Finish Line's Price Action Should Scare The Shorts

This should be yet another shot across the bow to the hedge fund shorts that the easy money has been made short FINL and brick and mortar retail.

Finish Line's shares have been remarkably resilient on both August 29th and September 22nd in spite a major reduction in earnings guidance.

On Thursday, September 28th, in the last half hour of trading, shares of Finish Line Inc leapt higher on massive volume.



Look at the spike in late day Finish Line Inc (FINL) trading.

Given this news and the fact that many market participants were baffled by how resilient shares of Finish Line traded last Friday, September 22nd, after meeting it dramatically revised guidance, I decided to share this quick piece that I put together for my Market Adventures subscribers. This article originally appeared there at 11:56am September 22nd.

After the bell, on August 28, 2017, Finish Line (FINL) dramatically reduced its full year guidance. They reduced full year earnings guidance issued on March 3, 2017 from $1.12 to $1.23 per share to new range of $0.50 to $0.60 for the 53 week fiscal year ending March 3, 2018 (see link).

The next trading day, August 29th, FINL shares open at $6.90 (down 33.8% from its $10.42 prior day close). However, on massive volume of 26 million shares or roughly 65% of its float, FINL shares closed at $8.50. As recently as September 15, 2017, at the intraday high, FINL shares traded north of their August 28, 2017 closing price of $10.42.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This morning, the company formally delivered its Q2 FY18 results and essentially re-affirmed the prior downgraded guidance (see link).



Here is Seeking Alpha news initial recap.

Here are consensus estimates as of today.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite shares of FINL opening today’s trading down nearly 10%, they sharply reversed course and leapt higher on frenetic trading and very elevated volume. Note the 7.5 million shares traded as of 11am.

The August 29th and subsequent trading action can only be described as short covering and/or an activist(S) who are accumulating a big position, while shares are low. Recall that on August 28th, Finish Line’s management announced a shareholders rights plan.

As of June 30, 2017, Finish Line didn’t have an activist long with major ownership exposure (more than 10% ownership).



Source: Bloomberg



Yet, on September 8, 2017 an SEC form SC 13D form was filed by Monecor (London) disclosing a stake of 8.8 million shares or 21% equity ownership (See here).







We will not have short interest data for the period ending September 15th until next week, but as of August 31, 2017, the shorts hadn’t covered yet. These type of reversals should give the shorts major pause to the fact that an activist or value shops can and do bottom fish and get involved in retail names.

Although, different businesses and industries, Finish Line’s price action should give the GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) shorts major pause.

Source: GuruFocus (since the data is now out, I dropped in the latest version)

Takeaway

I continue to share with my subscribers and readers that investing is more art than science. On both August 29th and September 22nd, if you panic sold the opening tick at $6.90 and $8.31 respectively then you are now crying in your beer, as shares of FINL closed on Thursday at $11.66. As my readers are well aware, there probably isn't another contributor on SA that is more obsessed with short interest data, trying to study short squeezes and anticipate how the players at the poker table are betting. The Finish Line price action and volume in the face of very bad news was a clear indication a strategic buyer was accumulating a stake. This combined with the massive short interest and myopic thinking that brick and mortar will go extinct creates even more high drama.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.