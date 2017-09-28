The Dollar - The Bounce Arrives, But It's Less Than Exciting

The price path of the U.S. dollar has been nothing short of a one-way journey since the greenback traded at the highest level since 2002 in early January 2017. What began as a correction has turned into a bear market on a technical basis as the dollar index declined below the May 2016 lows at 91.88. The break below technical support has cast doubt on the bull market that took the dollar from lows of 78.93 in May 2014 to highs of 103.815 during the first days of January.

Currencies tend to tend for long periods, a bull or bear market trend can last for years. In the case of the dollar, we have seen bullish and bearish trends last for seven-nine years since 1985. The initial move from lows in 2014 took the dollar over 27% higher in just ten months. After a twenty month period of consolidation near the highs, the greenback index took another leg higher leading to the January highs. However, the move since the start of this year has resulted in a 12% decline. One of the signs of a bear market is when the price of an asset does not react to bullish or bearish news that would reverse a trend. Last week the Fed delivered what should have been bullish news for the greenback, and the market barely yawned, which is another sign that the dollar top in January marked the start of a bear market that could last for years.

The Fed delivers bullish news for the greenback

With the third quarter of 2017 coming to an end on Friday, September 29, the dollar index is down more than 2.5% over the course of the last three months and is over 9% lower so far in 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the greenback has fallen steadily this year since reaching the highest level since 2002 in the first trading sessions of the year at 103.815 on the index. Meanwhile, the dollar had declined into deeply oversold territory on the weekly pictorial and was in desperate need of a recovery rally. The U.S. central bank provided the dollar with the means to pick its head up in September as it spoke to markets with a hawkish tone which was bullish for the U.S. currency. While the Fed did not hike rates at the September FOMC meeting, they did say that twelve out of the sixteen members of the committee still expect one more 25 basis point hike this year, and that increase in the Fed Funds rate will likely come at the final meeting of the year in December.

At the same time, eleven of the sixteen members expect rates to rise three times in 2018 which means that at the end of next year, the short-term interest rate benchmark will be 100 basis points higher than its current level. Moreover, the central bank put forth their plans for balance sheet normalization which will commence in October, this coming Monday, at a rate of $10 billion each month. The reduction of the Fed's swollen balance sheet will rise each quarter by $10 billion each quarter reaching a maximum of $50 billion per month or $600 billion each year. Perhaps the most hawkish thing about the quantitative tightening that will rid the central bank of the legacy of years of quantitative easing was that the Fed told markets the path would not depend on economic data, rather it will be a rote exercise. The statement that followed the September meeting was hawkish and as such bullish for the value of the U.S. dollar compared to other major currency instruments in the world.

The bounce follows the Fed

The dollar index moved higher in the wake of the Fed meeting after trading to its lowest level since 2014 at 90.795 on the active month December futures contract. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the index bounced and traded to a high of 93.495 on September 28 in the wake of the Fed missive. The dollar continued on its recovery path despite a re-election victory by German Chancellor Angela Merkel last Sunday as the euro took the win that the market had expected in stride. Technical resistance to end the bearish pattern of lower highs in the dollar index stands at 93.84 on the December futures contract, but the greenback has yet to trade at or above that significant level. While the weekly chart had declined into an oversold condition, the recent bounce in the dollar has launched it into overbought territory on the short-term chart. So far, the recovery in the value of the greenback has not changed the technical picture for the reserve currency of the world and time will tell if the bearish trading pattern that has gripped the market for more than nine months.

A bounce or a crawl?

We will find out sooner, rather than later if the move in the dollar is a bounce and recovery or just another crawl that is unable to break the pattern of lower highs in the dollar index. While a hawkish Fed is bullish for the value of the U.S. currency, the administration in Washington, D.C., remains committed to a weak dollar the lower greenback makes U.S. exports more competitive around the world and amounts to stimulus for the economy. Meanwhile, it could be that the failure of the administration to get Congress to pass any legislation so far could be the next issue that weighs on the value of the greenback. Tax reform is the next legislative issue the administration will be tackling and finding agreement on changing the U.S. tax code is likely to be an epic battle along party lines. Despite a majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives, the Trump administration could not muster the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, and tax reform could turn out to be an even more contentious issue over coming weeks. At the same time, the next bearish factor for the dollar could come from the other side of the Atlantic as the ECB is currently in a position where their QE program and negative interest rates could be coming to an end.

The euro could be the stronger currency at this time

While the dollar has spent 2017 moving lower, the euro has rallied significantly over the course of this year. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the euro versus the U.S. dollar relationship shows, the euro hit lows at $1.03675 against the dollar in December 2016 and rallied to a high of $1.20975 in early September. The appreciation of 16.7% is a mirror image of the move in the dollar index, but the euro had rallied more than then dollar fell over the period. The correction in both currencies was likely the result of hawkish squawking from the U.S. central bank. However, it could be their European counterpart that puts both back on the path seen over this year.

Interest rates in Europe have nowhere to go but higher from negative forty basis points, and with the European economy experiencing moderate growth, it is only a matter of time before the ECB begins the process of tapering their QE program. When the Fed took this path in 2014, the dollar appreciated by 27% in just ten months and while the euro was up by almost 17% at its highs earlier this month, it could further to fly on the upside when the ECB officially changes its course from accommodation to tightening.

A long-term bear market might have just begun

The dollar index will need to rally above its 93.84 level on the December dollar index futures contract to qualify the current move as a bounce and correction rather than just another in a long series of crawls higher than led to lower lows over the course of this year. Currency markets tend to trend for long periods, and in the dollar, those price moves have averaged seven to nine years since 1985. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the dollar index displays, the greenback has been making lower highs since 1985 and the turn lower in the dollar over the course of 2017 could be the beginning of a bearish trend that may take the currency significantly lower over coming months and years. While the Fed is firmly on a path of tightening credit, the administration seems committed to a lower dollar. At the same time, the ECB is likely on the verge of reversing course which will bolster the value of the European currency at the expense of the dollar. We will find out in Q4 or early 2018 if the dollar's bull run came to a sudden end at the highest level since 2002 in January 2017. A bear market in the dollar will have significant ramifications for markets across all asset classes.

When it comes to the world of commodities, many raw material markets are taking a wait and see approach to the next move in the world's reserve currency which is their benchmark pricing mechanism. A bear market in the dollar could launch the commodities sector to the upside in the months ahead. We have witnessed gains in copper and base metals as well as in crude oil and other industrial raw materials over recent months. Commodities tend to be the most volatile asset class, and if the dollar is now in bear market mode, the future gains on a percentage basis could dwarf the moves in the dollar as it works its way to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.