British Empire Trust: This Global Closed-End Investment Trust Combines Activism With A 'Double Discount'

Double Discount: Currently trading at a 10% discount to net asset value, and the underlying portfolio trades at a 25% discount.

A new fund manager, Joe Bauernfreund, was appointed in 2015, and the fund has become more of an activist investor. Somewhat similar to the US-based Special Opportunities Fund.

The fund uses a "three bucket" approach to allocate its capital: undervalued closed-end funds, family-run investment companies, and special situations.

In the current market environment, most US closed-end fund discounts are not as attractive as they were two years ago. I've started to look at some closed-end funds that trade outside the US, and discovered the UK-based British Empire Trust (BETM) which is a closed-end investment trust with a long history.

Fund History

BTEM was established in 1889 in order to generate profits for its shareholders by investing in the shares of other companies. In 1985, Asset Value Investors (AVI) was appointed as the investment manager of British Empire which at that point held only £6 million in assets under management. As of September 15, 2017, total assets under management had grown to £975 million.

Note: The performance figures below are expressed based on the British pound. Performance for a US dollar investor would be somewhat different.

- 1985: 4 for 1 rights offering increases size from £6 million to £30 million.

- 1986: Acquires Ashdown Investment Trust for £66 million.

- 2001: Fund exceeds the MSCI World Index by 20%.

- 2005: The Fund NAV exceeds the MSCI World Index for a seventh consecutive year, by 26% on a total return basis.

- 2008: The Fund NAV reaches a record level of 521.1p before market turmoil causes it to fall.

- 2012: A difficult year. NAV total return grew 10.3% compared to a 13.8% increase in the Morningstar Global Growth Index.

- 2015: A volatile year. It returns 7.2% during the first half of the year, followed by a -14.5% drop in total return in the second half. The total return for the full year was -8.3% compared to its formal benchmark (MSCI All Country World ex-US) which returned -5.6% for the full year.

Fund Strategy

The trust runs a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 40 positions split into three "buckets".

Family-controlled holding companies trading at a discount.

Closed-end funds trading at a discount to NAV.

Special situations: Currently Japanese value stocks play a large role in this category.

The fund's main strategy focuses on value and discounts, and they try to buy companies when they are cheapest and most unpopular. When that value starts to be recognized, they rotate capital out of the first two buckets into the special situations bucket.

On the first page of its web site, the fund has the following company slogan (in all caps):

"WE DON'T SIT ON THE SIDELINES. WE ACTIVELY ENGAGE IN OUR INVESTMENTS"

A year ago, the trust was underweight Japan relative to its MSCI ACWI ex-US benchmark, but over the last year, the trust has been steadily increasing exposure to Japan, because of improved corporate governance.

In a recent interview in Investment Week, Joe Bauernfreund said:

“Part of the attraction of Japan is this theme pervading the market whereby funds are engaging more in shareholder activism and are in turn attracting strong flows,” he said. “Company profits are growing nicely and we are seeing more realistic valuations.”

In the most recent August 31 trust report, the top BTEM holding is listed as "Japan Net Cash Basket" with an allocation of 6.7%. Bauernfreund has taken a basket approach in Japan to reduce risk. In the above Investment Week interview, he added:

“Shareholder activism is still in its infancy in Japan and there are fewer guarantees of success. One way of mitigating risk is to have the basket approach. “This means we can eventually identify one or two opportunities which are more realistic and could end up being bigger holdings.”

Five Year Discount History

Reasonable Expense Ratio

Compared to the 1.65% baseline expense ratio for the Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE), BTEM has a more reasonable expense ratio of 0.90%. The management fee is 0.70% and the remaining 0.20% is low because of the large asset base (in US dollar terms BTEM has well over $1 billion in assets under management).

I like the portfolio managers of BTEM. They appear to be shareholder friendly. Joe Bauernfreund has kept the same value oriented approach as his predecessor, but he puts a greater emphasis on finding catalysts that would lead to a narrowing of the discount, and he is willing to take a more active role to unlock intrinsic value.

Annual Returns

Source: Morningstar

Sample Portfolio Holdings

As an activist investor, Bauernfreund looks for undervalued companies where he can add value by fighting for shareholders' best interests. The asset class mix can vary over time as the fund shifts allocations between the three "buckets".

