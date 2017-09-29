Six Above Six - A REIT Income Alternative

This concern does not preclude investors from being involved in this resilient sector – it merely warrants a look at another slice of the capital stack.

While REITs have been proven through interest rate, economic and business cycles, some investors are concerned about volatility and valuation.

Lately I have heard from many subscribers and readers that the volatility and pressure on the REIT market due to changes in interest rates is making it more difficult to commit capital to the sector.

While I believe that REITs will ultimately benefit from increased rates (or, better put, the reasons rates are rising such as expected inflationary pressures and the potential for increased growth), I believe in providing options or alternatives to investors that want exposure to REITs but want to limit volatility in their portfolio.

I have often said that REITs are, generally, SWAN companies due to their ability to weather economic, business and financial cycles. Part of this ability stems from their broad capital structure and the alternatives which the diverse capital structure provides to investors.

To this end, I thought it might be helpful to provide REIT investors an alternative to the common equity of these firms – especially if they want exposure but are concerned about volatility and valuations. As you may have guessed, I am referring to preferred stocks. For investors who are worried about valuations and volatility but desire income, preferred stocks provide a viable and attractive opportunity.

I have come up with a list of “six above six” preferred stocks, or six securities that have yields greater than six percent. Importantly, these are preferred stocks of REITs that I currently recommend and am comfortable owning the equity. The only exception to this is Bluerock Residential (BRG), where I have – and continue to – recommend the preferred instead of the equity.

While my subscribers and readers are familiar with these REITs, for those unfamiliar I will start with a brief description of the REITs included.

Ustadt Biddle Properties (UBA) is a REIT which owns and manages income-producing commercial real estate investments. UBA’s primary emphasis is on properties in the northeastern part of the United States with a concentration in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. Their core properties consist principally of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), owns interests in 28 retail properties in nine states, of which 24 are operating properties and four are development or redevelopment properties. The 24 operating properties include 20 shopping malls and four other operating retail properties, have a total of 19.3 million square feet and are located in eight states. The REIT (directly and through partnerships) own 14.8 million square feet at these properties.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) is a REIT focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. As of June 30, 2017, CIO owned 19 properties comprised of 36 office buildings with a total of approximately 4.4 million square feet of net rentable area which were approximately 90.1% occupied.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) is a REIT focused on acquiring and developing institutional-quality apartment properties in growth markets across the United States. As of June 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in thirty-four properties (twenty-four operating properties and ten development properties). The Company’s thirty-four properties contain an aggregate of 10,041 units, comprised of 7,446 operating units and 2,595 units under development. As of June 30, 2017, these properties, exclusive of development properties, were approximately 95% occupied.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is an industrial focused REIT which owns 105 properties with total square footage of approximately 17,917,000, which is located in 30 states and is 99.8% occupied. The Company also owns a portfolio of REIT investment securities, which the Company generally limits to no more than approximately 10% of its undepreciated assets.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) is a REIT which is primarily focused on acquiring and financing real estate assets within the U.S. energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. CORR has also provided capital (loans) to companies which are secured by energy infrastructure assets. Targeted assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines, and gathering systems, among others. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had three significant leased properties located in Oregon, Wyoming, Louisiana, and the Gulf of Mexico, which are leased on a triple-net basis to major tenants.

The “six above six” REIT preferred securities selected are the following:

The following table shows the current pricing of the six:

The six pack (my alternative title) has a stripped yield of 6.73% (ranging from 6.10% to 7.42%). Importantly, I wanted the preferred stocks to have at least three years until the REITs could redeem them. I fell short on one, CORRpA, which has 28 months of call protection. I also wanted the portfolio to be priced close to par, as many investors are uncomfortable with high premium preferred stocks. The six have an average price of $25.48 and an average stripped price of $25.33.

To show the value of the six above six relative to other recently issued preferred, the following table (and charts) shows the six above six and five other recently issued REIT preferred stocks:

In order to show the value of the selected preferred stocks – which I believe have been issued by strong REITs – I have selected some REITs that have been weaker performers. The six above six portfolio has a stripped yield that is twenty basis points lower than the others, which does not seem like a high price to pay for a stronger portfolio of issuers.

Graphically, the stripped yield:

Yield-to-call:

When viewed on a “cost of stability” basis, the six above six is more attractive due its 45 basis point “give up” versus the 86 basis points of the peer group:

Graphically:

The portfolio shown on a spread to risk free (10 year Treasury) basis:

Graphically:

Ultimately, the REIT sector is still very viable to those investors who are concerned about volatility and valuation. Selecting the right preferred stocks can dampen volatility while providing for a decent income stream. This is not to say that preferred stocks will not be impacted by rising rate – they are rate sensitive – but rather, the market swings in preferred stocks are less than the swings in common equities (as the last few days have shown us).

My recent articles on the six:

CIO: City Office REIT Is Truly An 'Outlier' Worth Owning

CIO: This REIT Yields 7.4% But Could Return Over 50%

UBA: The Cream Always Rises To The Top

UBA: Hey Diddle, Diddle, I Own Urstadt Biddle

PEI: Has The Worst Mall REIT In 2017 Finally Hit Bottom?

PEI: An Undeniable Margin Of Safety With PREIT

MNR: FedEx Delivers, So Does This REIT Landlord

MNR: Monmouth Means Durable, It's Time To Take Charge

CORR: It's Time For CorEnergy To Go Fishing For Another Whale

CORR: Could CORR Soar, Again



Links to the Six’s prospectuses:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc here

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust here

City Office REIT Inc here

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc here

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp here

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc here

Note: I intend to provide weekly portfolio updates for all five portfolios, including over 125 REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab. Also, we evaluate each REIT in our monthly newsletter and score/evaluate each REIT on a variety of metrics. Our core portfolio - tactfully named “durable income” - has returned over 9% YTD.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Note: Rubicon Associates contributed to this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.