Micron's Q4 Results Indicate More Upside

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has had a great year and continues to put down an extraordinary performance. A brief look at the chart of this stock shows the tremendous shift in sentiment among investors, yet some pessimism still remains. One reason for concern that remains is the shape of Micron's balance sheet. But this too will soon improve due to the strong results.

Another blowout quarter

After seeing a tremendous surge in revenue that brought a yoy growth rate of 92.1% in the third quarter, a lot of investors thought that there would not be much room left to grow. But the company showed once again that it can keep performing on this level for quite some time when it released its fourth-quarter earnings.

It saw its revenue grow both sequentially and annually, driven for a large part by the ongoing supply/demand imbalance that led to increased average selling prices as well as sales volumes of DRAM and NAND. This landed the total revenue for the quarter at $6.14 bln for the fourth quarter, up from $5.57 bln last quarter, and up 90.7% compared to the fourth quarter last year.

Micron has consistently outperformed estimates over the past year or so, bringing the EPS up to $2.02 last quarter from -$0.05 a year earlier. This brings the P/E ratio of Micron's stock to 7 as of the close right before earnings. Although the stock is up while I am writing this article, this low P/E ratio combined with such an extraordinary financial performance does not seem to make any sense.

Of course the recent boost of Micron's financial performance has been the result of a combination of undersupply in the market where Micron operates as well as efforts by management to improve the cost structure. So it is more than likely that investors fear that the undersupply will come to an end soon, which would then take away Micron's growth potential. But if we look closer at this, we can see that there is no real reason for concern yet.

Strong performance to continue

Now that fiscal year 2018 is here, it is easier to provide a more accurate guidance. It is starting to look increasingly likely that the beneficial pricing conditions will remain for Micron during fiscal year 2018 thanks to ongoing strength in demand for Micron's DRAM (66% of revenue) and NAND (30% of revenue) products:

"The DRAM industry supply demand balance is expected to stay healthy throughout calendar 2018, driven in part by ongoing strength in data center and cloud computing trends." "We expect industry NAND bit supply growth to finish calendar 2017 in the high 30% range. At these levels, supply remains below demand, which has created a constrained environment... These trends support our view that NAND demand drivers will remain healthy into 2018."

Because of the expected undersupply for both products, prices are expected to remain high throughout at least fiscal year 2018. Therefore it is more than likely that revenue will keep growing. Even if selling prices were to remain constant, Micron would still see financial results improve due to the focus on its cost structure:

"Through successful execution, we expect to narrow our technology cost gap and optimize bit output growth in both DRAM and NAND, with a disciplined focus on profitable growth."

Management itself seemed very optimistic about the near future as well as can be seen in the guidance that was presented along with the fourth-quarter earnings:

The guidance given for Micron's quarter shows yet another great revenue stream. This would be up significantly compared to the $3.97 bln of revenue earned in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. At the same time, the margins and thus EPS are expected to improve even more, highlighting Micron's cost management efforts.

Balance sheet

Besides the speculation about the supply gaining ground on demand, there is another area that investors worry about. While Micron has been able to significantly increase its financial performance which would indicate an undervaluation when compared to its stock price, its balance sheet has not improved in the same speed.

Although the stockholders' equity has improved from $12.1 bln in the fourth quarter of last year to $18.6 bln in this year's fourth quarter, it is not safe to say that the overall balance sheet has significantly improved. The total amount of debt actually increased yoy from $9.9 bln to $11.1 bln with cash seeing an improvement from $4.4 bln last year to $5.4 bln last quarter. Combined, this means that the company still has a growingly negative net cash as well as an elevated Debt/Equity ratio which currently stands at 0.6. While this is no disaster, it does pressure results as interest costs cause lower net margins.

But this is no disaster. Because part of the reason for the lagging balance sheet improvement was the acquisition of Inotera that had cost the company $2.63 bln of net cash.

On December 6, 2016, we acquired the remaining 67% interest in Inotera Memories, Inc. ("Inotera") and began consolidating Inotera's operating results. Cash paid for the Inotera acquisition was funded, in part, with proceeds from a term loan and the sale of shares of our common stock to Nanya. Inotera manufactures DRAM products at its 300mm wafer fabrication facility in Taiwan, and previously sold such products exclusively to us through supply agreements.

Besides this fact, I believe that Micron will be more than capable of paying off a significant portion of its debt while even growing its cash position at the same time going forward as a lot has changed for the company.

Free cash flow growth

Not just net income, but also free cash flow (FCF) has seen a significant improvement over the past year. Just in the most recent quarter Micron managed to generate a FCF of 1.7 bln.

$1.7 bln in just one quarter is a great performance, and as you can see in the graph above, this quarterly FCF number is still increasing tremendously. And as I already explained that I believe that revenue will continue to grow next year, the same is expected of Micron's FCF. And with the total debt level standing at $11.1 bln with cash at $5.4 bln, Micron should have no problems whatsoever in significantly lowering its debt next fiscal year. Management itself has already talked about this as well during the presentation of its fourth-quarter earnings:

"We will continue to target our free cash flow generation for the opportunistic retirement of debt. We see the opportunity to reach our interim target of $8 billion to $9 billion of gross debt during fiscal 2018. These actions, together with the progress that we have made in fiscal 2017, would drive annualized EPS improvement of between $0.18 and $0.23. We also see the potential to be net cash positive as we exit fiscal 2018."

The goal of having $8-9 bln gross debt outstanding at the end of fiscal year 2018 seems to be a quite conservative one considering the rate at which the company is producing FCF, as it would have to pay off about $2-3 bln on debt. It is very likely that management seizes the opportunity to pay off more debt.

Management also mentioned the possibility of having a positive net cash position at the end of fiscal year 2018, and with the current results and industry conditions, this goal seems to be a very likely one. This would highlight Micron's success yet again and could be another boost for the stock price.

Conclusion

The day after the earnings release showed yet another boost in investor sentiment as the stock closed over 8% higher, reaching the highest point since the year 2002. Investors are beginning to realize that Micron's outstanding performance will not diminish anytime soon. This could mean that this rally could last for quite some time.

The only reason that Micron is not trading at a higher price already is because of the uncertainty some investors still have surrounding the future of the oversupply as well as the current state that Micron's balance sheet is in. I explained why I believe that both concerns are unnecessary. Therefore, I still believe that Micron has more upside potential.

