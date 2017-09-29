Redhill Biopharma May See A Turnaround Following Upcoming Catalysts

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Redhill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced the promotion of its Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg in the U.S. The company collaborated with ParaPRO LLC for this purpose and both parties will share the revenue from the drug. The company has a number of products in its pipeline, which it is testing for additional indications. The basic business model of Redhill Biopharma is to license or acquire already approved drugs and to reformulate them for new indications.

Its drug pipeline is well-diversified, including the products being developed for a wide range of indications ranging from migraine to Nontuberculous Mycobacteria or NTM infections. The main advantage of this business model is that it lowers the risk for the company as the products under consideration already have established markets, albeit for different indications. It also helps to lower the cost of development as various facets about the drugs are already known, significantly lowering the failure risk.

With these new developments, this Israel-based firm has geared up the process of growing its foothold in the US market. It plans to develop its US base for the launch of its various late clinical stage GI products. The company’s drug pipeline has various candidates in late stage studies. Redhill Biopharma’s current commercial products are Donnatal and EnteraGam, which it had acquired from Concordia International Corp. and Entera Health respectively.

With the addition of Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules, the count is now up to 3 for its commercial product portfolio. The main theme of its product pipeline is GI & inflammation drugs, while it is also working on oncology and other indications. It has a couple of late stage candidates including Phase III studies for Talicia and RHB-104 for H. Pylori infections and Crohn’s disease respectively.

The company’s GI & inflammation product portfolio is especially attractive, as the size of the addressable market is expected to touch $19.79 billion by 2022. Its RHB-105 product for H.pylori was successful in a phase III trial in 2015, achieving its primary endpoint. However, another confirmatory trial is ongoing, which will yield results in mid-2018.

While the company has a potentially robust business model, it is important to look at several red flags associated with the company. First off, the due diligence for this company is a little difficult to do as, being a non-US company, it is not obligated to file 10-Q and 10-K reports. It does file other substituting reports and with the setup of its business infrastructure in the US, this issue may be resolved in the future.

The company’s practice of licensing already approved drugs and developing them for additional indications may sound like a cost-effective method of drug development, but it is important to ensure that such licensed drugs are of high potential. One of its foundation products Donnatal was licensed from Concordia International and is being marketed for treating Irritable Bowel Syndrome. The commercial promotion for the drug was started in June this year.

The drug faces increasing competition from generic drugs. This may be a cause of worry for Redhill Biopharma as well as for potential investors. There are also concerns about the drug’s coverage by insurance companies. As Donnatal is not covered by many Medicare plans, its demand is likely to be affected by such lack of recognition.

A similar issue is faced by EnteraGam, which is an unclassified drug product and has very limited coverage. Indeed, some analysts consider this aspect of Redhill’s business an inefficient diversification, while others consider this a smart way to generate some revenues without dilution while its own pipeline gets to the market.

Redhill Biopharma stock is currently down 13 percent on a year-to-dDate basis while its 12-month decline stands at close to 38 percent. There are no obvious (to me) reasons for this fall from around $16 in August 2016 to today’s $9. I did a period Google search and could not find any bad news between July and September 2016 - in fact, I found some good news. It is true that the stock’s price graph does not present an encouraging picture, especially for a company that has yet to prove itself.

However, that being said, the company does have a couple of catalysts coming up, which may turn the company’s fortunes around. The most important catalyst is related to Bekinda for acute gastroenteritis, for which the company reported positive top line results. The company is expected to announce the results of its meeting with the FDA for a Type B meeting to discuss the study results and the potential path to NDA filing, in October this year.

Redhill Biopharma also plans to re-submit its NDA to the FDA with regard to Rizaport. A positive response from the FDA will present yet another major catalyst for the company. Its Phase III MAP US study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease received a unanimous positive DSMB recommendation, letting the trial continue as planned. Finally, its strongest candidate is RHB-105 undergoing a confirmatory Phase III trial after a previous successful one targeting H.pylori infections.

The company reported its net income at $2.5 million, significantly up from the $0.6 million it had reported for the second quarter of the previous year. However, the increase in income is mainly attributed to non-operating reasons such as a fair value gain on derivative financial instruments. The company posted $0.5 million in revenue for the quarter.

Redhill reported its cash balance at $51 million as of June 30, 2017, down $10 million from its cash balance as of March 31, 2017, highlighting the fact that the company needs to speed up its revenue generation activities to avoid liquidity crisis. The company also sees increase in its cash outflow as the net cash used in operating activities during the quarter stood at $9.7 million, up 70 percent from the corresponding quarter of 2016.

Redhill Biopharma is a young company and there’s a high risk investment thesis. However, it is important to see that the potential returns are commensurate with the risk profile of the investment. The company’s pipeline presents a better picture than the potential shown by its current products in the market.

At the current juncture, despite the stock price trading close to its 52-week low, an investment entails more risk than warranted by its potential return. The stock may be recommended for a highly risky catalyst play, but in order to be more appealing for a medium to long-term portfolio, the company needs to show some solid performance in the market, followed by equally convincing performance in the stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.