serviced at a time. It gave the impression of doing many (multitasking) by quickly switching from one to another.

Nowadays, CPUs have multiple cores and so several program threads can actually run at one time. In Apple’s A11, there are six cores. Four are high efficiency cores, and two high speed cores. Different programs have different demands on the processor so the use can be selected appropriately. High efficiency cores may run slower, but they preserve precious battery life. Several cores can be run at one time if necessary to keep up with the usage.

Last year’s A10 allowed the system to select between using up to the two efficiency cores (two less than the A11) OR the two high speed cores. The A11 allows all six cores to be used if required.

Apple has been strong on the concept that the single core speed was more important than multicore since this is what must foreground running programs will use. That is to say, this is the factor (to their view) that most affects the user experience.

So, for the last few years, Apple SoCs have tended to trounce competitors’ on the single core performance tests, but lag in multicore.

This year, the tables have turned in the multicore and the A11 is a performance beast – as we shall see below in the metrics section.

Graphics - GPU

Graphics processing is noted by the need to perform the same simple task on each of thousands or millions of pixels. Thus, GPUs do not need the same program interpretation complexity, nor memory access options as the CPU. So the processor is built with multiple pipelines of simpler processors specifically tuned for graphics mathematical operations. A typical GPU will have scores or hundreds of the little processing units each scurrying along on its individual task, usually exactly the same task as all its neighbors, but with a different portion of the picture.

Apple, once again, has been very clever at optimizing the GPU portions of its processors. The A11 marks a new phase as they have left the UK-based Imagination Technologies designs behind to follow their own course forwards. A few years ago they introduced software technology called Metal, that allows programmers to write lower level code that will be more tailored to the iOS devices. (Metal programs now run on Mac OS as well.)

The new GPU appears to be super fast, thrashing the competition.

Tests

Leaving the last processor for later, let’s look at some tests.

The company Primate Labs creates a set of benchmark tests called Geekbench. They work hard to maintain cross platform comparability, so that grades on a given test on one platform should be more or less equivalent to grades on the same test on another. They also work hard to make the tests truly representative of real world workloads. To what extent this is true is a matter of discussion – but for others.

I have often said that one needs to take any benchmark test with a grain of salt, for numerous reasons. Most importantly is that no test is a real world usage situation. Various elements are isolated to be tested. That said, as I just noted, Primate Labs has worked hard in their test designs to make them realistic.

One other reason for suspicion is that some manufacturers went out of their way to game the system, tuning their devices to perform well on specific tests, or upping processor speed when it detected a benchmark was being run. (To my knowledge, Apple has never been accused of this.)

All that said, a grain of salt is not a Sisyphusian boulder, and large differences and general trends should be significant.

So here I present the results of the latest Geekbench tests for the iPhone models 8, 8 Plus, and X, along with values for various competing devices. (It should be noted that generally, the iPhone 8 Plus had scores just slightly above the other two models.)

As noted above, Metal is Apple’s rendering engine, and so should be a judge of its GPU combined with the overall system efficiency. Android has a competing RenderScript technology. Comparisons between the two are probably designed to measure the GPU differences, but it is possible that they may not illustrate the same thing as Metal may be inherently more efficient than RenderScript. (Apple has more control over its hardware. RenderScript needs to work on various processors.)

First, the iPhone 8 Plus.

The Android list was topped in all three categories by the Samsung Galaxy S8. Here are its scores.

The difference is astounding! Single core is more than double on the A11, Multi-Core is 56% faster, and graphics is close to double as well (87% faster).

This is extraordinary, and it shows a definitive superiority in Apple’s products, and at a time when this is indeed an important factor.

What this tells us is that Android phones will have great trouble matching the Apple experience in the newest, sexiest applications – augmented reality. Also, the very important gaming sector is going to lag very significantly in performance, something to which the gaming crowd is very sensitive.

An overview of the testing pack has been compiled by Business Insider.

Note that the new iPhones actually beat the MacBook Pro laptop in multi-core performance. (Note, this is the low end Intel Core-i5 processor, not the higher end Core-i7.)

Neural Engine

Finally we turn to the third processor on the SoC – what Apple calls the Neural Engine. What is this all about?

Well, there are many different types of artificial intelligence programming methodologies. In some, the programmers learn about some topic and try to program this knowledge piece by piece into the system.

Another broad methodology (with numerous implementations) calls for Machine Learning (ML). Here, the programmers try to devise a system that has the capacity to learn from its own “experience,” that is, examples presented to it by the programmers or by trainers. Many implementations of this approach use what are called Neural Networks of various forms. They are so called as they roughly mimic the setup and structure of biological nervous systems – as in the brain. ( A primer on neurology.)

The concept here is that there is a layer of “cells” that take on a certain pattern of activation when presented with an input (e.g. picture of a dog). They take on a different pattern when presented with a different picture – say another dog, or a cat. The cells in this layer are connected to cells in lower layers and these connections can be reinforced (that is, the influence - weight - on those other cells to which it is connected are increased by some mathematical formula) when the system responds appropriately (“dog” or “cat”).

These changes in the weights mean that any same or similar pattern is likely to excite the same subsequent cells. Eventually, the system learns (hopefully) how to correctly classify images so that a brand new image never seen before will yield the correct response. This is done by altering the values of incoming connections at each and every one of the cells in the system.

As you can see, if there are thousands of cells, that is a lot of computations. You may have noticed that this is not too different from what the GPU does. It applies the same, simple computations to a whole lot of data points. In fact, GPUs have been used a lot to perform these kinds of workloads.

But in the end, just as the CPU was not perfect for the graphics work, the GPU has graphics as its primary function. So if you want to do neural networks, the most economical way is to have a hugely parallel processor that is designed specifically for running neural networks. This, indeed, is what Nvidia (NVDA) has done with some of their new systems such as Volta. Intel (INTC) has also announced “Myriad X, the world’s first vision processing unit (VPU) to ship with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the edge in an incredibly low-power, high-performance package.”

It is also what Apple has done by adding what it calls the Neural Engine. Apple has been tight lipped about the details of this processor, noting only that it is designed for AI processing, and it can perform up to 600 billion operations per second.

It should be noted that it is not only Apple’s own facial recognition and analysis that will be done in this processor, but in June they announced the Core ML API that opens all of their systems to developers. At the time they made no mention of the Neural Engine, but clearly this is where the work will be done.

One interesting thing about the Neural Engine – Geekbench has no tests for it. So we have no idea how AI tasks will be performed on other systems. This is completely new.

Summary

And so I offer that the A11 SoC gives the new iPhones a Triple-A advantage: Alacrity + AR + AI.

Not since 2013 when Apple surprised the mobile device industry with the first mobile processor with 64 bit architecture (the A7 for the iPhone 5s) has there been such a revolutionary design.

The stunning performance metrics on multi-core and graphics, the addition of the Neural Engine, these are not just tech-geek points of discussion. These are extraordinary accomplishments that give Apple a very real competitive edge.

And that is a positive thing for the investor!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.