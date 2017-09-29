How To Play The Tax Reform - Cramer's Mad Money (9/28/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, September 28.

The market may be celebrating Trump's tax reform, but Cramer isn't convinced. "Now the Republicans are in charge, and I think part of the confusion here about us and Washington is that some investors believe the people running things really care about the market as a tremendous wealth creator and a barometer of how they're doing," he said.

After a three-time failure by Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Mad Money host finds it hard to believe that the tax reform will be passed. He said one can use the back and forth of the Congress on healthcare as a valuable investing lesson. The stock of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC), which provides a portfolio of services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals, is up 70% for the year, as it was most sensitive to repeal and replace. "Centene was the single best way to profit from a bet that repeal and replace would fall apart and the current system would stay the course," he added.

Cramer believes in economic advisor Gary Cohn but does not have faith in the Congress. Speaker Paul Ryan saying the GOP could get the tax reform by 2017 is a very bullish idea, in Cramer's opinion. "I want more competitive corporate rates. I want repatriation. I want there to be a middle class tax break. But to me, Ryan set us all up for total failure once again," he expressed.

He said the best way to play is hunt for the stocks that will do best with no tax reforms as the Republican leadership has overpromised and under-delivered.

CEO interview - Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries reported a great quarter with earnings and revenue growth. Cramer interviewed CEO Bob Martin to know more about the quarter for this recreational vehicle and motor home maker.

Younger buyers are spending more money on experiences. "It's kind of the front edge of the millennial, but it's Gen X, Gen Y. Boomers still are in the meat of our market, but the younger buyer is the real story. It's smaller units, it's more affordable units, trailers, motor homes. These younger buyers are just finding ways to use an RV that really resonates with them. They like to explore," the CEO said.

Research from RV Industry Association shows that the average age of buyers is dropping. "This is a demographic that, as they really enjoy travel, going outdoors, but also tailgating, concerts, they're finding so many different ways to use an RV that we think the opportunities are endless," Martin added.

Today, these recreational vehicles are equipped with multiple TVs and smartphone apps to control every function. Cramer said he believes in the stock and he'd be a buyer on weakness.

Wayfair (NYSE:W)

E-commerce is getting competitive with each passing day, and with that thought, Cramer spoke about Wayfair, the online furniture store. "It seems like every time some analyst comes out with a positive piece of research on Wayfair, someone else comes back with a bearish retort," said Cramer. It is one of the most shorted stocks, with 28% short-seller interest. Cramer decided to review the bull and bear case for the name.

The bull case - Wayfair beat earnings in the last quarter and gave bullish guidance. The stock has gained 80% since March, and the company boasts user growth.

The bear case - Management, in the conference call, said the company will increase investments in advertising and hire more people. Bears have related this strategy to that of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is spending to grow market share.

While Cramer doesn't believe in the bear case, he advised staying away from the stock, as it's a battleground. "I wouldn't go short or long this thing. I just think the whole thing is just too dangerous to play in," he concluded.

CEO interview - Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The stock of Applied Materials rallied after the company's guidance at its analyst day, along with a solid buyback program. Cramer interviewed CEO Gary Dickerson to find out what lies ahead for Applied Materials.

Dickerson noted semiconductors are becoming important and used every day, and that Applied Materials' value as a company has increased tremendously in the last four years. He added that the main focus ahead is Artificial Intelligence. "In the future, you've got transportation, health care and entertainment. All of these will change in amazing ways and create trillions of dollars of economic value. So you also have this war for AI architecture leadership that probably will be the biggest battle of our lifetime," he said.

The company will be at the forefront of AI. "The materials that create the power and performance for chips come from Applied Materials. So in that war for AI architecture leadership, Applied will win, no matter who [else] ends up winning," the CEO opined.

He mentioned that the industry is not in the boom-bust cycle anymore. The industry will not bust anytime soon, as there will be a lot of data that the new technology will generate. "A lot of big companies have models on 'Where is data generated in the future?' So if you look at a smart city, all of the different sources of data, the models suggest that people will only generate 1%. So when we see these non-linear inflections, it's hard for all of us. It's hard for us to extrapolate anything that's non-linear going in the future," he added.

The company is growing and has business worth more than $3 billion in China. Cramer said this is a good long-term story.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): While CVS is a great stock that is cheap, Cramer expressed concerned in the event the company goes up against Amazon.

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO): The company is a leader in its business, and Cramer called it a winner.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM): The company is doing a good job, and the stock yields 3%. Despite competition from Amazon, Cramer thinks it is doing well.

