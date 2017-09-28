The Price Range Marginally Widens In Natural Gas

Each week as the Energy Information Administration releases their weekly data report on the amount of natural gas in storage in the United States is a reminder that the season of injections is coming closer to an end. This past week's report presented stockpile data as of the week of September 22, and that means there are about seven weeks left until injections become withdrawals from inventories as the cold winds of winter cause demand for heating to expand and stocks of natural gas to decline.

We are less than two months away from the start of the peak season of demand for natural gas, and last year at this time the price of the energy commodity was trading right around the same level as this year on either side of $3 per MMBtu. Natural gas had been trading in a range from $2.799 and $3.1420 since June 1, but it recently attempted to make a move above the top end of its trading band when it moved to $3.166 per MMBtu on September 19.

A new high and a failure

On Tuesday, September 19, the nearby October NYMEX futures contract put in a new high at $3.166 and failed. During this past week, the October contract rolled to November, and the contango in the market shifted the trading range higher. Contango is a condition in the futures market where deferred contracts trade at a higher price than the nearby contract. The new trading range on the now active month November futures contract is $2.886 to $3.214 per MMBtu, which was last week's peak price. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November futures highlights, natural gas has been in its current range since the beginning of June. The recent high gave way to selling which took the price over 20 cents lower to a low of $2.974 on Tuesday, September 26 and the energy commodity was trading at the $3.02 per MMBtu level at the close of business on Thursday, September 28.

Back into the trading range with eyes on the November-December spread

Natural gas has moved back into the trading range that has been in place for almost four months, frustrating bulls and bears alike. The futures market is now looking to the time of the year when the injection season of 2017 comes to an end and the withdrawal season of peak demand commenced. As temperatures cool across wide regions of the United States in November, withdrawals of natural gas from storage tend to begin in the middle of the month before the Thanksgiving holiday. In the futures market for the energy commodity, the November-December spread represents the shift from injections to withdrawals and tends to be wide. Meanwhile, the differential between the two contracts has been widening. Source: CQG

The chart of the December minus November NYMEX natural gas futures contracts shows that the contango has increased to 16.8 cents as of September 28. The rising contango is a sign that the market expects higher prices for the upcoming winter season. It also reflects that nearby supplies of the energy commodity are sufficient to meet demand. Over the coming weeks, the market will focus on the price action in this spread as it tends to be one of the most volatile time transition periods of the year. Many market participants in the natural gas market are likely to position on the long side for the coming winter months where consumer demand tends to peak, and the December contract represents the first month of the heating season.

Supplies have increased over recent years

Discoveries of natural gas deposits in the crust of the earth in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States have made the U.S. the world's leader in reserves. Technological advances in fracking have caused the cost of extracting the energy commodity to drop. In March 2016 nearby natural gas futures fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu on a combination of a warm winter season where demand dropped, and an acknowledgment that new sources of supply would meet demand. However, when the price declined to the lowest level in almost two decades, production slowed as the price of the energy commodity could not justify its extraction.

Meanwhile, with the price spending lots of time around the $3 per MMBtu level this year, the flow of natural gas into storage over recent months has been less than exciting. In 2015, total inventories of natural gas going into the winter season rose to the highest level in recorded history and moved over 4 trillion cubic feet for the first time. In 2016, the amount of the energy commodity in storage going into the winter season reached another marginal new high at 4.075 tcf. This year, natural gas spent the summer season trickling rather than flowing into storage facilities. While we have seen two significant injections over the past two weeks, those additions to stockpiles were likely caused by a decrease in demand because of a pair of Hurricanes that hit Texas, Louisiana, and Florida in late August and early September. Many people across those states lost power which decreased demand for the energy commodity, and the EIA reported increases of 91 and 97 bcf into inventories over the past two weeks. However, on Thursday, a return to normal conditions caused the injection to fall to 58 bcf.

The Energy Information Administration told markets that stocks stood at 3.466 tcf as of September 22 which was 3.5% last year's level at this time of the year and just 1.2% above the five-year average. To reach a third consecutive new high going into this winter season we would need to see an average injection of 83.1 bcf. The four tcf at the end of injection season would require an average build of 76.3 bcf over the next seven weeks. It is now a pretty safe bet that we will go into the winter season in the middle of November with stocks below the record levels seen over the past two years. Reserves of natural gas have grown over recent years with discoveries, but so has demand for the energy commodity.

Demand has met supplies

Necessity is the mother of invention, and that has been the case when it comes to the fundamental equation for the natural gas market. While increasing reserves weighed on prices over recent years, new demand verticals have been eating away at available supplies. Power generation in the United States has switched from coal-fired plants to those using natural gas which has increased demand for the cleaner energy commodity. At the same time the technological revolution that made fracking possible also developed also came up with a way to liquefy natural gas for export around the world. In the world of natural gas the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation have grown dramatically over the past decade.

The price is in the hands of Mother Nature

When it comes to the path of least resistance for natural gas over the coming winter season, it will be Mother Nature that determines the price. However, we are likely to go into this winter with the lowest stocks in recent years, a colder than average season could put significant strains on the demand side of the market. At the end of the 2013 injection season, stocks stood at 3.834 tcf. To reach that level over the coming seven weeks we will need to see an average injection of 52.6 bcf and the rate of flow into storage often declines in the weeks leading up to the switchover from builds to drops in inventories. Meanwhile, the 2014 winter season was cold and the price of natural gas exploded to the upside as demand skyrocketed. Source: CQG

As the weekly continuous contract illustrates, the price of natural gas moved to a high of $6.493 per MMBtu on February 2014 as stocks fell because of increased demand. The 2014 price was more than double the current price for November natural gas futures and with February futures for the energy commodity trading around the $3.30 level they too are almost half the price they were at the 2014 high.

The path of least resistance for the price of natural gas over the coming six months is in the hands of Mother Nature, but with stocks at the lowest level in years and two new demand verticals to offset significant reserves, the downside is likely limited for the energy commodity when it comes to price. I am a scale down buyer of natural gas futures for January and February delivery and will use price weakness to add to positions over coming weeks and months leading up to the end of 2017. On rallies, I will look to take profits but will maintain a small core long position just in case the cold winds of winter blow the price of the energy commodity appreciably higher. For those who do not venture into the shark-infested waters of the NYMEX futures or options market, the UNG offers an acceptable alternative for longer-term trades. I only consider the UGAZ and DGAZ triple leveraged vehicles for trades with horizons that are less than one week in duration because of their construction.

Natural gas will eventually move out of its current trading range which has been in place since the beginning of June. At the bottom end of the trading range, adding some natural gas to your portfolio for the winter months could be a wise move given the current risk-reward profile for the energy commodity. The price range in natural gas marginally increased on September 19 with a move to the upside that failed. However, that move could be a sign of things to come in the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.