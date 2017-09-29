Gladstone Capital Corporation: This 6.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

GLADN seems to offer good relative returns when compared to the other securities in the "Gladstone family."

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of Gladstone Capital Corporation's (NASDAQ: GLAD) newly issued preferred stock.

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.8M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $45M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Gladstone Capital Corp 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: GLADN) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.00% The new issue has no S&P rating, is callable as of 09/30/2019 and is set to mature on 09/30/2024. GLADN is currently trading close to par value. This translates into a Current Yield of 6.00% and YTC of 6.02%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current yield and YTC would be 5.00% and 5.02% respectively, taking into account deduction for corporate holders.

Yield-to-Call over time can be observed on the chart below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

From Investors | Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital’s debt investments primarily consist of three types of loans to small and medium sized businesses in the United States: senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans. Loans typically range from $7 million to $30 million with terms of up to seven years. Gladstone Capital’s equity investments typically take the form of preferred or common equity (or warrants to acquire the foregoing). Historically, as Gladstone Capital has primarily been a debt fund, it aims to maintain a portfolio consisting of approximately 90% debt investments and 10% equity investments, at cost. (...) Our goals are to achieve and grow current income through our debt investments that will allow distributions to stockholders to grow over time and to provide stockholders with long term appreciation in the value of our assets by investing in equity securities that we believe can grow over time to permit us to sell our equity investments for capital gains. We have three affiliate investment companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) is real estate investment trust that owns net leased industrial, commercial and retail property and selectively makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a BDC that also invests in small and medium sized private businesses in the U.S., historically as a buyout fund. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S.

Source: The company's website.

Or, we may as well allow the numbers to speak for themselves, as per the data gathered and nicely organized by CEFData:

Source: Cefdata.com

The "Big" Family

Source: Author's spreadsheet

There are 8 more preferred stocks trading on NASDAQ issued by GLAD and its affiliated investment companies.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the newly issued preferred stock to redeem all outstanding Series 2021 Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: GLADO). With this refinancing, Gladstone Capital Corporation is saving itself 0.75% on yearly basis.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The chart above contains all term preferred stocks, sorted by their YTC and YTM. After the company redeems GLADO, and GAINO becomes callable in a few months (having the same nominal yield as the issue which got redeemed - GLADO), GLADN becomes the best pick in this group.

The other 3 issues, that have no stated maturity date (the GOOD group of preferred stocks), have the higher nominal yield of the group, but two of them (GOODP and GOODO) are callable and have been trading for 6 years after their call date. Their appetizing current yield is alluring for anyone willing to take on the Call Exposure.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the Closed-End-Fund - Debt sector (according to FINVIZ.com), sorted by their current yield. It is important to note that almost all of these preferred stocks pay a qualified dividend except ECCB, ECCA, OXLCM, OXLCO and the newly issued GLADN.

Asset Coverage Ratio

If we fail to maintain an Asset Coverage ratio (as defined below) of at least 200% as of the close of business on any Business Day, as defined in the Articles Supplementary, on which Asset Coverage is required to be calculated, and such failure is not cured by the date that is 30 days following the date of filing of our SEC Report with respect to such date on which Asset Coverage is required to be calculated (referred to in this prospectus supplement as an Asset Coverage Cure Date), then we are required to redeem, within 90 calendar days of the Asset Coverage Cure Date, shares of Term Preferred Stock equal to the lesser of (1) the minimum number of shares of Term Preferred Stock that will result in our having an Asset Coverage ratio of at least 200% and (2) the maximum number of shares of Term Preferred Stock that can be redeemed out of funds legally available for such redemption.

Source: SEC.gov - 497 Filing by Gladstone Capital Corporation

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of $45M, GLADN cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).



Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock GLADN. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

At this time we are not adding the product to our portfolio, but it definitely stands out of its peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.