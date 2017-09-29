Texas Pacific Land Trust - Why Is It Still Buying Back Shares?

How does an investor buy 887,633 acres of land surface rights in Texas for $409?

Simple: buy Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL).

The company has been trying to buy itself for decades now hoping to leave one owner left with an enormous amount of wealth. This has been a slow and steady process. Over the past 10 years approximately 26% of the shares outstanding have been retired, or an average rate of 2.6% annually.

Brief Company Description

The trust's main income drivers are from oil and gas royalties, grazing lease rentals, land sales, easements and sundry income. Oil and gas royalties are collected when oil or gas is extracted from its reserves in the land. These contracts are economically valuable and seem to not fluctuate with the inherent commodity price of the natural resource. The two graphs below show two different stories, and prove this key data point.

Exhibit 1: Oil Prices

Source: macrotrends

Exhibit 2: Royalty Historical Income

Source: Company Reports

While oil prices per barrel have been cut in half, oil and gas royalties have kept pace of slow growth.

The grazing lease income is very minor as a percentage of the revenue base. 99% of the land was basically under grazing lease contracts as of December 31, 2016. Land sale income is very sporadic and can be quite lumpy. For example, in 2015 land sale income was $22.6 million and in 2016 it was $2.9 million. Easement and sundry income will be unpredictable, and a good majority of the revenue is from pipeline easement agreements.

Let's talk more about the land though, because, its the most valuable asset of the company. Earlier I said that over the past decade management has been able to repurchase 26% of the shares outstanding. That is quite a significant reduction. However, during this same time frame the total acres of surface land has only been reduced by 8%. Think about that for a second, management has been able to reduce the number of shares outstanding by almost three times more than the acreage that was sold over the same time frame. In essence, creating more land value per share. In 2007, one share represented 9.2% ownership per acre, now it's 11.2%. Shareholders have gained 2% more ownership of each acre. This is simple math and a simple strategy; but can be very powerful. I went back to the oldest 10k filed in the Edgar system, which was 1995, and adjusted for the 5 for 1 stock split and shareholders only owned 7.3% per acre. Seems like there's a pattern here, roughly every 10 years total land ownership per share has gone up by 2%. Effectively, the same dynamics have been happening over the past 20 years; the pace of share repurchases is much larger as a percentage than the acreage that is being sold.

TPL's market capitalization is $3.2 billion, and by dividing that by the total acreage of 887,633, yields a $3,605 per acre value. Acreage sales prices have varied drastically and this is to be expected.

Exhibit 3: Historical Sales Price Per Acre

Source: Company Reports

By using the 3 year average price per acre, fair value would equal $250 per share: It goes even lower by using the 5 year average. From this valuation analysis, shares appear to be overvalued.

Running a share repurchase model over the next 5 years yields only a 1% return for investors. Assumptions used in the model were average net income over the last three years less the dividend, all left over income went straight to share repurchases, and the net income multiple stays the same at 80x. Any reduction in the multiple would provide a negative return.

Exhibit 4: Stock Repurchase Yields

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

Conclusion

The trust/company is doing the same thing today as it was decades ago. Slowly liquidating assets and returning capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Share repurchases is the big one for shareholders to be aware of. Just a year and half ago shares were selling between $150 and $250 per share, what seems to be fair value.

All the benefits stated above are thrown out the door today when it comes to share purchases due to the large market capitalization. How is it smart capital allocation for shareholders when management is selling acreage at $2,260 per acre and buying back 1 share of equity at a cost $3,605 per acre? This is actually costing shareholders to buyback their own stock. This is very odd to me and maybe management knows something I don't, but from historical land sale data it doesn't seem prudent for any further share repurchases. My recommendation to management would to be suspended buybacks until one of three things happens; share price goes down significantly to where fair value lies, large quantity acreage sale prices start trending dramatically upward, or earnings significantly increase to justify repurchasing shares again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.