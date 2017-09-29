Hurricanes, Rising Oil Prices Ahead Of Delta's Earnings

Given the short-term uncertainties, I would rather hold off on buying shares ahead of the print; but remain optimistic long term.

This won't be an easy quarter for Delta Air Lines (DAL).

The Atlanta-based airliner is expected to report 3Q17 earnings on October 12th, before the opening bell. Consensus estimates are currently set at $11.1 billion in revenues, representing a +6% YOY improvement not seen since Q414. On net earnings, the Street is anticipating $1.59 per share.

Credit: Delta

But expectations for the seemingly robust results hide a rather turbulent 3Q17. The September quarter has been marked by a series of Atlantic hurricanes and tropical storms (see image below), their impact to the travel industry, particularly in the Unites States and the Caribbean, is yet to be fully quantified. In the wake of Hurricane Irma, 13,000 flights had been canceled across the sector by September 10th, with Delta and its main hub in Atlanta likely significantly impacted. I would not rule out seeing in the 3Q17 results additional, one-time costs incurred as a consequence of re-booking, flight rearrangement efforts and operational difficulties. As importantly as keeping an eye on the impact of these events on the September quarter will be assessing whether any headwinds might spill into 4Q17, as some experts have warned.

Source: The Weather Channel

Aside from an active hurricane season (but to an extent related to it), crude oil prices have recovered strongly in 3Q. Accounting for 17% of last quarter's total operating expenses, second to personnel, fuel costs should be a key line item dragging Delta's profitability down this quarter. However, much if not all the headwinds associated with increased fuel prices should now be properly reflected in the stock price. The company issued a revision to its fuel cost expectations for the quarter in the early part of September, to $1.68 - $1.73 from $1.55 - $1.60, and EPS expectations have come down by about $0.10 since then.

The graph below illustrates the nearly inverse correlation between DAL share price and the value of an ETF that tracks the performance of WTI sweet light crude oil (USO).

Source: Yahoo Finance

So... bearish on DAL?

Despite the short-term risks that I have described above, I continue to see DAL as a potential long term buy -- just like I did back in April 2017, right before the stock climbed +23% to a YTD peak of $55.48/share in July. Some of the same features of the stock still attract me today, including a low forward P/E of 9.3x that compares favorably against American Airlines' (AAL) 10.4x and Unites Airlines' (UAL) 9.6x; low levels of leverage compared to the rest of the industry (45% net debt-to-book equity, excluding pension liabilities, vs. United's 84% and American's 470%); an even better dividend yield of 2.5% following the dividend payment hike announced earlier in the year; and a stock that is trading way off its 52-week high.

DAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Given the short-term uncertainties, however, I would rather hold off on buying shares ahead of the print, and wait for any potential bad news that might come out to be properly reflected in the stock price. For the longer term, however, I believe DAL deserves a closer look, particularly in the context of a diversified portfolio that might be invested in counter-cyclical oil and gas names.

