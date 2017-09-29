General Electric: A Meaningful Non-Core Asset Sale, By The Numbers

The Industrial Solutions division had a mid single-digit margin so investors should be cheering this non-core asset sale. Moreover, investors should expect more of the same through 2018.

Earlier in the week, General Electric (GE) announced the sale of its Industrial Solutions division to Swiss's ABB Ltd. (ABB) for $2.6B, with the sale expected to close in the first half of 2018. This asset sale should come as no surprise because the Industrial Solutions division has been on the trading block for months now (plans to sell the division were first announced in late 2016). Additionally, there were plenty of rumors circulating over the last few weeks that GE was close to finalizing a deal.

The Industrial Solutions sale comes after GE agreed to sell its Water division for $3.4B earlier in the year. I view the Industrial Solutions sale as a positive development for many reasons, but most importantly, I believe that it is a direct attempt to appease the market and the activist investors (the Trian Fund). This non-core asset sale is a step in the right direction and, in my opinion, the market will eventually warm up to it. As such, investors should treat the recent pullback as an opportunity to start a long position in this industrial company.

The "First" Step In The Right Direction

In the 2016 Annual Report, management described the Industrial Solutions division as a business unit that, "creates advanced technologies that safely, reliably and efficiently distribute and control electricity to protect people, property and equipment. We provide high performance software and control solutions and offer products such as circuit breakers, relays, arresters, switchgear, panel boards and repair for the commercial, data center, healthcare, mining, renewable energy, oil & gas, water and telecommunication markets."

The Industrial Solutions sale, which is the first major decision made by Mr. John Flannery since taking over as CEO, was, in my opinion, a strong step in the right direction. Remember, GE’s inability to materially improve its operating margins has been one of the key components of the bearish narrative that some analysts have created over the last year. This small division had one of the lowest margins of any of the industrial businesses under the GE umbrella, so I view the transaction as a positive development - that is, addition by subtraction.

To this point, the Industrial Solutions division is part of GE's Energy Connections & Lighting ("ECL") operating segment. In fiscal 2016, ECL accounted for approximately 13% and 2% of GE's total industrial revenues and profit, respectively.

(Source: 2016 Annual Report)

Yes, the margins for the ECL segment in total are nothing to write home about. According to ABB, the Industrial Solutions division had revenues of ~$2.7B, with an operational EBITDA margin of ~8% ($216M) and an operational EBITA margin of ~6% ($162M) in 2016. Therefore, GE sold the division for only ~1x sales but for over 12x last year's EBITDA.

Without the Industrial Solutions division being factored in, GE would have had an operating margin of 15.7% instead of the 15.5% that was reported in the prior year.

As Reported ($ - B) 2016 Total industrial segment revenues $113.156 Total industrial segment profit $17.508 Operating margin 15.5% Without Industrial Solutions 2016 Total industrial segment revenues $113.156 Less: Industrial Solutions ($2.700) Adjusted total revenue $110.456 Total industrial segment profit $17.508 Less: Industrial Solutions ($0.162) Adjusted total profit $17.346 Operating margin 15.7%

[Table created by W.G. Investment Research with the use of data from the 2016 Annual Report (linked above) and the Press Release]

The small 20bps improvement in its operating margin may not seem like much but, in my opinion, every little bit counts, especially at this point in time. Plus, let's not forget that the bears are very concerned about GE's cash profile so the $2.6B in exchange for a non-core asset (that also had a mid single-digit operating margin) seems like a no-brainer.

Furthermore, I believe that GE's new CEO will be making significant structural changes in the coming months and I fully expect for the management team to lay out their long-term strategy during the Investor Day that is scheduled for November 13, 2017. So, investors may be writing off the Industrial Solutions sale as non-material news - GE shares are down a few percentage points since the company announced the sale - but I believe that the transaction is a meaningful step forward for this industrial conglomerate. Moreover, I expect for many more steps forward to occur through at least fiscal 2018.

A Broken Stock (Not Company) That Needs A Story

There is no doubt that GE has been a broken stock, as shares have continued to drift lower while the S&P 500 has trading at (or near) all-time highs.

(Source: Nasdaq)

What's going to get GE shares out of the funk? It's simple, Mr. Flannery needs to convince the market that GE will no longer be a directionless, complex conglomerate. Management needs to tell a story that the market (and shareholders) will like. Yes, easier said than done.

There are many Seeking Alpha commentators that think that investing in GE now, i.e. before Mr. Flannery announces his results of the portfolio review and full-year 2018 guidance, is a risky speculative "bet". I, however, plan to stay invested in this storied company for three main reasons. First and foremost, this company has great businesses - Aviation, Power, Healthcare, and Renewable Energy - that are being overshadowed by the negative oil & gas, dividend coverage, GAAP vs Non-GAAP, and margin pressure news.

Secondly, I view the main points that are being highlighted by the bears (list mentioned above) as short-term concerns:

The downturn in the oil & gas industry will indeed pressure Baker Hughes, A GE company's (BHGE) results in the quarters ahead but Mr. Flannery and team has the flexibility to either ride out the storm or spinoff (or sell) its majority stake in BHGE.

GE's cash flow metrics have been under pressure but the company has already shown some improvements (free cash flow in Q2 2017 was a lot better than Q1 2017) and cash flow generation is expected to improve in the second half of 2017. The additional $2.6B from the Industrial Solutions sale will help too.

The GAAP vs non-GAAP debate has been going on for a while now, but, as I described here, the difference is a non issue to me until at least the end of 2018.

Margin pressure is something that the company will focus on by cutting out unnecessary costs (it helps that management's bonuses are now tied to the company's industrial operating profit, thanks to the Trian Fund), but additional non-core asset sales is another factor that will likely come into play through 2018.

Lastly, President Trump's business-friendly agenda has the potential to be a long-term tailwind for GE, with one example being the expectation for companies being able to bring back overseas funds. According to Investopedia, GE will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of any type of repatriation (of course, if it happens).

Bottom Line

The path forward is not yet clear, but that does not mean that this storied company is heading in the wrong direction. To me, non-core asset sales similar to the recent Industrial Solutions transaction is exactly the type of deals that Mr. Flannery needs to make to right the ship. In no way do I expect for GE shares to shoot back up to the $30 range but, looking out, I believe that this conglomerate will be worth a great deal more than what it is trading for in today's market.

GE shares are currently trading at 15x 2017E earnings (per Yahoo! Finance), which is an attractive valuation. If you are investing to beat the market in 2017, GE may not the right stock to put money into. On the other hand, investors should seriously consider adding GE to their long-term portfolios while shares are trading below $25 if their time horizon is longer than one-to-two years.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ge, BHGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.