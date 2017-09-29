Micron: What Else Is There To Say?

Micron (MU) delivered a solid quarter with excellent guidance and the stock has responded well - a big difference from last quarter's reaction. Management set out its objectives and long range outlook for fiscal 2018 and calendar 2018 on the earnings call. There was a lot to be excited about - not the least of which was a continued expectations for heavy demand in DRAM and NAND while supply won't catch up entirely. This, combined with an excellent narrative from CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, places Micron on the fast track for cash cow-like numbers in the coming fiscal year.

If we look back a year ago the numbers were pretty rough - revenue was $3.2B on gross margins of 18.6% which led to operating income of $66M, cash flow of $896M and and a loss of $0.01 per share. This past quarter Micron brought in revenue of $6.14B on margins of 51.3% which generated $2.55B in operating income, cash flow of $3.2B and $2.02 in earnings per share.

There isn't a more stark difference for a company from one year to the next- it would actually seem like two different companies.

And you might be right.

Micron is not the Micron of two years ago. Today Micron is closing the gap on technology and bringing its customers leading edge products. This is helped by its JV partnership with Intel (INTC) and its M&A of semi-conductor companies of cycles past.

But, what's most notable about Micron today is its leadership in Sanjay Mehrotra and the vision to see Micron focus on products which have a secular path rather than a cyclical one:

That attach rate [of SSDs] over the course of next few years continues to grow to around 50% in 2018 and by 2020 timeframe expect it to go to around 75%. So, these demand trends are secular in nature. It’s the same thing on the enterprise side, again on the cloud side that the attach rate of SSDs as well as the average capacity requirements on our per-server basis continued to go up as well. So, these are really very solid secular trends here that are long-term in nature and of course the trends of mobile devices adding new rich features such as augmented reality, such as rich displays, all of these are trends that also continue to drive higher average capacities in mobile devices. So, I feel very good about the demand trends on the NAND side.

Secular versus cyclical is a strong narrative. This is not the same kind of environment we found ourselves in two years ago. And this is about the only topic of concern left for the bull thesis. Will the memory market decline much like the last cycle and will Micron be better positioned for a lower pricing environment?

I have been pounding the table on Micron since March (really since December, but not full fledged) and at this point we know much more than we did back then. I have adjusted as information has flowed which is why I haven't sold a single share and only have bought on the way up. A lot of this has to do with seeing a Micron we have never seen before. 50% gross margins would have gotten you laughed you out at a board meeting back then. Today, though, business is real and Micron is using its acquisitions and cost efficiency to provide shareholders with enormous free cash flow and net income - so much so CFO Ernie Maddock expects Micron to be net cash positive come this time next year.

The concern that remains, then, is surrounding the memory pricing environment and how long demand stays high. Of course by mentioning this I can't not talk about "this time is different" - a widely used phrase during the 2000 dot com bubble. Therefore, it gets a significant amount of cringing when it's said 17 years later. But, what if the industry and the markets for DRAM and NAND were, you know, different. And what if we combined it with a company that ran and operated, oh, something along the lines of ... different.

Well, then you'd get both factors leading to a situation where it is different.



This doesn't mean pricing won't ever come down again but it does mean the market can be better disciplined and the uses for memory can be fully diversified. If we look back on last cycle where slowing PC demand caused a drop in demand and a pricing depression and compare it to how many other demands we have for memory today, we find a single component no longer has full influence on demand.

For example, the Mobile Unit at Micron saw record revenue and operating income - the highest it has ever been. That's interesting - so has the Embedded Business Unit, driven by home automation and a strong demand for automotive. Add this to Micron's plans not to add any wafer capacity and it's going to be a much slower ramp to meet demand than in the past - especially with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix and Micron in control of 94.5% of the DRAM market compared to 75.6% in 2013.

Beyond this, what else is there to say about Micron right now? Not a whole lot. With the company expecting revenue of $6.3B and EPS of $2.16 at the midpoints, we can enjoy a forward P/E of 5.6 and no let up in sight for the future growth of the financials. With Mehrotra looking to place Micron in the highest value businesses he can, it's clear this Micron is not the Micron which fell behind competitors and lost track of execution.

I remain solid on my position in Micron but, as always, continue to watch the memory market for changes.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on Micron and other tech companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

If you'd like to see more of what I own in my growth portfolio and discuss Micron with me directly, then I invite you to join me in my marketplace service, The Millennial Accord.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.