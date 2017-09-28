Why Is Facebook Warning Investors About Revenue Growth?

Facebook’s (FB) CFO David Wehner has been warning investors for some time now about advertising revenue growth slowing down. The first time, he warned investors about advertising load, which was back in the second quarter of 2016. It has been a year since that happened, and Wehner kept talking about it in all the quarterly earnings calls since, even as Facebook kept growing its revenues and beating estimates in the process. I’d like to take a closer look at what’s really going on with Facebook’s ad revenues, and what has been prompting the company to repeatedly caution investors despite quarter after Wall-Street-beating quarter of stellar revenue growth.

Facebook gets more than 97% of its revenues from advertising, as investors know, but there are two key aspects to the company’s ad revenue growth: the supply side and the demand side.

On the supply side, there are two factors: the number of additional users Facebook can bring in, and the additional number of ads it can show those users. Similarly, on the demand side, there are also two factors: growth in the number of advertisers, and the increase in average price per ad - or the amount of extra money - that advertisers are ready to pay now compared to last year.

In essence, these are the four metrics that can push or pull Facebook’s overall revenues. Facebook has, so far, been able to deliver growth in all of these metrics in the last few quarters, which allowed them to easily double their revenue every two years.

The Supply Side

Facebook’s user base is still growing. During the second quarter of the current fiscal Facebook reported 17% growth in its global monthly active user base compared to last year. A bulk of that MAU growth came from Asia Pacific and Rest of the World, both being regions where average revenue per user, or ARPU, is nearly nine times smaller than in North America.

During the period, Facebook’s ARPU in APAC was $2.13 compared to $19.38 in North America and $6.28 in Europe. If you do the math, you'll realize that Facebook needs nearly nine users in APAC to match one user’s revenue in the United States, and three users in APAC for every one user in Europe. The graph below will help explain what I mean:

Source: Facebook Q2 Earnings Presentation

There is still plenty of room for Facebook to improve its current 2 billion plus user base, but a lot of that addition is going to come from APAC and Rest of the World. As user growth keeps tilting towards these two regions over the next ten years, the current revenue growth rate will be a bit difficult to sustain.

The second metric, which is the number of advertisements a user sees - also know as ‘ad load’ - is the other important factor on the supply side. The more advertisements shown per user, the higher the revenue earned. But ad load has a limit based on a tipping point where it starts to negatively affect user experience and, so, it cannot keep increasing indefinitely. There will be a point where increasing the load will accelerate user drop-offs, and digital advertising companies will typically try to find that sweet spot and stop loading ads beyond that point.

According to Facebook’s CFO, the social media giant seems to be very close to its peak ad load. During the second quarter of 2016, he said:

“We anticipate ad load on Facebook will continue to grow modestly over the next 12 months, and then will be a less significant factor driving revenue growth after mid-2017. Since ad load has been one of the important factors in our recent strong period of revenue growth, we expect the rate at which we are able to grow revenue will be impacted accordingly.”

So there are limitations on the supply side, and that’s what Wehner keeps talking about. Now, let’s look at the other side of the equation.

The Demand Side

If you recall, the two demand-side factors are: growth in the number of advertisers, and the increase in price per ad. Facebook reported that it had 5 million advertisers by the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal, that’s up from 3 million advertisers it had by the end of the first quarter of 2016. As Facebook’s user base keeps expanding, the number of business pages will also keep increasing along with the number of advertisers on the platform. While advertiser growth still seems to have a long runway (the last million were added in the last 7 months), the increase in price per ad paid by advertiser’s cannot be going up forever; at least, not at the rate it has been growing in the last few years.

Source: Facebook Annual Reports and Quarterly Earnings Transcripts

The average price per ad increased sharply during 2014 and 2015 because a greater percentage of ads were shown in the news feed, while certain product changes also helped increase the prominence of the ads shown, thereby increasing the price but reducing the impressions.

Excerpt from 2015 Annual Report:

“In 2015 compared to 2014, the average price per ad increased by 140% and the number of ads delivered decreased by 38%. The increase in average price per ad was driven by a product change related to certain non-News Feed ads during the third quarter of 2014, which decreased the number of ads displayed but increased the prominence of each ad. Average price per ad was also driven by a mix shift towards a greater percentage of our ads being shown in News Feed.”

The growth in average price per ad has become more moderate in the last six quarters compared to 2015 and 2014, but the growth in impressions has helped offset the drop, allowing ARPU to increase at double-digit rates across all of Facebook’s regions.

It will be very difficult to further increase the pace at which average price per ad grows because advertisers are not going to be ready to keep paying more every year for advertising on Facebook. Better targeting, using AI and increased engagement will help average price per ad to grow, but to expect this metric to keep growing faster every year is simply not possible. Over time, growth has to soften.

Investment Case

As you can see, it’s a mixed bag. A few metrics, such as user base and advertiser base, have a long runway for growth, while others like ad load and the average price per ad are already near their peaks. This is one of the reasons why Facebook is pushing hard into the video segment in order to increase engagement and time spent per user. That will allow some breathing room for ad load and price per ad to keep growing. Facebook is also building communities and undertaking other engagement initiatives towards the same objectives: keep the supply side growing so the demand side has enough to feed on, and get users to spend more time on the platform so they can be shown more ads.

The above-50% advertising revenue growth rate has to slowly come down over the long term, but the fact that most of these metrics are still growing at double-digit rates is a good indication that revenue growth is not going to sharply or swiftly come down. It might take several quarters or even two to three years to take effect, and it will be a slow and steady downward move.

Facebook is possibly trying to prepare investors well in advance for the slow move downwards, and trying to minimize the impact on the company’s valuation by repeatedly talking about ad load, and about revenue growth becoming more moderate.

