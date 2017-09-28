Sirius XM: Too Pricey For Me

One firm that I have been interested in a while is Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI). Even though this is the case, there's a difference between liking something and seeing value in it. You see, I do fear that upside potential for the firm might be limited for a couple of reasons. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided by management and give my thoughts on how investors might want to approach Sirius moving forward.

Subscription growth is slowing

Most companies, at some point in time, went through a phase where they were "growth" entities. Growth investors seek opportunities where upward momentum in the form of sales and/or profits can justify a high share price today so long as said momentum is enough to propel the firm to an attractive position, adjusted for price, in the long run. At that stage, firms make a transition into a mature company and, depending on different conditions, may become a value firm at some point in time.

Personally, I am a value investor, but I will invest in what is often referred to as GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks. These are firms that continue to see attractive growth but which are trading for a decent price. Take, for instance, the case of Sirius at the end of its 2014 fiscal year. According to my calculations, the company's price/free cash flow ratio stood at 16.76. This is rather high for most businesses, but if you had invested, you would have seen some nice upside.

*Created by Author

As you can see in the table above, the number of daily average subscribers for the firm jumped from 26.284 million in 2014 to 28.337 million by the end of 2015. That represents an increase of 7.8%, but there was more to the picture than that. Sirius's monthly ARPU, for instance, grew 1.2% from $12.38 to $12.53, its subscriber acquisition cost (what it calls its SAC) per user fell 2.9% from $34 to $33, and its customer service and billing costs declined 5.6% from $1.07 to $1.01. The end result of rising sales and subscriber count, and from falling costs, was a scenario where free cash flow soared 13.8% from $1.16 billion to nearly $1.32 billion in just one year.

The market rewarded this change quite handsomely. In response to these developments, as well as the significant reduction in share count during the year, shares in Sirius surged 16.4% from $3.47 apiece to $4.04. As the company grew, its multiple came down, but was still quite high since Mr. Market recognized that Sirius's growth could still continue at a nice clip. In 2016, this proved to be accurate, sending free cash flow up 14.8% year over year. Shares soared 9.4% in response, driven mostly by share buybacks that were conducted with said free cash flow.

Elements of value remain, but growth is questionable

In my opinion, Sirius has demonstrated time and again that it's a high quality company with attractive long-term potential. That said, no company can grow at an attractive pace forever. If you need any proof of this, look no further that the first half of this year for Sirius. In the table below, you can see that the company added 0.702 million subscribers in the first six months of 2017. While this is a nice number to see, it should be noted that it represents a rather sizable decline from the 1.052 million subscribers added during the same time last year.

*Created by Author

This suggests, in my mind, that the growth story for Sirius is slowing. I don't expect sales to actually decline, but they should grow slower in the future than they have even as recently as a year or two ago, because there are a lot of people like me who will never personally pay for the company's service. This said, even though I believe that Sirius's strong growth days are behind it, there are parts of the story that confirm the company's quality still exists. In the aforementioned table, for instance, you can see that the SAC provided by management fell, in the first half of this year, by 9.1% versus 2016's first half. Meanwhile, monthly ARPU is up 2.8% year over year, and customer service and billing expenses have declined by about 4%.

One fear that investors might have regarding Sirius is that, even in spite of these improvements, free cash flow this year has suffered. In the first six months of its 2017 fiscal year, free cash flow totaled $665.66 million. This represents a drop of nearly 8% compared to the same time period last year, when free cash flow came out to $723.16 million, but I don't believe this is a fair complaint to lodge. After all, management attributed the disparity in large part to a legal settlement that it had to pay. In fact, from an operating cash flow perspective, matters improved this year compared to last.

So, what's my concern?

I like Sirius as a company, and I believe that the firm has attractive prospects if you plan to hold for 10 or 20 years, but I believe there's a chance that the market has gotten ahead of itself. You see, although management has been successful in buying back a great number of shares (share count has dropped 17.3% compared to the end of 2014), and even though free cash flow will likely continue growing in the years to come, shares are no longer cheap compared to the growth prospects they likely represent.

*Created by Author

Since the end of 2016, the share price of Sirius has skyrocketed 28.7%, rising to $5.69 as of the time of this writing. When you do the math here, you realize that shares today are trading for 17.40 times free cash flow. This is higher than what we saw at the end of 2014, but, as I demonstrated, growth provided by the company has weakened, and there appears to be no catalyst that I'm aware of that can justify such a high share price. Sure, costs can fall further in the future, and free cash flow can rise, but it's hard to imagine a scenario where these can be so significant as to keep Sirius's share price elevated so much.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I like Sirius, and I believe that it could be an attractive prospect for long-term investors who want a quality company and who don't mind paying a premium today for something that will likely be better off 10 or 20 years from now than it is today. That said, the high trading multiple that shares are going for seems to be unrealistic, given the growth prospects that exist. Because of this, I am personally going to stay away from Sirius, but I would consider dipping my toes in the waters if its price/free cash flow ratio fell to or below 13. Below 10 times, I doubt I could resist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.