Aircraft Deals As Bargaining Chips

On the 21st of September, Turkish Airlines and Boeing (BA) tentatively agreed on the purchase of 40 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This deal is a good sign for Boeing, but not necessarily a loss to European jet maker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). While the potential deals are very important to both jet makers, it also demonstrates the soft arm of Ankara and is yet another example of the fact that ideally aircraft deals are not politically motivated, but actually are closely tied to politics whether you like it or not.

Turkish Aerospace Industry

Boeing and Turkish Airlines tentatively signed for the purchase of 20+20 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This tentative agreement marks the start of final contract negotiations between Boeing and Turkish Airline. The agreement was signed in New York by Ray Conner and the Chairman of Turkish Airlines in the presence of Turkish president Erdoğan.

As Turkish Airlines has marked the agreement as a 20+20 agreement, I am currently expecting that an initial firm order for 20 Boeing 787-9s will be placed accompanied by options for another 20 aircraft. The list price of a single Boeing 787-9 is $270.4 million, which would bring the value of the contract at list prices for the firm part to $5.4B with the potential to double the value as options are being exercised. The deal, after standard discounts, can likely be valued closer to slightly less than $3B.

For Boeing it is an important order, since Turkish Airlines has the potential to grow significantly in the coming years, but the world’s biggest jet maker had not been able to sell the Dreamliner to Turkish Airlines before.

So, Boeing had a lot to lose here, but also for Turkey this order is very important or you could also say that this order is a reward for Boeing as the company is one of the jet makers invested the Turkish aerospace sector.

Currently Turkey exports roughly $153B worth of goods every year and as part of its Vision 2023 plan, which is a list of goals set by then-Prime Minister Erdoğan, it aims to achieve an export of $500B and by expanding in the aerospace supply space, the Turkish aerospace industry wants to grow further from the current $500 million in export to $2B-3B in export, which means that Turkey aims for the export of aerospace products to grow 4-6 times the current size and to increase the share of the aerospace industry in the total export to twice the current share. To achieve that goal the Turkish aerospace sector has to increase its product portfolio and Boeing has agreed to establish the Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Initiative, an initiative that outlines a strategic framework that aligns Boeing investment and programs with the government, Turkish airlines, aerospace service companies and industry suppliers in the areas of research, engineering and skills development.

Earlier this year, Boeing and Turkish Aerospace Industries reached an agreement on the contract extension for the production of elevators for the Boeing 787. So, the order for the Boeing 787 has to be placed in the bigger picture where the price of the aircraft is not going to play a primary role in the negotiations, but how much the Turkish aerospace industry can benefit from it.

So Turkish Airlines is ordering aircraft from Boeing here in the hope to achieve export goals and it is leveraging its buying power to the benefit of the domestic aerospace industry.

Pressure On Germany

You could ask yourself where this leaves Airbus. With the ink on the agreement still wet, it was rumored that Turkish Airlines had also asked Airbus for the prices of the Airbus A350-900 with plans to also buy 40 aircraft from the European jet maker. It could be possible that Turkey is also looking at expanding part production for Airbus programs, but it is also possible that it is some muscle flexing from Turkey.

Even if these are only rumors, it shows that Turkey can decide where to buy its products. That is fairly important to note, since the relation between Turkey and Germany, where part of the Airbus production is done, has significantly deteriorated in recent months. With this rumor, just a few days prior to the elections in Germany, Turkey had the ability to show that it can hurt the European aircraft industry and order from Boeing instead of Airbus. This is not so much about a Boeing versus Airbus thing, but has everything to do with the political tension between Germany and Turkey and can be considered a subtle hint to German politicians to take it easy with its ‘anti-Turkey’ campaign.

You could ask whether this is farfetched and I would think it is not. It is reasonable to assume that if Turkey signed an aircraft deal with Boeing on the condition that its domestic industry would benefit, then if there are talks with Airbus there are some motives next to the acquisition of aircraft as well.

Turkey has been looking to accede to the European Union. That is very far away now, but a few years ago when chances of accession were higher Turkish Airlines had been looking into the acquisition of the Airbus A380 hoping to increase its chances of accession. So using potential aircraft deals to achieve political goals most certainly is not new to Turkey and the A350 rumor has been an excellent sign to German politicians and simultaneously also keeps Boeing focuses on returning value to the Turkish aerospace industry.

Conclusion

Both the Airbus A350 and the Boeing 787 would make sense for Turkish Airlines to acquire, but the deal with Boeing as well as a potential deal with Airbus also have a political touch. Turkish Airlines plans on buying the Boeing 787 from Boeing and in return Boeing should invest in the Turkish aerospace industry, which should help the Turkish aerospace industry grow as part of the Vision 2023 plan.

There currently is no tentative agreement with Airbus for the A350, but I think that it is safe to say that for Turkey this has been a way to show the soft arm of Ankara, where Turkey could show that it can buy aircraft from whom it wants and also to pressure German politicians.

The deal with Boeing and the rumors about an order for the Airbus A350 show quite well that - although not preferred - politics and aerospace often go hand in hand.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.