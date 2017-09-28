TransAlta: Undervalued Long-Term Investment

The company's plan to convert its coal-fired power plants into natural gas plants has the potential to significantly increase profits in the long term.

TransAlta's (NYSE:TAC) financial performance over the years has been incredibly negative, driving down the company's stock price. The company is relatively undervalued relative to its assets, and the value of its subsidiaries, in large part due to its lack of profits. Management's strategic shift into natural gas and other renewables has the potential to unlock value and increase share price, but will take years to develop, making this a long-term investment.

Company Overview

TransAlta is an electricity generation company headquartered in Alberta, Canada. Most of the company's assets are located in Canada and the United States, with a smaller Australian operation. The company is the largest shareholder of TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), with a 59% ownership stake.

The company has coal, natural gas, hydro, solar and wind energy facilities, with coal power plants encompassing around half of the company's generation capacity.

The company's financial performance during the last few years has been quite negative. Most of the company's key metrics have either been stagnant or slowly decreasing over the years. The company has had very little net income since around 2012, with losses for 2017 so far, although cash-flow generation is a bit less worrying. Operating income remains slightly positive, but lower than interest expense.

Significant underperformance in the Canadian Coal segment explains most of the underperformance. The segment, quite simply, generates very little income and cash for its capacity.

There are various reasons why this segment has stagnated, but low electricity prices in Alberta and relatively low utilization rates (76%) due to regional market oversupply explain most of the underperformance. Electricity prices have started to recover, although they remain quite low.

Future performance in the segment is unlikely to be incredibly positive, as coal is being pushed aside by the government's push for renewables. Two specific initiatives are important to have in mind.

First, in 2016, the Alberta government decided to phase out all coal-fired electricity generation in the province by 2030 and massively increase renewable energy sources in the province. As most of the TransAlta's assets were coal-powered plants, this obviously has had, and will have, a large effect on the company.

Second, carbon taxes levied by the province and federal government are expected to increase from $30 a tonne in 2018, to $50 a tonne in 2022. As carbon-fired plants are one of the most polluting energy sources, these taxes are quite damaging to the company.

Coal-to-Gas Conversion

As part of a strategic shift after the government's announced coal phaseout, TransAlta is planning on converting most of its Canadian coal-fired plants into Gas using facilities. The company expects the first conversions to occur by 2021, with around 70% of its capacity converted by 2023, with the remainder to be determined at a later date.

TransAlta has identified a series of expected benefits from the conversion:

Push for renewables, which are intermittent, will create demand for reliable energy sources.

Low conversion cost: Less than 10% than that required for new facilities.

Lower regulatory/compliance costs: Due to the lower pollution created by natural gas plants.

Lower future carbon costs: As the provincial and federal government ramp up carbon taxes and other similar measures.

Lower commodity prices: Natural gas is currently low-priced.

The company expects to save around CAD $200 million a year from the conversion, mainly due to carbon tax and regulatory savings. The fact that the company's current natural gas facilities are profitable is an extremely good sign. If you assume that the new gas plants are as profitable as the company's current ones, but still remain slightly underutilized, the company's operating income would almost double, from CAD $172 million to CAD $352 million (Q1 2017, annualized), so the potential from the conversion of these plants is quite high.

Other Initiatives

Besides the above, the company is investing CAD $860 million in wind and solar energy projects in Canada and Australia by 2020, 430MW capacity. In the long-term, the company would like to expand its renewable energy production in the province of Alberta significantly and has a Pump Storage facility planned for 2025, although most of these projects are still in the planning stages.

On the other hand, the company has retired and mothballed two coal facilities in Canada, 560MW of capacity in total. Besides that, the company plans to retire all of its facilities in the United States by 2025. Although I couldn't find a rationale for this decision in the material I read, I believe this is very likely due to the fact that these facilities are barely utilized, and the only remaining contract ends in 2025.

Assuming the pump storage facility is done, the company is looking at a 720MW reduction in its installed capacity by 2025, an 8% reduction. Although the reduction would come from the closure of many of the company's underutilized coal facilities, its nevertheless a rather bad result.

From looking at the above initiatives, I believe the company's financial performance will improve in the coming years, but remain poor until at least 2021. The company's Canadian coal operations are responsible for its financial woes, and until the conversion to natural gas is started the company is unlikely to generate significant income. Carbon taxes and other regulatory constraints are only going to become worse, so the company can expect further losses from these. Electricity price increases in Alberta could increase revenue, although these would have to be significant to even counteract the increased taxes. Other projects and initiatives are too small to significantly alter the company's performance, but will probably have small but positive effects.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables is a subsidiary of the company, and actually directly owns the company's renewable energy assets. TransAlta maintains a 59% ownership of the subsidiary, valued at CAD $2.04 billion, almost the parent's company CAD $2.10 billion market cap. The market is, in essence, valuing the company's coal and natural gas operations at very close to 0, excessive considering they generate slightly positive operating income, and positive cash-flow.

Balance Sheet

The company's debt load is at a reasonable level, with a 3.6 net debt / EBITDA ratio. On the other hand, interest and maturity payments will exceed FCF by around 100% for the next three. As the company's credit facilities, CAD $1.3 billion available, and some asset sales, CAD $335, are enough to cover the upcoming payments, I don't foresee any issue with the company's debt in the near future.

Dividend

TransAlta currently has a dividend yield of 2.15%, quite a bit lower than other utilities. The company has cut the dividend in recent years, due to its ongoing financial difficulties, and to free cash-flow to fund its coal to gas conversion plans. As the company is currently operating at a loss, I don't foresee dividend rate increases for the foreseeable future.

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Peer Comparison

Compared to other Canadian utilities, TransAlta is definitely a much riskier investment, with much more upside potential. Its peers mostly operate in highly regulated market segments, with much more predictable revenue and cash-flow streams. TransAlta, on the other hand, has significant assets valued at very close to 0 - its coal and natural gas facilities. The company's long-term coal conversion plan has the possibility to unlock significant value, much more so than is possible for its competitors.

Conclusion

TransAlta's strategic shift into natural gas and other renewables will likely return the company to profitability, yet will take years to implement. Long-term investors, willing to see the plan to completion, should see significant share appreciation.

