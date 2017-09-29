Buy DowDuPont - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/28/17)

Anthem stock was down for political reasons.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 28.

Bullish Calls

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP): Cramer is a fan and recommends a buy.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM): "It's a political story. I like that group very much," he said.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): The company is doing a terrific job, and Cramer likes the stock.

Bearish Call

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR): Cramer is not big on this name and doesn't consider it for the long term. He prefers Apache (NYSE:APA) for the long run.

