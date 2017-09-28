Why Applied Materials' Investor Meeting Has Us Raising Our Target Price

We are establishing an $84 2-3 year target price, up 68% from current levels - all driven by earnings at an unchanged P/E of 15.

The display sector outlook is especially exciting as OLED screens manufactured on Applied equipment take over the TV, mobile device and other markets.

The Strong Growth outlook is well balanced across sectors with the display sector outlook even stronger than the semiconductor sector.

The earnings outlook for Applied Materials is the best it has ever been in its 50-year history.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) held an investor meeting yesterday. For those of closely watching the company (including the July FQ3 upside "beat and raise" results announced on August 17), the current outlook was little changed but the details provided were impressive and Applied shares gained 6.4% for the day - a new high not seen since 2000. Applied shares are 3% higher yet today.

We are setting a new Applied price target of $84 that could be reached in 24-36 months. It is based on maintaining a 15x P/E (the current P/E level) on FY 2020 earnings of $5.60 which is just 10% above management's new $5.08 earnings guidance for FY 2020 that they are saying is "exceeded by their internal plan."

Recall, FQ3 results were $3.74 billion and $0.86, above expectations for $3.69 billion and $0.84 that were based on $3.60-3.75 billion and $0.79-0.98 guidance. Those revenues were up 33% YTY compared to up 13%, 39%, 45% and 45% the prior four quarters in that order. This is excellent growth for a company that is now 50-years-old. And October FQ4 guidance was $3.85-4.00 billion and $0.86-0.94, nicely above prior expectations for $3.71 billion and $0.82 that have now been raised to $3.94 billion and $0.90.

The FQ1 numbers are virtually identical with semiconductor sector revenues up slightly and display revenues down slightly from FQ4 levels.

On the FQ3 earnings call CEO Gary Dickerson said, “With revenue and profits at all-time highs, Applied has tremendous momentum and a very positive outlook for the future. Our markets are growing with a broader set of demand drivers, and the breadth of Applied’s technology enables us to play a larger and more valuable role advancing the innovation roadmap in semiconductor and display.”

We could not have said it better. These broadening markets include IoT, smart and AI-enabled everything including cars, in addition to strong growth in more traditional markets like computing as it moves to the cloud, consumer electronics and entertainment devices.

As anticipated, at this investor meeting they provided a three-year financial outlook, including:

- EPS of $5.08 on FY 2020, up 59% from FY 2017.

- Services revenue growth of 15% CAGR through FY 2020.

- Display sector revenue growth of 23% CAGR through FY 2020 to $3.5 billion compared to $2.1 billion in FY 2019.

- Semi sector revenues of $11.6 billion, up from $9.1 billion in FY 2019.

- This is very well balanced growth across sectors.

- Applied management's internal plans are significantly above this 2020 guidance.

Other points from the investor meeting presentations yesterday:

- The total wafer fab equipment market is breaking out to new highs and failing to do so three times over the last two decades.

- The display and services market revenues are breaking higher as well.

- 3D NAND requires a major increase in wafer fab equipment spending to go to more vertical layers for Applied.

- Applied's market share of the wafer fab equipment market up 6% over the last five years.

- Markets and Applied's execution are better than ever - Applied technologies changing the world.

- Mobile, connectivity and social media are the major growth drivers this decade, especially for foundry and memory customers.

- AI and big data driving newly accelerating growth in multiple end markets.

- Capital intensity in both semiconductor and display have increased, especially in display for Applied OLED equipment.

- Thirteen factories being built over the next several years to build TV-size OLED screens.

- OLED to increase from 20% to 55% of mobile devices over the next three years and approach 100% a few years beyond that.

- Display increased from an $8 billion to an $18 billion market and AMAT revenues tripled.

- Foundry 3x more capital intensive going from 28nm to 7nm.

- Display 4x more capital intensive going from LCD to OLED.

- Data is exploding and only 1% of it comes from human - that especially drives NAND growth.

- Cars will generate 4TB of data per day = need 25x more NAND - MU an important customer.

- AI servers NVDA Tesla V100 based.

- AI chips are large and need to be more perfect which AMAT has the technology to provide.

- AI chips need to come to market faster and AMAT is key to that happening.

- Operating margins are up 14 points over the last four years.

- 65% of revenues come from markets with no competition.

- 35% of revenues come from sectors with competition but AMAT is fastest growing.

- AMAT display makes large screen OLED TVs possible at the rapidly declining prices we see today.

- OLED display manufacturing is much more capital intensive.

- Gen 10.5 displays will make a move from 4K to 8K possible - and make AR and VR hyper-realistic.

- Applied's display revenues should double by 2020.

- Service revenues should increase 50% by 2020.

- A new $3 billion share repurchase program was also announced taking the total to nearly $4 billion.

Of course this outlook is based on the end markets being as strong over coming quarters and years as Applied's management and we believe is highly likely. In addition to the macro-economic risks all companies face, this optimism assumes that the multiple very promising new markets will come to fruition. These include adding artificial intelligence to many products and services, OLED displays replacing LCD in products from large screen TVs to most mobile devices, and cloud computing driving the need for ever-more massive data centers at companies like Apple (AAPL, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

We maintain our Focus Strong Buy rating for Applied shares - and as stated above with a new $84 price target that could be seen in as little as 24 months and represents a 71% gain from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.