Some of the larger holdings include:

1) Wendel: A French-listed family-controlled holding company. The Wendel family has a 37% stake in the company which holds positions in a portfolio of businesses including the South African insurer Saham and the French company Saint-Gobain. Bauernfreund believes it will perform well as it sells off some unlisted companies it holds, including the mobile infrastructure provider IHS Towers.

From the August 31 shareholder report:

"Wendel’s NAV was up +5.6%, benefitting from strong performance at its largest position, Bureau Veritas."

2) A portfolio of special situations including a basket of Japanese companies where Bauernfreund believes will perform well as they improve corporate governance.

3) Jardine Strategic (JS): From the last shareholder report:

"We believed that JS's underlying holdings were good value and would benefit from an improving business environment."..."While not central to our investment case, we were also cognizant of the potential for JS to be included in the MSCI indexes."

From the August 31 shareholder update:

"While its NAV was up less than 1%, Jardine Strategic’s discount narrowed from 29% to 24% over the month. We note that Jardine Matheson, who own 84% of Jardine Strategic, has recently been adding to its shareholding. In addition, it was announced that the company will be included in the Singapore Straits Times Index from mid-September."

4) Exor: From the August 31 shareholder update:

"Exor was not far behind Wendel in terms of contribution despite a widening discount. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), which now accounts for a third of Exor’s NAV, was up +24% on rumours that Great Wall Motor had made a bid for FCA’s Jeep business. While Great Wall Motor admitted in a statement that they have been looking over FCA, they denied making any contact with its management or board. Regardless of whether anything comes from this specific potential purchaser, we believe the speculation reflects a growing recognition of both the compelling discount at which FCAU is trading to the sum of its parts and the stated intent of Sergio Marchionne, its CEO, to unlock the trapped value."

Top 10 Equity Holdings (as of 8/31/2017)

Major Shareholders

The major shareholders of 5% or more are listed in the table below. It is interesting that the top two holders, 1607 Capital Partners and Lazard Asset Management, are both based in the US. I consider both firms to be savvy closed-end fund investors. In its last shareholder report, the Special Opportunities Fund also had a relatively small position in BTEM of 9,873 shares worth around $90,000.

Recent Fund Activism

1) Vietnam Phoenix Fund

AVI accumulated an 18% stake in the company and became the catalyst for several changes.

- We removed the three management representatives from the board

- Had two of our nominees appointed as directors.

- The company canceled the 10% of its shares held in Treasury and began a new buyback program.

- We extracted a public commitment from the board that the manager contract would not be extended on the same terms and to hold restructuring proposals to open-end the fund.

2) Symphony International

This fund is focused on South-East Asia investments.

In a recent Fund Strategy interview, Joe Bauernfreund said:

“We worked with management there to encourage a more proactive policy of marketing. Ultimately they appointed a new corporate broker at the start of 2017 that saw them adopt a share buyback policy, which had pretty good effects on the share price.”

British Empire Trust (BTEM.L)

Launch Date: Jan 1, 1889

Currency: GBX

Total Assets= £975 Million

Net Assets= £904 Million

Dividend Frequency= Semi-Annual

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate= 1.72% (varies each year)

Fund Expense ratio= 0.90%

Discount to NAV= -9.91%

Average Daily Volume= 190,000

Average Dollar Volume= £1.24 million

Leverage: 5%

It is hard to find a unique publicly traded security like BTEM that provides a low cost investment strategy that does not easily fit into a Morningstar style box and trades at a discount to net asset value.

BTEM has an excellent long-term performance record. While it did have a slump in performance in 2015, it has come back strong in 2016/2017 under the guidance of its new portfolio manager.

BTEM provides great diversification benefits for US investors who want to get some non-traditional exposure to foreign investments. I believe BTEM is the kind of investment you can put away for the long term.

Unfortunately, BTEM does not have an ADR which trades in the US. A US investor will need to have an account where they can trade on the London stock exchange. Some US brokerage firms that offer these accounts include Fidelity, Schwab and Interactive Brokers. For foreign investments above $50,000, you will have to file Form 8938 with your income taxes.

