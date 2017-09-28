Paylocity Is Still Attractive Longer Term

We would argue the shares are fairly valued at the moment and facing resistance, but we might be less tolerant of SaaS valuations compared to the market.

Paylocity is growing solidly at 20%+ rates and has started to enjoy operational leverage, we expect this to continue for quite some time.

Ever since Salesforce showed that there is a large demand for offering business software on cloud platforms, SaaS companies like Paylocity have sprouted.

Paylocity (PCTY), the mid-market cloud-based payroll solutions provider (even if payroll is now less than half of their revenue) already enjoyed a good third quarter, which is their seasonal best one of the year. Their fourth quarter was also good.

The share price seems to be bumping up some considerable resistance at roughly $49-$50. What would it take to go beyond that?

Well, for starters, let's not forget that these shares have already performed pretty well this year as they're up 50% or so. Given the underlying growth rate, which is in the order of 20%-30% we don't expect an immediate outbreak here, given that valuation is also a bit stretched as SA contributor Darspal Mann explained.

We see three main growth drivers:

Selling to new clients

Selling more to existing clients

Operational leverage

Growth

Here is the revenue growth over the last five years, revenue has increased from $77M in 2013 (fiscal year, which ends in June) to $300M in 2017, quite a performance:

Growth is still very much in evidence as revenues grew 30% in 2017 and average recurring revenues per client was up 13% for the year. Clients tend to stick around, the retention rate is above 92% in 2017.

Traditionally, growth is powered roughly by two-third units (new clients) and a one-third increase in ARPU (average revenue per unit) and management expects this to continue but slowly more weighted toward ARPU growth as the unit growth has decelerated to 16%.

Total recurring revenue is up 31.1% for the year and amounts to 96% of revenues.

Growth started off a little hobbled as the broker referrals returned back to more normal levels. Last year, there was a boost mainly on ACA compliance.

One could argue, as Darspal Mann did, that this poses a risk as more clients will have included this so growth will taper off. We see it as an opportunity when one realizes that compliance doesn't only involve the ACA.

And indeed, the company has just introduced their latest offering, the Compliance Dashboard, from the Q4CC:

The Compliance Dashboard extends the existing compliance capability offer with our ACA solution by adding new capabilities to be proactive with aspects of compliance, such as required sexual harassment training, work authorization documentation, policy acknowledgement, and electronic signature collection.

We know from following another cloud-based solution provider (mortgage origination) Ellie Mae (ELLI) that compliance is a pretty big deal, especially for the small and medium-sized companies that are the bread and butter of Paylocity's business.

By automating this and making the knowledge generally available the burden of all kinds of regulations and the need to keep abreast of these becomes quite a bit easier to bear for these S&M companies.

It's not the only new product, they introduced recruiting and expenses modules in the second half of this year and are quite pleased with the response.

Their updated Retention Risk Dashboard assesses the risk of key employees leaving (apparently it registers job seeking behavior). Management also argues there is more to come, but they don't reveal until modules are marketable.

Growth is decelerating somewhat though, the company guides fiscal 2018 revenue (which started in July) as 23% above that in 2017, reaching $368M-$370M (up from $300M).

Margins

Revenue growth is one thing, but the improvement in earnings and cash flow will also have to come from operational leverage. Below you see how these have developed in the last five years (based on GAAP figures).

Gross revenue has been increasing nicely and operational leverage seems to be kicking in as well, with operating expenses topping in the fiscal year 2016. Below you see a more detailed look at the last five quarters.

There isn't much of a trend yet, with revenues increasing by 30% and the sales force by 25% for instance, assuming at least a couple of points in salary increases.

On a non-GAAP basis, things look a bit better from the Q4CC:

R&D in Q4 declined from 16.1% to 13.7% of revenue (y/y), while for 2017 as a whole it declined from 14% to 13.1%.

S&M in Q4 declined from 27% to 25% of revenue (y/y), while for 2017 as a whole it declined from 24.8% in 2016 to 23.6% in 2017.

G&A also decreased from 18.1% in Q4 2016 to 16.5% in Q4 2017 and from 16.6% to 15.5% for the year as a whole.

That is, in the past year, there was a good deal of leverage, at least on a non-GAAP basis. This enabled the company to close in on its adjusted EBITDA target of 20%, achieving 18.7% in 2017, up from 12.3% in 2016, increasing nearly 100% on a dollar basis (from $28.4M to $56.2M).

The company is confident in achieving its stated range of 20%-25% EBITDA, although it didn't provide a timeline for this. The company is also confident they can breach the $300 per employee per year

Cash flow from operations increased by 89%, from $33M last year to $62M in 2017.

And these figures are temporarily depressed a bit by the company building a new office in Boise and expanding existing ones in Chicagoland.

The new products help the sales effort which increased from $250 to $285 per employee in 2017. For what that number means exactly, here is the Q3CC:

So if a client were to buy all of our modules today, they’re going to purchase about $280 per employee per year of product.

During the Q4CC, management is confident this metric can rise to $300+ in the 2018 fiscal year.

The company is non-GAAP profitable ($36M or $0.67 per share for fiscal 2017), on a GAAP basis, this is substantially smaller with $6.7M.

In fiscal 2018, the company guides non-GAAP net income to be between $43M-$44M or $0.78-$0.80 per share, growing roughly at the same rate as revenues (23%), not yet much leverage here.

One of the reasons is that they got a little more leverage from sales and marketing in the first half of the year as they realigned expenses with lower referrals from brokers, which came back in the second half. Management doesn't see that repeating next year.

There is leverage in EBITDA though, which they guide at $71M-$72M, which is up from $56.2M in 2017, which is a 27% growth midpoint.

Valuation

The company has a clean balance sheet with $100M in cash and no debt. Valuation is fairly stretched though, with 8+ times sales, that seems fully valued to us.

Analysts expect EPS to rise to $0.79 in 2018, rising to $1.02 in 2019, but even on 2019 multiple, the shares sell for 45 times earnings. Certainly not unheard off for SaaS companies, but still we would argue it's quite stretched.

Conclusion

The company has solid finances and solid growth which looks set to continue for quite some time to come, enabling the company to reap more leverage.

Growth is slowing down, not dramatically, the company is still growing solidly above 20% a year which is of course what a lot of companies would die for. Management isn't afraid of market saturation or increased competition, although they certainly don't have the field all by themselves.

We think the shares are fully valued at the moment and don't see any immediate breakthrough as the shares are facing an important resistance level, but we have been surprised by what the market is prepared to pay for these SaaS companies before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.