Exxon Mobil: Buy It On Sale

Exxon Mobil (XOM) looks like an attractive buy at current levels as its share price has dipped into territory that has traditionally held up as long-term support over the last decade. Additionally, with the energy sector lagging the broader market in recent years, energy stocks make up one of their smallest weightings in the S&P 500 over the last few decades. S&P 500 sector weightings fluctuate over time with shifting economic cycles and considering value stocks have underperformed growth names over the last decade, the reversion could benefit Exxon Mobil, the sector's largest player. Lastly, oil prices are volatile, but with a potential long-term bottom in the commodity, XOM's profit margins could go higher.

Below is a chart of Exxon Mobil over the last decade. After falling into the mid-50s during the financial crisis, XOM's price has tended to find support in the 70s. The three times the price has taken a hit in recent years came during the Greek debt crisis in 2011, the energy selloff and general equity panic selling in 2015, and most recently, a selloff as energy prices rolled over in 2017 due to oversupply concerns. Typically, deep value buyers have stepped in as Exxon has fallen into the 70s, bidding it 10-20 points higher in subsequent years.

The chart below is of the energy sector as a whole relative to the S&P 500 over the last two decades. Since the financial crisis, energy stocks have lagged the broader S&P 500 due to both declining energy prices, which have weighed on margins as well as a cyclical rotation in the market from value stocks into growth names. With the technological advances in oil drilling and production, energy companies have become more efficient and drilling has picked up momentum all over the world. This led to an oversupply of energy, pushing down commodity prices. As energy prices declined, the sector experienced selling pressure as well due to stagnant operating margin growth.

The decline in energy stocks relative to the broader market has led to one of the lowest percentage weightings of the energy sector in the S&P 500 throughout its history. The only other time the weighting was this low was during the late 1990s, which subsequently saw energy stocks rebound significantly higher in the years following. Sector weightings in the S&P 500 fluctuate over time as economic cycles ebb and flow, with funds flowing into some sectors while seeing outflows from others.

The phenomenon is highlighted below. As funds have flowed out of some value sectors, such as energy, investors have favored growth sectors, such as technology. Following the financial crisis, the global economy was in ruins, with interest rates pushed to their zero-bound, and lower in some cases. Economic weakness weighed on value sectors, such as energy and financials, which rely on inflation and economic growth to grow revenue themselves. Technology companies, however, can grow revenue absent of a strong underlying economy. As innovative tech and biotech companies grew stronger, seeing the price to earnings ratios skyrocket amid a low-interest rate environment, the cycle became stronger, pushing ever more funds into growth and out of value.

There is a reason to believe though that this trend is reversing. The chart below is of broader market and sector performance over the last few months. During the first half of 2017, growth and high dividend yielding stocks outperformed as interest rate expectations declined due to geopolitical risks, as well as perceived chaos in Washington. With interest rate expectations increasing now, on top of rising energy prices, investors have shifted flows out of the low-interest rate/less economically sensitive names, and into sectors such as energy, financials, and small-cap stocks.

Lastly, there is a reason to believe the downtrend in oil is over, at least for the next few years. The chart below is of Brent crude oil over the last 10 years, alongside XOM's operating margins. Only two times in the last decade has Brent oil fallen into the 30s, during the financial crisis, and in early 2016 due to oversupply concerns. When prices did fall to such levels, it took a major toll on XOM's operating margins.

Currently, OPEC and its allies are taking production cuts seriously, understanding the fate of their economies depends on it. There are 21 nations participating in supply cuts and they are collectively trying to reduce output by almost 1.8 million barrels a day. What has been impressive to date has been the over-compliance of all participants involved. In many cases, countries are achieving over 100% of their required cut amount, according to Bloomberg. There looks to be a reverse head and shoulders bottom in oil forming, which could lead to a strong breakout higher over the coming year.

A potential risk to XOM is that oil prices roll back over. With the company's revenue largely tied to the performance of the commodity, weakness in energy prices would lead to downward pressure on its share price. Moreover, a general economic slowdown would also pressure the Exxon Mobil's share price as a slowing economy would potentially lead to falling demand.

Things look to be shaping up for Exxon Mobil, making it an attractive buy at current levels. At a $345 billion market cap, XOM is the largest integrated oil company in the world. In recent years, weakness in energy prices has weighed on the company's profit margins, which subsequently weighed on its share price. Moreover, there has been a rotation into growth sectors and out of value sectors, such as energy due to low-interest rates and tepid economic growth. As energy prices potentially bottom in the coming years, and interest rates rise, Exxon Mobil could be a beneficiary of inflows from value-seeking investors looking to profit off of its expanding operating margins, making it an interesting buy at current levels.

