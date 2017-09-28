Costco Earnings Preview

After spending just about all of 2016 treading water, Costco (COST) has largely done more of the same this year. The stock did make a concerted attempt to rally and made a new high at $182, but was quickly rebuffed. Now, heading into the Q4 earnings report next week, the stock has rallied almost 10% from its relatively low set last month. But given the headwinds Costco faces in growing earnings in the coming years and a valuation that is difficult to comprehend, I’m pretty cautious going into the report.

To its credit, the 200DMA continues to move up in a nearly straight line, despite the fact that the stock hasn’t been able to stay above it for the past four months. We are back above it now so perhaps the bulls are stepping back in but there was a very clear failure of the line back in July, so it is worth watching to see if the stock can stay above the 200DMA and begin a new leg of the rally.

One problem I see, however, is that the momentum indicators have already moved up a bunch but the stock isn’t anywhere near its highs at $182. That would make it seem as though there would need to be at least a couple of attempts at a rally to that level because the stock would have to not only become overbought to get there but remain as such for possibly weeks. That is unlikely for any stock and in particular, one that doesn’t normally move that much like Costco.

But apart from that, I’m cautious heading into the report mostly due to fundamentals and the valuation that accompanies them. I’ll begin with the valuation and then lay out why I think it is unreasonable and a strong case to be cautious here. The stock is going for a massive 25.6 times next year’s earnings and while it is possible to justify such a valuation for some stocks, Costco isn’t one of them.

The reason is because a valuation like that demands rapid earnings growth in order for the company’s fundamentals to catch up to the valuation. I like the PEG ratio being under 2, which would indicate earnings growth of at least 13% annually to justify such a valuation at a minimum. However, Costco is slated for just 8% this year and 11% next year, meaning it falls well short of that target. But it is next year’s numbers that I’m particularly interested in because I think there’s some pretty significant downside risk to them; permit me to demonstrate.

Costco’s business model is built upon rock-bottom pricing, which then begets rock-bottom margins. That’s fine and the bulk of Costco’s operating profit has always been its membership fees and that is by design. The model works but the problem is that Costco doesn’t ever seem to produce any meaningful leverage in terms of margins, even in periods of rapidly growing comp sales. Costco’s third quarter saw comps of 5% and August comps were almost 6% ex-gasoline; these are enormous numbers and Costco deserves a lot of credit. But in terms of operating margins, they aren’t helping at all. Operating margins have been and remain around 3.1% - which is razor-thin – and they never grow despite the terrific comps the company has been producing. If you’re a shareholder, that’s got to be frustrating because you’d expect blistering comps like that to produce at least some margin leverage.

The thing is that margin expansion – and lots of it – is exactly what analysts are pricing in for next year. Sales are supposed to grow at 5.7% - which seems reasonable – but EPS is supposed to be up double that amount at 11.4%. Based on what? The difference of 5.7% means that analysts think margins will make up the difference because Costco doesn’t reduce its float via a buyback. Those are the only three ways EPS can grow – revenue, margins, buyback – meaning that analysts are pricing in some pretty massive margin expansion next year despite absolutely no evidence it will occur. Indeed, Costco’s model seems built upon the fact that margins are very low, allowing for favorable pricing for consumers, and thus driving more memberships. That’s fine but it means there is potentially significant downside risk to next year’s earnings estimates, which I think will come in at something more like $6.15 or $6.20.

Now, it is possible that Costco gives us some reason to be bullish heading into next fiscal year and if that happens, I’ll reassess but for now, we have a stock that is heading into an earnings report with extremely high expectations and no way to really deliver on them. The stock has rallied a bunch in the past couple of weeks so that creates its own issues of setting up a potential consolidation or sell-off if the report isn’t that strong. Given that sentiment is so high going into the report and what I see as an untenable valuation, I’m inclined to be very cautious on Costco here. This is a great business and I’m not trying to deny that, but the price is far too dear for what you get.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.